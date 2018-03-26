The best O2 phone deals in March 2018

O2 has been one of the best networks in the UK for some time. It's the network that's renowned for its extra Priority reward giveaways. And if you switch to O2 you obviously want to be sure you're getting the best deals that O2 has to offer, and that's where this page comes in!

We've rounded up all of the best O2 phone deals on the best handsets - from iPhones to the Samsung Galaxy S9, and its exclusive on the OnePlus 5T - this month so that you can find the best prices and plans for your needs.

And if you're still not sure about O2, you can browse the best phone deals at other networks, too: Vodafone deals | EE deals | Three deals

And if the deal you've found is being offered by retailer Mobiles.co.uk and costs at least £10 upfront, then make sure you enter our exclusive 10OFF discount code at the checkout to knock a tenner off (not yet available on the iPhone X, Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus).

The best iPhone X deals on O2:

Oh gosh, Apple went and did it. After years upon years of incremental upgrades, it finally made something special to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. For the iPhone X it has dropped the bezel altogether, while the 5.8-inch Super Retina HD is scarily good. And if you tuned into the launch event and liked the look of Animojis, well there's that as well!

iPhone X 64GB | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £60pm

If you're somebody who is constantly streaming TV and films away from the Wi-Fi, catching up with Netflix on your commute and downloading catalogues of podcasts, then it might be worth cranking the data allowance up to 50GB with this O2 tariff. It comes in cheaper than most other networks can manage on lower data and is by far the best value on O2. Total cost over 24 months is £1440 View this iPhone X deal at Mobile Phones Direct

The best iPhone 8 deals on O2:

Thanks to the spectacle that was the iPhone X launch (see above for more of that splendour), the reception for the iPhone 8 was a little bit flat. Perhaps unfairly - it improves on the iPhone 7 with wireless charging and an improved camera. Plus, it's quite a bit cheaper. So if you're looking for the best iPhone but balk at the iPhone X expense, try the 8 on for size instead.

iPhone 8 64GB | £150 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £30pm

This Mobiles.co.uk tariff just took over as our favourite iPhone 8 deal. There's really nothing much not to like here. Let's start with the beautiful £30 monthly payments, and then move to the healthy 4GB of data. O2's the network, so Priority rewards are abound. And although the upfront cost is quite chunky, our exclusive 10OFF code will at least trim it by a tenner. Total cost over 24 months is £870 Get this cheap iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | £180 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 2GB data | £28pm

O2 is the go-to network for sub-£30 per month iPhone 8 tariffs. This Mobiles.co.uk plan is among the very cheapest iPhone deals on the market in the UK right now. It's a pound more expensive a month than the very lowest we've seen it, but this deal is still an utter bargain on Apple's 2017 flagship. Total cost over 24 months is £852 Get this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | £76.99 upfront| 25GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41 per month

O2 has rather lost its mojo when it comes to big data deals on the iPhone 8., but this 25GB plan from Mobile Phones Direct is still competitive compared to what the other networks are offering. We're really keen on the small upfront spend, too. Total cost over 24 months is £1060.99 View this iPhone 8 deal from Mobile Phones Direct

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals on O2:

OK, so the Samsung Galaxy S9 doesn't make massive strides on the S8, but that doesn't mean it's not still one of the premier Android phones on the market. The cameras in particular are awe inspiring and tangible improvements have been made to the biometrics and position of the fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £168.99 upfront | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm

This Mobile Phones Direct tariff was the king of Samsung S9 deals for a week or so after release. The price just got worse, but it's still worth a gander thanks to the £35 monthly payments and very solid 12GB of data. But check out the below deal first. Total cost over 24 months is £1008.99 Get this Galaxy S9 deal from Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy S9 | O2 | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

Until Three gets its act together, O2 is leading the way when it comes to big data, with 30 glorious gigabytes of data to stream, surf and download with every month. Now that the upfront cost has been removed entirely and you have the lure of the network's Priority rewards as well, this is a very handy S9 deal indeed. Total cost over 24 months is £1032 Get this phone deal from Mobile Phones Direct

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals on O2:

Sssssshhhhh! Don't mention the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and its troublesome little overheating problem. The awesome Galaxy Note 8 has helped as forget all about that little fiasco thanks to its vast 6.3-inch infinity display and razor sharp 6GB Ram. If you want the best big screen Android phone on the market, then look no further.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £354.99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27pm

Miraculously, you can get a Note 8 plan on contract and pay less than £30 per month. Well, we suppose it's only miraculous if you can afford the rather excessive upfront cost. But if you can, you'll get to be very smug about your £27 bills every month and the total two year cost comes down to a smidge more than a grand. Total cost over 24 months is £1002.99 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £142.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £40pm

This fantastic O2 Galaxy Note 8 deal just absolutely flew into our top spot - a much needed boost since the network's quadruple data deals dissipated. 30GB is tonnes of data to play with upfront and £40 per month is excellent for all that data and all-you-can-eat calls and texts. Total cost over 24 months is £1102.99 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

The best iPhone 7 deals on O2:

The new iPhone 7 is another smash hit mobile phone from Apple thanks to further design enhancements. It's now waterproof, has a better screen and stereo speakers. The long-rumoured dropping of the headphone jack has become a reality. Memory capacity has been given a boost now, with the smallest models now starting at a much more spacious 32GB.

iPhone 7 32GB | £55 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £30pm

Thanks to our exclusive Mobiles.co.uk's 10OFF discount code promotion, this remains one of the best value iPhone 7 deals on today's market. It isn't a huge amount at the outset and monthly payments of £30 don't feel too high for a phone that's still so good. And being O2, you also get the network's revered Priority rewards as well. Total cost over 24 months is £775 View this iPhone deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 7 32GB | £17.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £36 per month

O2's new 15GB tariffs are looking pretty darn good, and iPhone 7 deals are no exception. There isn't much to pay at the outset here, and then a pretty attractive £36 each month on your bills. Superb stuff. Total cost over 24 months is £881.99 View this iPhone 7 deal from Mobile Phones Direct

Best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on O2:

There's no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is a fantastic phone. The lightning fast chip-set and abandonment of a large bezel around the screen makes it the premier Android experience. And now that the S9 is here, it's no longer even that expensive.

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £41.99 upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

Honestly, we've been a bit melancholy since O2's quadruple data deals went away. We've been reliving the good times when its 12GB tariff ran the Galaxy S8 show. This new 15GB number isn't bad though, with a nice upfront spend and decent monthly bills. Plus, you'll get the benefit of O2's Priority rewards. Total cost over 24 months is £905.99 Get this deal from Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £9.99 upfront | 25GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

We may actually prefer this Galaxy S8 tariff from Mobile Phones Direct to the one above - just. It's a couple of quid more a month for an extra 10GB of data and the sign up fee is only a tenner. Lovely jubbly. Total cost over 24 months is £921.99 View this S8 deal from Mobile Phones Direct

The best iPhone SE deals on O2:

The iPhone SE looks and feels exactly the same as the iPhone 5S. But instead of sporting two-year-old hardware it's been updated, with a faster CPU and graphics, and the 12MP iSight camera straight out of the iPhone 6S. It's a modern iPhone in the shape of an old iPhone, for people who like the old iPhones but want more up-to-date hardware.

iPhone SE 32GB | £29.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £24pm

O2 is not the network to go for on the iPhone SE if you want to bag the cheapest prices. It has been good in the past, but not at the moment. But if your mind is already made up, then this tariff from Mobiles.co.uk is by far the best value. The cost over 24 months is £605.99 Get this iPhone SE deal from Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone SE 32GB | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 15GB data | £36pm

O2 is a pretty grizzly place to be for big data iPhone SE deals for the time being. You could go for this £36 per month deal, but we're not sure why you would. Total cost over is 24 months is £864 Get this iPhone SE deal from Mobiles.co.uk

The best Google Pixel 2 deals on O2:

Google's own flagship handset has proved very popular with people wanting the purist Android experience out there. The Google Pixel 2 is every bit the match for the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and you know that you'll always have the most up-to-date Android operating system. And the cameras can scarcely be matched by any other smartphone today.

Google Pixel 2 | £15 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 15GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £36pm

Crank the data up a bit and O2 finally becomes worth a sniff. We love how little you have to pay at the outset (made a tenner cheaper with our exclusive 10OFF code from Mobiles.co.uk), and you get unlimited calls and texts to go with the 15GB of data a month. Priority rewards for the odd free coffee and cheap lunch adds some value, too. Total cost over 24 months is £879 View this cheap Pixel 2 deal at Mobiles.co.uk