Vodafone pulls HTC Evo 3D, citing 'delays'

Vodafone has dropped the HTC Evo 3D from its 'coming soon' page, claiming that the handset would be delayed.

Eagle-eyed readers noted that the phone wasn't available this morning on Vodafone's site, and TechRadar contacted the network to find out if it was no longer going to add the 3D phone to its range.

"We've decided that due to delays to the launch of the device, we no longer plan to include the EVO 3D in our smartphone range," said a spokesperson.

"We will be contacting customers who have registered for updates about thedevice to make them aware of this decision shortly.

Diasppointment

"We realise this will come as a disappointment to some people but we already offer some fantastic phones, like the HTC Sensation and Galaxy S2,with some really exciting handsets in the pipeline and we'll continue to focus on bringing the latest and greatest smartphones to Vodafone customers."

The original HTC Evo 3D UK release date was set for July, and while some manufacturers like Amazon and Play were citing September as the likely launch month, Vodafone was meant to be one of the key launch partners and may have had an exclusive on the phone.

We've spoken to HTC for confirmation of the Evo 3D delay, but it seems we might be waiting a little longer for a third-dimension competitor to the LG Optimus 3D.