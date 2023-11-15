EE Discount Codes for November 2023
On this page, you'll find all the latest 0 EE discount codes so you can save on your next purchase.
FAQs
What is EE Multi-line discount?
EE offers the ability to add multiple phones and contracts to your account, such as another household member. By doing so, you can get up to 30% discount on any phones, SIMs, or tablets, with the discount amount changing depending on the item you add to your bundle.
What is EE Stay Connected?
If you run out of your monthly data allowance, you can still go online via EE Stay Connected. The service provides speeds of only 0.5Mbps but it means you can still use WhatsApp, other messaging services, and Maps, so the essentials are still usable. Once you're able to, you can then buy a daily or monthly data add-on to restore your full service. It's useful for emergencies as you don't miss out on messages, simply because you ran out of data.
What are EE extras?
You can access additional services for free depending on the plan you sign up for at EE. These include the Apple One bundle for iPhone owners with a relevant plan. It unlocks access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+. Android users can take advantage of the Android Inclusive extras which has access to Microsoft 365 Personal, Netflix, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and more.
Does EE have stores?
Yes, EE has hundreds of stores around the UK. Enter your postcode on the store finder to locate your nearest store. At every store, you can upgrade, sign up with EE, pay your bill, as well as enquire about repairs or support. It's possible to walk in with a query but you can also book an appointment at a time that suits you to save queuing.
How do I contact EE?
EE offers an online chat facility. It's open 8am to 10.30pm seven days a week. Alternatively, if you prefer to call, you can do so either via 150 on a EE mobile or by calling 07953 966 150. The phone line is open Monday to Friday 8am to 9pm while it's open 8am to 8pm Saturday and Sunday. It's also possible to book an in-store appointment if you'd prefer to deal with an issue in person, or you can just visit your local store.
Hints and Tips
Check out the EE offers: EE often has offers on the latest devices. This means you're likely to see bigger discounts on the newest iPhone or Android phone over older models. That also goes for smartwatches so it's a good idea to check EE if you want a cellular-based smartwatch rather than one dependent on your phone being nearby.
See what bundle deals are available: Sometimes, EE bundles in free laptops or Chromebooks when you buy a new phone. If you're already looking for a new laptop, this could be a true sweetener deal as you could end up saving a lot by consolidating the two.
Don't forget to trade in: Via EE Recycle, you can trade in your current phone, tablet, watch, or even games console, and get money off your next phone plan. On average, you save £170 and it's a lot simpler than selling your old device privately. There's no risk or commitment involved in getting a quote so it's worth seeing what the saving could be for you.
Consider going SIM-only: If you can afford to buy a new phone outright or you want to continue to use your existing one, check the EE SIM-only plans to save more. By solely paying for a data or phone plan, you tend to save a lot of money overall compared to paying for a new phone monthly on top. It won't suit everyone given the initial financial commitment to buying a new phone outright, but over time, it works out much better value.
Use your multi-line discount: If you live with someone or have children or other dependents who also have their own phones, adding them all to your EE account can work out cheaper. Via the multi-line discount, you can save up to 30% with additional phones, SIMs, and tablets. Log into your account and see how much the savings could be for you. It varies depending on the phone or plan you wish to add.
See if you're eligible for a discount: EE offers a 20% discount for many groups of people. This includes students, first responders (including firefighters, the military and armed forces), teachers, and healthcare professionals. You just need to verify that you're eligible and you'll receive 20% off your monthly bill every month.
How to use EE discount codes
1) On this page, find the EE promo code you plan on using with your purchase on the EE site. Copy it to your device's clipboard.
2) Head to the EE website and find the product you plan on buying.
3) Choose the capacity, colour, and the plan you wish to sign up for if relevant.
4) Click "Continue" to confirm your order, then pick out any Inclusive Extras you may want.
5) Click "Continue" then choose any insurance options.
6) Scroll below the insurance options to find the "Got a promo code?" box.
7) Paste your EE promo code into the box that states "Enter your code here", then click "Apply".
8) Once the discount has been applied, continue your purchase to complete the process.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Most Popular
Rate EE Coupons
About EE
EE is the largest mobile network operator in the UK. A brand within the BT group, it was formed as Everything Everywhere in 2010 before rebranding to EE in 2012 and becoming the UK's first 4G mobile network. Acquired by BT in 2016, its headquarters are in Hatfield with many offices scattered around the country. Its network reaches more than 99% of the population. It has also won many awards for its broadband service and has won the UK's best network for ten years in a row. That includes winning for the best network for data. Recently, EE has focused on providing a fast service for gamers but also stocks an extensive supply of smartphones, along with tablets. The company also offers broadband plans via its fibre coverage, along with security products and even games consoles.
Other EE Shoppers Also Like
Similar CategoriesView All
Written by
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.