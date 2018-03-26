The best EE phone deals in March 2018

EE is the fastest UK 4G network and for that reason many people want to switch to it. But you want to make sure you're getting the best deal when you do, right? So we've tracked down all of the best EE phone deals currently available, both direct from EE itself or from resellers who'll subsidise the prices for you.

And the other thing working in EE's favour is that it frequently has the best deals on flagship phones including the iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S9. All the EE phone deals in our comparison charts are updated daily so that they remain current, in-stock and represent the best value currently available.

Still want more money off? If the perfect EE plan for you is offered by Mobiles.co.uk, the reseller is currently offering a further £10 off the upfront cost of the handset (except the iPhone X, Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus) if you enter the code 10OFF at the checkout.

The best iPhone X deals on EE:

Oh gosh, Apple went and did it. After years upon years of incremental upgrades, it finally made something special to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. For the iPhone X it has dropped the bezel altogether, while the 5.8-inch Super Retina HD is scarily good. And if you tuned into the launch event and liked the look of Animojis, well there's that as well!

iPhone X 64GB | £133.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £53pm

This iPhone X deal from Affordable Mobiles works out cheapest on EE over the two year term of the contract at the moment. That doesn't mean it's cheap though - prices on EE have just shot through the roof. But at least you still get free Apple Music for 6 months and BT Sport for 3. Total cost over 24 months is £1405.99 View this deal at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone X 64GB | £99.99 upfront | 25GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £63pm

To make the most of the iPhone X's exhilarating power, it makes sense to team it up with EE's fastest UK 4G speeds. And this is currently the best value deal we've found on that network for big data. 25GB of data should be more than enough for most people and you get unlimited everything else. Total cost over 24 months is £1611.99 View this deal at Affordable Mobiles

The best iPhone 8 deals on EE:

Thanks to the spectacle that was the iPhone X launch (see above for more of that splendour), the reception for the iPhone 8 was a little bit flat. Perhaps unfairly - it improves on the iPhone 7 with wireless charging and an improved camera. Plus, it's quite a bit cheaper. So if you're looking for the best iPhone but balk at the iPhone X expense, try the 8 on for size instead.

iPhone 8 64GB | £65 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 20GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

If you want to jump on to the UK's fastest 4G network, we don't actually see much point in faffing around with lower data deals. It only costs a little bit more to escalate things massively up to this just-improved 20GB tariff, which is an extremely healthy amount of data to play with. We like that the monthlies are coming in under £40 and the upfront fee has come down to a very reasonable £65 when you enter the code 10OFF at the checkout. Total cost over 24 months is £977 View this iPhone 8 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | FREE upfront | 25GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £48pm

This is an iPhone 8 deal worth considering if need to eek even more data out for streaming and downloading. You don't have to pay a single penny upfront and the monthly payments aren't too bad. Plus, you get a free portable battery pack from Direct Mobiles if you enter the code TECHPOWER at the checkout. Total cost over 24 months is £1152 View this iPhone 8 deal from Direct Mobiles

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals on EE:

OK, so the Samsung Galaxy S9 doesn't make massive strides on the S8, but that doesn't mean it's not still one of the premier Android phones on the market. The cameras in particular are awe inspiring and tangible improvements have been made to the biometrics and position of the fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £125 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

This 20GB price from the UK's fastest 4G network is very attractive, and is easily the best value S9 deal available right now on EE. 20GB is a delightful data allowance to have for streaming, surfing and downloading. You also get unlimited calls and texts, 6 months of Apple Music, 3 months of the BT Sport app and the fastest 4G speeds in the UK. Tempted? You should be! Total cost over 24 months is £1037 Get this Samsung S9 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S9 | FREE upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £58pm

If you really need more than 20GB of data (make sure that you do - 20GB is looooads), then it will take an extra £20 per month to escalate things up to 60GB on EE. There's nothing to pay at the start though, and you get that warm, fuzzy feeling of buying direct from the network. Total cost over 24 months is £1392 Buy this Samsung S9 deal directly from EE

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deal on EE:

Sssssshhhhh! Don't mention the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and its troublesome little overheating problem. The awesome Galaxy Note 8 has helped as forget all about that little fiasco thanks to its vast 6.3-inch infinity display and razor sharp 6GB Ram. If you want the best big screen Android phone on the market, then look no further.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £109.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

This is the cheapest way you can buy the Galaxy Note 8 on EE at the moment. 10GB is a pleasant amount of data to have on the go each month and there's unlimited everything else. The monthly bills of £43 are around the lowest you'll see without having to splash £200+ upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £1142.99 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £69.95 upfront | 25GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm

EE was struggling for a long time with big data deals on the Note 8, but this relatively new tariff makes the landscape look a lot prettier. It brings the monthly cost under the £50-mark and the upfront spend is no great hardship either. Plus, we have an exclusive offer going with Direct Mobiles whereby you get a free 3000mAh portable battery charger if you enter the code TECHPOWER at the checkout.. Total cost over 24 months is £1221.99 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Direct Mobiles

The best iPhone 7 deals on EE:

The new iPhone 7 is another smash hit mobile phone from Apple thanks to further design enhancements. It's now waterproof, has a better screen and stereo speakers. The long-rumoured dropping of the headphone jack has become a reality. Memory capacity has been given a boost now, with the smallest models now starting at a much more spacious 32GB.

iPhone 7 32GB | £130 upfront (with EEMAZING20 code) | 2GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £23pm

If you're after the cheapest iPhone 7 deal possible on EE, then this is the one you need. The real eye-catching detail of the plan is that ridiculously low monthly charge. It comes with unlimited calls and texts to add to the 2GB of data. Just make sure you tap in the puntastic EEMAZING20 code at the checkout to knock £20 off the total. Total cost over 24 months is £682 View this iPhone 7 deal at e2save

iPhone 7 32GB | FREE upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

Don't fancy spending upwards of £100 on your new phone? Then this tariff from Mobiles.co.uk is a good'n. You get a completely FREE handset and then you have to pay £38 per month - that's not terrible for the iPhone 7 and a generous 15GB of data. Especially when you factor in the £30 automatic cashback, too. Total cost over 24 months is £912 View this iPhone 7 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on EE:

There's no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is a fantastic phone. The lightning fast chip-set and abandonment of a large bezel around the screen makes it the premier Android experience. And now that the S9 is here, it's no longer even that expensive.

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £200 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

If you like the idea of seeing a ridiculously low amount on your bill for the next 24 months, then this is the tariff for you. It used to be among the best ever S8 deals, but has recently inflated by around £100 at the outset. That makes it much less appealing, but...well, did we mention those bills? Total cost over 24 months is £752 Get this Galaxy S8 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 8GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

Thanks to a timely price drop AND £10 off code, this Galaxy S8 deal from Carphone Warehouse-owned Mobiles.co.uk just became one of the best value tariffs on the market. You also get unlimited calls and texts as well as EE's usual perks - 6 months of Apple Music, 3 months of the BT Sport app and the fastest 4G speeds in the UK. Total cost over 24 months is £760 Get this Galaxy S8 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

This 15GB price on the UK's fastest 4G network is very attractive, especially thanks to the free handset. You also get unlimited calls and texts as well as EE's usual perks - 6 months of Apple Music, 3 months of the BT Sport app and the fastest 4G speeds in the UK. And that's not all - Direct Mobiles will throw in a free 3000mAh portable battery charger exclusively to TechRadar readers if you enter the discount code TECHPOWER at the checkout. Tempted? You should be! Total cost over 24 months is £912 Get this deal at Direct Mobiles

The best iPhone SE deals on EE:

The iPhone SE looks and feels exactly the same as the iPhone 5S. But instead of sporting two-year-old hardware it's been updated, with a faster CPU and graphics, and the 12MP iSight camera straight out of the iPhone 6S. It's a modern iPhone in the shape of an old iPhone, for people who like the old iPhones but want more up-to-date hardware.

iPhone SE 32GB | FREE upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 1GB data | £18pm

No no no no no no NO! The barely believable £14 per month iPhone SE deal that we so loved has now finally been removed from the Carphone Warehouse stable. But you can still saddle up with this £18 per month tariff - still pretty darn tootin'. There's nothing to pay upfront either, so you can ride into the sunset with a smile on your face. Total cost over 24 months is £447 Get this iPhone SE deal from Carphone Warehouse

iPhone SE 32GB | FREE upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 4GB data | £28pm

You used to be able to get 5GB of data for this price. Now it's down to 4GB. But this is still the tariff to go for if you want the UK's fastest 4G network with more than a negligible data allowance. You get a free phone thrown in...which is nice. Total cost over 24 months is £672 See this iPhone SE deal at Mobiles.co.uk

The best Google Pixel 2 deals on EE:

Google's own flagship handset has proved very popular with people wanting the purist Android experience out there. The Google Pixel 2 is every bit the match for the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and you know that you'll always have the most up-to-date Android operating system. And the cameras can scarcely be matched by any other smartphone today.

Google Pixel 2 | FREE upfront | 8GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £30pm

Vodafone has all the very best deals on the Pixel 2 for now, but this tasty EE tariff isn't far behind. There's so much to like - from the zero upfront spend to the perfectly reasonable monthlies. Then there's the healthy 8GB data allowance. And what about the fact you'll be on the UK's fastest 4G network, too. Looks pretty tempting, doesn't it?. Total cost over 24 months is £710 View this Pixel 2 deal from Mobiles.co.uk