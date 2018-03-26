The best Three mobile deals in March 2018

Three mobile has for a long time been well known in the UK for offering good deals, especially for customers looking for some seriously big data bundles. In the early days, the network was blighted by poor reception in many areas but these days Three mobile doesn't have any such issues and its prices can be stellar.

So take a look at our comparison tool to see what you can get for your money with Three. And below that we've also handpicked the best the network has to offer on flagship handsets such as the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

And if you're perfectly happy with your current handset but are at the end of your contract, then we heartily recommend that you consider the 30GB Three SIM only deal for less than £20 per month - it won the Mobile Choice Consumer Award 2017 for Best Phone Deal.

The best iPhone X deals on Three mobile:

Oh gosh, Apple went and did it. After years upon years of incremental upgrades, it finally made something special to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. For the iPhone X it has dropped the bezel altogether, while the 5.8-inch Super Retina HD is scarily good. And if you tuned into the launch event and liked the look of Animojis, well there's that as well!

iPhone X 64GB | FREE upfront | 8GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £56pm

Three took a while to get land some decent prices on the iPhone X. But now, its deals are the cheapest on the market. Here you get 8GB of data - that should be plenty of Spotify streaming and internet searching for most people. Affordable Mobiles will fling a tenner cashback at you and you don't even have to pay a penny upfront. As cheap as fried potatoes. Total cost over 24 months is £1344 View this iPhone X deal direct from Affordable Mobiles

iPhone X 64GB | £62.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £56pm

Three has finally come out of its corner with fists flying in the iPhone X ring. And looking around, it's hard to see a better value tariff than this right now. 30GB is a lovely amount of data that should easily cope with almost anybody's surfing and streaming needs. And the balance between upfront fee and monthly bills is very attractive on this very attractive handset. Total cost over 24 months is £1406.99 View this iPhone X deal direct from Affordable Mobiles

iPhone X 64GB | £79 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £74pm

If you really really want unlimited data, then just take a quick second look at this Three deal. You're 'limited' to 100GB a month but will save a couple of hundred pounds over the two year contract. We can barely see how you'd use this much data, so well worth considering instead. The upfront cost is reasonable, but the monthly payments have unfortunately just increased by a few pounds. Total cost over 24 months is £1855 View this deal direct from Three

iPhone X 64GB | £79 upfront | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £83pm

If you want unlimited data on the iPhone X then Three was always going to be your go-to network. We can't imagine you'd even be considering this if you wanted something cheap - all that streaming, surfing and downloading comes at a cost. Only you will know whether you really need all-you-can-eat data. Total cost over 24 months is £2071 View this iPhone X deal at Three

The best iPhone 8 deals on Three mobile:

Thanks to the spectacle that was the iPhone X launch (see above for more of that splendour), the reception for the iPhone 8 was a little bit flat. Perhaps unfairly - it improves on the iPhone 7 with wireless charging and an improved camera. Plus, it's quite a bit cheaper. So if you're looking for the best iPhone but balk at the iPhone X expense, try the 8 on for size instead.

iPhone 8 64GB | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £42pm

As is so often the case, Three comes up trumps on the iPhone 8 where mega data plans are involved. Forget lower data deals on the numerical network, because £42 a month and absolutely nothing to pay at the start is now pretty much the cheapest way to go anyway. 30GB will almost certainly cater for all your streaming and surfing needs each month. Total cost over 24 months is £1008 View this iPhone 8 deal at Buymobiles

iPhone 8 256GB | £81.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £56pm

This is for people who mean serious business; for those who really want to have their cake and eat it. A Three tariff that provides a massive 30GB of data per month, for Apple's MASSIVE 256GB iPhone 8. It's obviously a lot of cash, so do ensure that you really need all this data and memory. Total cost over 24 months is £1425.99 View this deal at Affordable Mobiles

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals on Three:

OK, so the Samsung Galaxy S9 doesn't make massive strides on the S8, but that doesn't mean it's not still one of the premier Android phones on the market. The cameras in particular are awe inspiring and tangible improvements have been made to the biometrics and position of the fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £99 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

Three isn't exactly what we'd call 'cheap' when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S9. But if you like the numerical network and have heard good things about the perks you get from its Wuntu app, then this is as affordable as it gets right now. Total cost over 24 months is £1083 Get this S9 deal directly from Three

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £99.99 upfront | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

We just about prefer this deal to the S9 tariff directly above. You'll have to pay an extra fiver a month, but that gets you triple the data. Far more comfortable if you tend to stream Spotify and videos away from the Wi-Fi regularly. Total cost over 24 months is £1203.99 Get this Samsung S9 deal from Affordable Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £79 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £57pm

Three may not have the pricing fire power of the other networks, but it does have a handy trick up its sleeve to persuade you to grab your new S9 contract with the numerical network. Get a Three S9 deal and it will throw in 12 months of Netflix for free - that's over £70 worth. This tariff gives you an almighty 100GB of data - the kind of volume other networks just can't reach. Total cost over 24 months is £1447 Get this huge data S9 deal directly from Three

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals on Three mobile:

Sssssshhhhh! Don't mention the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and its troublesome little overheating problem. The awesome Galaxy Note 8 has helped as forget all about that little fiasco thanks to its vast 6.3-inch infinity display and razor sharp 6GB Ram. If you want the best big screen Android phone on the market, then look no further.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £59.99 upfront | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm

So far, Three hasn't been able to compete very well on the Galaxy Note 8 - we'd imagine that they will come cheaper in time. For now, this is the least expensive option you can go for if you're wedded to the numerical network. Total cost over 24 months is £1211.99 View this Note 8 deal at Buymobiles

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £79 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £75pm

Well helloooooooooo big spender! We know you're not going to be deterred by our warnings of the price and suggestions of going for 30GB instead - you want all-you-can-eat, and you want it now. Three is the only network that can offer uncapped data, so you have no option but to sign up with this deal. Total cost over 24 months is £1879 View this deal direct from Three

The best iPhone 7 deals on Three mobile:

The new iPhone 7 is another smash hit mobile phone from Apple thanks to further design enhancements. It's now waterproof, has a better screen and stereo speakers. The long-rumoured dropping of the headphone jack has become a reality. Memory capacity has been given a boost now, with the smallest models now starting at a much more spacious 32GB.

iPhone 7 32GB | £49.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 8GB data | £32pm

We frequently praise Three for turning out excellent value prices on big data plans, but this 8GB tariff is very handy if you're swayed by the numerical network. Total cost over 24 months is £817.99 View this iPhone deal at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 7 32GB | £19.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 30GB data | £34 per month

This is our favourite big data deal on the iPhone 7. The price of the handset is very reasonable and then it's only £34 per month for 30GB data and unlimited everything else! Extremely strong if you need a lot of data or if you don't "need" the data but would like a safety net. And bear in mind that going unlimited is way more expensive. Total cost over 24 months is £835.99 View this iPhone 7 deal at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 7 32GB | £19.99 upfront | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £46 per month

If you want to get an iPhone 7 with unlimited everything then this is the best deal out there at the moment. As you'd expect, the monthly fee is relatively high at £46 but that's actually very good value when you look at how much the other networks are charging for much less data. That all being said, with 30GB available for just £34 per month, the above deal is the one we'd go for! Total cost over 24 months is £1123.99 View this all-you-can-eat data deal at Affordable Mobiles

Best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on Three mobile:

There's no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is a fantastic phone. The lightning fast chip-set and abandonment of a large bezel around the screen makes it the premier Android experience. And now that the S9 is here, it's no longer even that expensive.

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £39.99 upfront | 8GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm

This is currently the cheapest way to buy the Galaxy S8 on Three, but as you can see from this page it doesn't manage to seriously challenge what the other networks can do for sheer low prices. Before you buy though, do cast your eyes downward - it isn't a whole lot more to add an extra 22GB of glorious data per month. Total cost over 24 months is £883.99 View this S8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

While no other network comes close to Three for big data on the Samsung Galaxy S8 at the moment - we're a little bit disappointed that this tariff just increased by a few quid a month. But then perhaps we're being a little too harsh considering the lashings of lovely data, all-you-can-eat texts and calls, fiver cashback and absolutely nothing to pay upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £912 View this big data S8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

The best iPhone SE deals on Three mobile:

The iPhone SE looks and feels exactly the same as the iPhone 5S. But instead of sporting two-year-old hardware it's been updated, with a faster CPU and graphics, and the 12MP iSight camera straight out of the iPhone 6S. It's a modern iPhone in the shape of an old iPhone, for people who like the old iPhones but want more up-to-date hardware.

iPhone SE 32GB | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £26pm

Three has some top iPhone SE deals this month, kicking off with this offering which is asking only £26 per month over two years in return for a 32GB iPhone SE. It's back to being absolutely FREE upfront and then there's unlimited calls and texts, and a very healthy 12GB of data to keep you going every month. The total cost of this deal over 24 months is £624 Get this iPhone SE deal from Affordable Mobiles

iPhone SE 32GB | £19 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 2GB data | £20pm

Fancy spending even less each month and saving over the two years of your contract? Then this is the iPhone SE deal for you. You'll pay £20 upfront, and from there you're laughing with a £20 monthly fee, 2GB of data and unlimited calls and texts. You'll end up spending just less than £500 over the two year contract. Total cost over 24 months is £499 Get this iPhone SE deal directly from Three