EE Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

What is EE Multi-line discount? EE offers the ability to add multiple phones and contracts to your account, such as another household member. By doing so, you can get up to 30% discount on any phones, SIMs, or tablets, with the discount amount changing depending on the item you add to your bundle.

What is EE Stay Connected? If you run out of your monthly data allowance, you can still go online via EE Stay Connected. The service provides speeds of only 0.5Mbps but it means you can still use WhatsApp, other messaging services, and Maps, so the essentials are still usable. Once you're able to, you can then buy a daily or monthly data add-on to restore your full service. It's useful for emergencies as you don't miss out on messages, simply because you ran out of data.

What are EE extras? You can access additional services for free depending on the plan you sign up for at EE. These include the Apple One bundle for iPhone owners with a relevant plan. It unlocks access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+. Android users can take advantage of the Android Inclusive extras which has access to Microsoft 365 Personal, Netflix, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and more.

Does EE have stores? Yes, EE has hundreds of stores around the UK. Enter your postcode on the store finder to locate your nearest store. At every store, you can upgrade, sign up with EE, pay your bill, as well as enquire about repairs or support. It's possible to walk in with a query but you can also book an appointment at a time that suits you to save queuing.

How do I contact EE? EE offers an online chat facility. It's open 8am to 10.30pm seven days a week. Alternatively, if you prefer to call, you can do so either via 150 on a EE mobile or by calling 07953 966 150. The phone line is open Monday to Friday 8am to 9pm while it's open 8am to 8pm Saturday and Sunday. It's also possible to book an in-store appointment if you'd prefer to deal with an issue in person, or you can just visit your local store.

Hints and Tips

Check out the EE offers: EE often has offers on the latest devices. This means you're likely to see bigger discounts on the newest iPhone or Android phone over older models. That also goes for smartwatches so it's a good idea to check EE if you want a cellular-based smartwatch rather than one dependent on your phone being nearby.

See what bundle deals are available: Sometimes, EE bundles in free laptops or Chromebooks when you buy a new phone. If you're already looking for a new laptop, this could be a true sweetener deal as you could end up saving a lot by consolidating the two.

Don't forget to trade in: Via EE Recycle, you can trade in your current phone, tablet, watch, or even games console, and get money off your next phone plan. On average, you save £170 and it's a lot simpler than selling your old device privately. There's no risk or commitment involved in getting a quote so it's worth seeing what the saving could be for you.

Consider going SIM-only: If you can afford to buy a new phone outright or you want to continue to use your existing one, check the EE SIM-only plans to save more. By solely paying for a data or phone plan, you tend to save a lot of money overall compared to paying for a new phone monthly on top. It won't suit everyone given the initial financial commitment to buying a new phone outright, but over time, it works out much better value.

Use your multi-line discount: If you live with someone or have children or other dependents who also have their own phones, adding them all to your EE account can work out cheaper. Via the multi-line discount, you can save up to 30% with additional phones, SIMs, and tablets. Log into your account and see how much the savings could be for you. It varies depending on the phone or plan you wish to add.

See if you're eligible for a discount: EE offers a 20% discount for many groups of people. This includes students, first responders (including firefighters, the military and armed forces), teachers, and healthcare professionals. You just need to verify that you're eligible and you'll receive 20% off your monthly bill every month.