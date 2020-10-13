The best Amazon Prime Day deals 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is well underway in the UK, and the best Prime Day deals are already spilling out onto the web. There are so many already live that you'll want someone to pick through them for you - that's where we come in.

Check out the quick links below for our range of the best Prime Day deals we've found so far, from dedicated products like the Echo range - which have had some meaty discounts - to the wider product categories on offer. Amazon's Warehouse offers have also gone live, bringing with them even greater savings of up to 20% this Prime Day, and are well worth checking out.

If you're here asking 'What is Prime Day?' well, it's a 48-hour sales event from Amazon that brings a slew of discounts to both products and services. However, you'll need a Prime Day membership to make that happen, and thankfully you can sign up for a free 30 day Amazon Prime trial if you've not got one.

Amazon won't reveal all of its Prime Day deals at once, so make sure you check back throughout today (Tuesday 13) and tomorrow (Wednesday 14) to see if what you want has bagged itself a tidy price drop.

If you're looking for a new vacuum, a powerful new laptop on sale, the latest mattress savings, a great TV deal or just want to refresh your supply of batteries - this is the time to do it.

We're also seeing a number of category savings too, with the following incoming deals catching our eye:

Best Amazon Prime Day deals available now

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £850 £659.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: £49.99 £18.99 at Amazon

£18.99 is a fantastic price tag on the third generation Echo Dot - the lowest we've ever seen in fact. Prime members can bag this incredible saving right now, with every colour variation included in the discounts.

Tower 4.3 litre Air Fryer: £69.99 £44.99 at Amazon

This 4.3 litre Air Fryer is available for £25 less at Amazon, making for a final price of just £44.99. If you're looking for rapid air circulation and easily adjustable temperature control, you'll find everything you need to jump on the air fryer craze right here.

Ninja Foodi Max Multi-Cooker: £229.99 £189 at Amazon

The Ninja Foodi combines the convenience of both an air fryer and pressure cooker to form the Mac Multi-cooker. It's usually a £229 device, but you'll find it for under £200 at Amazon right now.

Samsung AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones: £129 £89.99 at Amazon

These slick-looking on-ear AKG headphones are £40 cheaper for Prime Day, and come with 33 hours of battery life, automatic pausing, and multipoint pairing.

LG 70-inch UN7100 4K TV: £1,099 £749 at Amazon

Looking for some big-screen, Prime Day deal action? Look no further. This whopping 70-inch LG TV has seen a £250 huge discount. Pick it up while stock lasts.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 35: £96 £79 at Amazon

If you're just getting started running and looking for an entry-level GPS watch, the Forerunner 35 is a great choice. It's easy to use, will track your runs (plus walks and bike rides) accurately, measures your heart rate, and syncs all your stats to Garmin Connect. It's available in white and black, and is a steal on Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Amazon | SIM-free | £777.58 £649 | 19% saving

If you don't mind losing out on 5G features, this is without a doubt the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deal on the market right now. It brings the costs down to just £649 for one of the best smartphones currently available.

23andMe Health and Ancestry Service: £148.99 £74 at Amazon

23andMe is one of the biggest names in home DNA testing, and for good reason: its tests are simple to use, its privacy policies are robust, and its results are detailed and easy to interpret. The Health and Ancestry Service covers both genealogy (showing where your ancestors hail from geographically, plus DNA relatives) and health (which includes predisposition to certain medical conditions).

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Turquoise Blue £379.99 £199.99 on Amazon

This Shark cordless vacuum is ideal for homes with pets. And those without. It comes with Anti Hair Wrap Technology that removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean. Has up to 40 minutes run-time on a single charge and comes with a 5-year guarantee with registration.



Amazon Echo Dot + LIFX smart bulb: £64.98 £23.99 at Amazon

Use your new Echo Dot to control your lights with this LIFX smart bulb bundle. You're picking both up for £23.99 right here - an excellent price considering that's cheaper than we've seen the Echo Dot by itself for most of this year.

Amazon Echo (2020) + Hue Bulb: £104.98 £89.99 at Amazon

It's not even released yet, and there's a deal to be had on the new Amazon Echo. While the price for the unit is still the same, you can now grab a free Philips Hue bulb to kickstart (or add to) your smart home experience. Free stuff rocks.View Deal

Asus C223NA 11.6-inch Chromebook: £229.99 £178.99 at Amazon

Coming in well under £200, this 11.6-inch Asus Chromebook has an excellent £51 discount on it right now. With 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage, this will only see you through light browsing and the odd email, but if you just need a cheap laptop to do so it's well worth the cash.

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £39.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is available for its lowest price yet at Amazon. That's thanks to a £40 discount that drops the price down to £39.99 ahead of Amazon Prime Day itself.

Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon

You'll also find the larger Amazon Echo Show 8 on sale this weekend. With a £60 discount, you're paying just £59.99 for the 8-inch smart display - an excellent improvement over the £119 usual price.

Amazon Echo Buds: £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

These true wireless earbuds are perfectly tuned for all your Alexa queries, and they're sitting at their lowest price yet at Amazon right now. That's an excellent offer if you want to take Alexa on the go with you.

Amazon Echo Studio: £189.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £50 on the Echo Studio right now at Amazon, with a £139.99 sales price bringing about a record low cost for the powerful smart speaker. You're getting some serious audio here, as well as a smart home hub for a range of Philips Hue and other connected devices.

Eero mesh Wi-Fi system: £249 £149.40 at Amazon

Boost the Wi-Fi around your home with the Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, now only £149.40. It's easy to install and manage thanks to the Eero app, and automatically updates to bring improved performance and new features.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 months free at Amazon

Prime members can grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for absolutely nothing right now - an excellent offer if you're looking to warm up with a good book this fall.

Amazon Music Unlimited four months: £0.99 at Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited trials usually max out at 90 days, but Prime members can pick up four months of access to Amazon's on demand 60 million strong library for just £0.99 with this Prime Day deal. Be careful though, this will auto-renew at the usual £7.99 monthly price once that time is up. Non-Prime members can also get a three months of access for this price.

The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £1,000 £779 at Amazon

Microsoft's thin and light Surface Laptop 3 is a gorgeously-designed device, and on Amazon Prime Day it's at one of the lowest prices we've seen. This packs a new 10th generation Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD.View Deal

Huawei MateBook 13 2020, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM: £749 £549.99 at Amazon

Save 15% off this excellent thin and light laptop from Huawei. With a 2K screen, along with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this Windows 10 laptop is an excellent choice for day-to-day work.View Deal

Huawei MateBook D 14, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM: £550 £449.99 at Amazon

This portable laptop isn't just light enough to carry around with you, it packs a decent amount of power thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. It's also on offer for a brilliant price on Amazon Prime Day, making it well worth checking out.View Deal

Asus C223NA 11.6-inch Chromebook: £210 £149.99 at Amazon

This brilliant Chromebook from Asus is now just £150 for Amazon Prime day, making it a brilliant purchase for anyone who wants a cheap laptop that still performs brilliantly. It's especially good for students, and a mouse is included as well.View Deal

Asus C523NA 15.6-inch Chromebook: £360 £249.99 at Amazon

This brilliant Chromebook from Asus is now just £150 for Amazon Prime day, making it a brilliant purchase for anyone who wants a cheap laptop that still performs brilliantly. It's especially good for students, and a mouse is included as well.View Deal

Asus C523NA 15.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook: £379.99 £343.99 at Amazon

If you need a Chromebook with a bit more functionality, however, we'd suggest going for this Asus C523NA. You're picking up a full-sized 15.6-inch display (touchscreen no less) and 64GB of storage instead.

Acer Chromebook Spin 13, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £800 £599.99 at Amazon

At first glance, £600 for a Chromebook seems a huge amount, but the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is one of the best Chromebooks money can buy, with specs you'd usually see in a Windows 10 machine, which means Chrome OS simply flies on this machine - and it's £200 off for Prime Day!View Deal

Asus TUF FX505, Intel Core i5, GTX 1650: £765 £629.99 at Amazon

This brilliant budget gaming laptop manages to keep the price down without cutting too many corners. You should be able to play any modern game with this thing, though you may need to tweak a few settings. But, for the price, this is amazing value.View Deal

Asus TUF FX705 17.3-inch gaming laptop: £949.99 £774.97 at Amazon

With a massive 17.3-inch display, you'll get some big screen action for your games with this Asus TUF gaming laptop. You'll find a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and GTX 1650 graphics inside - all very respectable for this price point.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £900 £799.99 at Amazon

Or, grab this HP Pavilion gaming laptop, that mixes things up a little with an Intel 10th generation i5 processor and GTX 1650Ti graphics. You're dropping down on screen size to 15.6-inches here, but keeping the 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

HP Pavilion 15-inch gaming laptop, Intel Core i7, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti: £1,150 £999.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable gaming laptop on Amazon Prime Day, but don't want to skimp on performance, then this is a great deal. This machine will be able to play modern games on medium and high settings, and it's under that magic £1,000 mark.View Deal

HP Omen 17 gaming laptop, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 2070: £1,600 £1,399.99 at Amazon

Knock a hefty £200 off this brilliant 17-inch gaming laptop on Amazon Prime Day. With an Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card and 10th gen Core i7 CPU, this machine will handle pretty much any modern game with ease, and it features a fast 144Hz screen as well.View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13 2020, Intel Core i7, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 16GB RAM: £1,800 £1,398.99 at Amazon

Save a huge £400 of this brilliant thin and light gaming laptop. With a stunning design and powerful components, this is a brilliant gaming laptop deal for Amazon Prime Day. It's not the most powerful, but it'll still be able to handle most games without trouble.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch laptop: £999 £949 at Amazon

Grab the latest MacBook Air for £50 off at Amazon this week. That's a fantastic price and there's some excellent value in here - with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop: £1,299 £1,249 at Amazon

You'll also find a £50 saving on this 13-inch MacBook Pro - now available for just £1,249. There's still 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside here, but you're upgrading to an i5 processor.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop: £2,399 £2,148 at Amazon

If you're looking to go all out this Amazon Prime Day, you'll find a £251 saving on this 16-inch MacBook Pro. Along with the extra screen space, there's an i7 processor with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD under the hood.

The best Amazon Prime Day Computing deals

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER GAMING OC: £300 £2221.32 at Amazon

With 6GB GDDR6, this GTX 1660 SUPER graphics card is great for budget and mid-range gaming PC builds, where you want to play modern games without spending a fortune. It gets a good discount today as well.View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 OC: £330 £290 at Amazon

Fancy giving your gaming PC a big graphics update without breaking the bank? The RTX 2060 is an ideal choice, bringing ray tracing and other cutting edge graphics effects, along with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, which makes this an excellent upgrade for budget-conscious gamers.View Deal

LG Ultragear 27GL63T 27-inch gaming monitor: £300 £225 at Amazon

If you're after a brilliant gaming monitor to do your games justice, then this is a great choice. It's a 27-inch HDR monitor with G-Sync support, so games played on this feel fast, smooth and responsive. It also has a 1080p resolution, which is fine for most people.View Deal

Acer Predator Z35P 35-inch ultrawide gaming monitor: £900 £619 at Amazon

We love ultrawide monitors here at TechRadar, as they give you a much more immersive gameplay experience, as well as more room to work with as well. That's why we've highlighted this excellent deal, which is almost £300 off!View Deal

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD: £240 £139 at Amazon

Get one of the fastest SSDs in the world for an incredible price. With Read/Write speeds of up to 3,500/3,300 MB/s respectively, installing Windows 10, and any apps or games, will see them load up in a flash. 1TB is plenty of space as well.View Deal

WD 6TB My Cloud Home Personal Cloud: £202 £150 at Amazon

Plug this storage device into your router and you'll be able to access your files and folders from any internet-connected device. It's ideal for storing important files, and 6TB is plenty of space for most people.View Deal

WD 8TB My Cloud Home Personal Cloud: £266 £190 at Amazon

Want more space? Amazon also has big savings on the 8TB version, which should be plenty for anyone with a huge collection of photos and video files.View Deal

WD 12TB My Cloud Home Personal Cloud: £444 £360 at Amazon

If 8TB isn't enough, then this 12TB version should do you. This is an incredible amount of space which means you should pretty much be set for life, all with internet access. View Deal

Google Wifi pack of 2: £225 £170 at Amazon

Get fast and reliable Wi-Fi in any room of your house with this fantastic mesh router set. It's easy to use, and its stylish design means it won't look out of place. Two units offer up to 170 square metres of coverage.View Deal

Asus RT-AX55 Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 dual-band router: £95 £76 at Amazon

Get Wi-Fi 6 tech in your house for an impressively low price with this great Amazon Prime Day deal. With speeds of up to 1,800Mbps on the wireless network, this is a brilliant router for homes with busy networks and lots of internet connected devices.View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Hisense AE7000FT 50-inch 4K TV: £449 £324 at Amazon

There's a £131 discount up for grabs on this Amazon exclusive Hisense 4K TV. A 2020 50-inch display like this rarely drops down to this price point, especially one with Alexa baked in.

Hisense 55U7QFTUK Quantum Series 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: £548 (39% off) at Amazon

With an ultra-HD resolution and bright HDR visuals, this 55-inch Hisense TV is a great option for those looking for high-end TV specifications and features without breaking the bank. It even features Alexa voice control.

LG 43-inch UN7100 4K TV: £379 £268 at Amazon

This 43-inch 4K TV packs in LG's brilliant smart TV platform, webOS, with 4K resolution and the beginnings of HDR. You're making do with a 50Hz panel, but it's hard to complain at this price.View Deal

LG 49-inch UN7100 4K TV: £469 £299 at Amazon

Step up a size for this 49-inch model, with the same 4K HDR and Quad Core Processor 4K powering its picture. At just £299, it's a steal for what you get.View Deal

LG 70-inch UN7100 4K TV: £1,099 £749 at Amazon

For a truly large screen, this 70-inch LG TV has now seen a £250 discount. Pick it up while stock lasts.View Deal

Panasonic TX-43HX580BZ 43-inch 4K TV: £499 £339 at Amazon

This Panasonic 4K TV offers up a 2020 release with a £100 saving ahead of the full Prime Day deals. That's an excellent offer, especially considering you'll find Dolby Vision HDR tucked away inside.

View Deal

Samsung Q60T 43-inch QLED TV: £589 £519 at Amazon

The Samsung QLED range is well known for its crystal clear displays and stunning picture quality. You can save an extra £60 this week at Amazon, but if 43-inches is a little small you'll also find the 50-inch model for £649 down from £688.

View Deal

Philips 58-inch 4K TV with Ambilight: £649 £575 at Amazon

The discount is small, but the gains are great. This 2020 Philips TV is only seeing a £100 discount, but with 4K HDR pictures, a P5 picture processor, and HDR10+ / Dolby Vision support, it's shaping up to be a great buy.View Deal

TCL 50C715K 50 Inch QLED Television: £399.99 (£100 / 20% off) at Amazon

This well spec'd TV ticks every box at the 50-inch mark, thanks to its quality QLED panel, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision-compatible HDR. Equipped with Freeview Play, it's even got Alexa voice command control built in.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Emma Original mattress: from £200 ( £299 ) at Amazon

The award-winning Emma mattress gets a fantastic 33% discount in the Amazon Prime Day sale today. This memory foam mattress is a medium on the firmness scale, and is one of the best you can buy in the UK - we’ve had ours for over a year and still love it. Right now it's an absolute bargain at Amazon. (Prefer a hybrid? There's 33% off the Emma Hybrid today too, if you buy it from Emma directly.) View Deal

Silentnight 3 Zone memory foam mattress: from £169 now £146 at Amazon

There are loads of excellent Silentnight mattress deals for Amazon Prime Day right now. We're highlighting this particular one because Silentnight's 3-zone memory foam mattress is always a best-seller - as is it's slightly more expensive 7-zone sibling. Both options are available on the same Amazon page, so just toggle the one you want. be quick though, these ones often sell out fast.

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Grey £129.00 £89.99 on Amazon

SAVE 30%: Weighing in at just 600g, this sleek Shark cordless handheld vacuum is perfect for quick clean-ups. It charges on its storage base, boasting a more-than-useful 8 minutes run-time per charge. Comes with a 2-year guarantee with registration.

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Turquoise Blue £379.99 £199.99 on Amazon

This Shark cordless vacuum is ideal for homes with pets. And those without. It comes with Anti Hair Wrap Technology that removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean. Has up to 40 minutes run-time on a single charge and comes with a 5-year guarantee with registration.



Shark Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Red £479.99 £229.99 on Amazon

SAVE 52%: Shark's Anti Hair Wrap tech makes this cordless vacuum an excellent choice for homes with pets. It has a run-time up to 50 minutes – and comes with a removable battery that can be charged anywhere. 5-year manufacturer’s guarantee.

Shark Cleaner Steam Mop, Grey & White £179.99 £99 on Amazon

This Shark steam mop can be used as either a floor steam mop or a handheld steam cleaner and sanitises all sealed hard floors and surfaces: hardwood, tiles, glass, worktops, and ovens. Comes with five accessories and two machine-washable cleaning pads.



Tower 4.3 litre Air Fryer: £69.99 £44.99 at Amazon

This 4.3 litre Air Fryer is available for £25 less at Amazon, making for a final price of just £44.99. If you're looking for rapid air circulation and easily adjustable temperature control, you'll find everything you need to jump on the air fryer craze right here.

George Foreman grill & griddle: £74.99 £49 at Amazon

Grill and griddle at the same time with this George Foreman device - capable of cooking up to 10 servings at once. Not only that, but you're saving £25.99 ahead of the Amazon Prime Day deals, bringing the final price down below £50.

Ninja Foodi Max Multi-Cooker: £229.99 £189 at Amazon

The Ninja Foodi combines the convenience of both an air fryer and pressure cooker to form the Mac Multi-cooker. It's usually a £229 device, but you'll find it for under £200 at Amazon right now.

The best Amazon Prime Day audio deals

Samsung AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones: £129 £89.99 at Amazon

These slick-looking on-ear AKG headphones are £40 cheaper for Prime Day, and come with 33 hours of battery life, automatic pausing, and multipoint pairing.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: £339 £270 at Amazon

These Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones come with a striking design, active noise cancellation, and fantastic audio quality. With Bluetooth 5 and smart pause functions, you can get these premium cans in black or white, with a huge saving of £69.

Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition headphones: £179.99 £94.99 at Amazon

Looking for something a little cheaper? These Sennheiser headphones come in a black design exclusive to Amazon, and boast an open-back design for a wide, natural soundstage that will appeal to audiophiles.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones: £299.99 £229 at Amazon

Save £70 on these class-leading noise-cancelling headphones from Bowers & Wilkins. With outstanding audio quality, aptX Adaptive support, and a dapper design, the PX7 are ideal headphones for anyone who's looking for stellar sound performance.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: £259 £229 at Amazon

While these headphones have been ever-so-slightly cheaper in the last few weeks, they've also risen in price - so grab them now if you're a fan of what Bose can offer (and sonically, it's a lot). These headphones are also Alexa-enabled for easy chats to your smart home.

Sony WH-1000XM3: £260 £228.93 at Amazon

Hello, old friends. These once-unbeatable headphones have been usurped by the newer 1000XM4 models, but that means the older generation is now seeing some great discounts. This isn't the cheapest we've seen them, but it's only around £10 off and prices are rising as well as dropping right now, so we'd keep an eye.

JBL Tune 600 BTNC: £79.99 £48.13 at Amazon

A super cheap, but still pretty powerful, pair of noise cancelling headphones will rarely be on sale for under £50. However, you'll find the JBL Tune 600 BTNC headphones available for £48 with this Amazon Prime Day deal.

Beats Solo 3: £179.95 £129 at Amazon

With Apple's W1 chip, a 40 hour battery life, and a lightweight fit, iOS users will love the Beats Solo 3, but Android users can also get in on the action - especially with a £50 discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Beats Solo Pro: £269.95 £189 at Amazon

Save £80 on the Beats Solo Pro this week at Amazon. With the H1 chip inside for reliable pairing to Apple products, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and 22 hours of battery, there's some serious power inside as well.

Sony WH-1000XM4: £349 £335.93 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones were listed cheaper this week, at £309.93, but they've gone back up - but you can still save £14 on their £349 RRP. While they've gone back up in price now, we'd definitely keep an eye on them if you're in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Buds: £139 £89 at Amazon

They may be a little older now, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds still pack a punch. You'll find them for a huge amount off at Amazon right now, though it might also be worth checking out the Buds Live deal below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: £179 £130.99 at Amazon

Looking for something more 2020? You'll find the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale for £130 at Amazon right now. That's the lowest price we've seen on these bad boys yet - so be quick to grab them before the Prime Day crowds descend.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2: £89.99 £49.95 at Amazon

This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 - which means this £49.95 price tag is a steal. You're getting a deep bass and 360-degree surround sound in here, all for £40 less.

Bose Soundlink Revolve Plus: £279.95 £152.99 at Amazon

You can save over £120 on this fantastic Bluetooth speaker from Bose. The Bose Soundlink Revolve Plus comes with a 16-hour battery life, multipoint pairing, and a well-balanced sound that will make your music sound great. With a carrying handle for extra portability and an IPX4 water resistance rating, you can get it in black and silver.

Bose Soundlink Revolve: £199.95 £117.99 at Amazon

With 12-hour battery life, 360-degree soundstage, and the ability to pair with another Soundlink Revolve for stereo sound, this Bose Bluetooth speaker is a great choice – and with over £80 off, it's a bargain this Prime Day. Coming in black and silver, you can also add in an optional charging cradle for a little extra money.View Deal

Bose Soundlink Color II + Bose Frames: £329.99 £200.99 at Amazon

This incredible Prime Day bundle gets you both the Bose Soundlink Color Bluetooth speaker and the Bose Frames audio sunglasses for just over £200 – an enormous saving of £129. This mini Soundlink speaker is packing great sound quality and multipoint pairing, while the Bose Frames let you take your music on the fo without the need for headphones, thanks to built in speakers inside the frames.View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals

iPad Air 3rd Generation 2019 64GB Silver £479.00 £413.10 at Amazon

With the impending launch of the iPad Air 4, Prime Day brings a discount on the previous generation iPad Air, which is still a great 2-in-1 tablet for productivity and entertainment. This is its best ever price on Amazon UK.View Deal

iPad Air 3rd generation 2019 | 256GB | Space Grey: £629.99 £544.50 at Amazon

This higher-capacity iPad Air reaches its best ever price as the launch of the (more expensive) iPad Air 4 is on our doorstep. Worth considering if you're rocking an older iPad and need an upgrade with more capabilities. View Deal

iPad Air 3rd generation 2019 | 64GB | Gold: £479.00 £422.90 at Amazon

The gold iPad Air receives a price drop taking it to its lowest ever price, though we have seen the silver model for less on Prime Day. Worth considering if the silver iPad Air sells out first – note, though, that this is about to surpassed by the iPad Air 4. View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire range starts with the 7-inch variant, which, if you're on a budget or looking for a tablet on the smaller side, is a fantastic cheap pickup, especially at this price. With a 7-inch IPS screen, 16GB of expandable storage and 7-hour battery life, the Amazon Fire 7 is a great option for a cheap portable tablet capable of browsing and streaming.

All-New Fire HD 8 tablet: £89.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Brand new for this year, the latest iteration of Amazon's 8-inch Fire HD looks to be 30% faster than the previous model thanks to upgraded internals. With more power under the hood, 32GB of storage, and a 12-hour battery life, the new Fire HD 8 is a great option for those who want a powerful tablet that's still on the smaller side - and, of course, doesn't break the bank.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

A 48% saving makes the Fire 7 Kids Edition a fantastic pickup for any parent looking to get a child-friendly tablet for their kids. With a rugged case, parental controls, and a 1-year free subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service, your kids will have access to thousands of apps, games, books, and other educational material.

All-New Fire HD 8 Plus tablet: £109.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Even more powerful still is the newer Fire HD 8 Plus which features an upgraded 3GB of RAM and now supports wireless charging. Those are some nifty little features, but you'll have to decide whether it's worthy of the slight upcharge yourself. We'd recommend it if you're planning on doing plenty of multi-tasking or even gaming as you'll get plenty of use out of that extra RAM.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 10 is the biggest tablet currently available in the Fire range and comes with a 10-inch 1080p HD screen that's perfect for movies and streaming. Aside from the 32GB of storage, inside you're also getting a beefed-up 2.0GHz octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM, giving it plenty of grunt should you be using your tablet for more than just browsing this autumn.



All-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet: £199.99 £134.99 at Amazon

And lastly, but certainly not least is the Kids Edition of the new Fire HD 10 - now on sale with a £65 price cut. This one's a great option for both kids and accident-prone adults (we don't judge), thanks to its included kid-proof case and a 2-year guarantee. It also comes with some nifty parental controls for screen time and free educational software - both of which work with a downloadable dashboard for parents.

Huawei MediaPad T5: £169.99 £147.65 at Amazon

The Huawei tablet range offers a selection of cheap devices that offer surprisingly powerful results. You're saving an extra £22.34 on this MediaPad T5 this week, bringing the 32GB tablet down below £150.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 LTE: £719 £619 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S7 has an 11-inch 2.5K 120Hz display, a top-end Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, quad speakers, 45W fast charging and an 8,000mAh battery. It also comes with an S Pen stylus. This version works on 4G networks as well as Wi-Fi, but it's not 5G compatible.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi: £619 £529 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S7 has an 11-inch 2.5K 120Hz display, a top-end Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, quad speakers, 45W fast charging and an 8,000mAh battery. It also comes with an S Pen stylus. This version only works on Wi-Fi networks, so it doesn't take SIM cards or connect to 4G or 5G networks, and that's why it's the cheapest version of the Tab S7 you can get.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Wi-Fi: £799 £679 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus has a 12.4-inch 2.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, a top-end Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, quad speakers, 45W fast charging and a huge 10,090mAh battery - it also comes with the S Pen stylus. This version of the tablet only works on Wi-Fi networks, so not 4G or 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G: £987 £849 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus has a 12.4-inch 2.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, a top-end Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, quad speakers, 45W fast charging and a huge 10,090mAh battery - it also comes with the S Pen stylus. This version of the tablet works on 5G and 4G networks as well as Wi-Fi, but you'll have to pay extra for a contract.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi: £349 £299 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch FHD+ screen, a mid-range Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB RAM, a fairly large 7,040mAH battery and a bundled S Pen stylus. In Samsung's slate line-up it'd probably best be classed as 'mid-ranged', between the premium Tab S7s and affordable Tab As. This version connects to Wi-Fi networks only.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 4G: £399 £349 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch FHD+ screen, a mid-range Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB RAM, a fairly large 7,040mAH battery and a bundled S Pen stylus. In Samsung's slate line-up it'd probably best be classed as 'mid-ranged', between the premium Tab S7s and affordable Tab As. This version connects to 4G networks as well as Wi-Fi.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 LTE: £ 169 £129 at Amazon

The most affordable Samsung tablet on offer is the Galaxy Tab A 8, so named after its screen size. Its screen is FHD+ so it's good a good display, but its chipset and battery size aren't great - this tablet will be best for people looking for a portable entertainment machine for movies and lightweight games on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 Wi-Fi: £ 139 £99 at Amazon

The most affordable Samsung tablet on offer is the Galaxy Tab A 8, so named after its screen size. Its screen is FHD+ so it's good a good display, but its chipset and battery size aren't great. THis Wi-Fi model is now so cheap it directly competes with the Amazon Fire Tab slates, though this Samsung device has a better screen than those.

The best Amazon Prime Day phone deals

Google Pixel 4 XL: £829 £543 at Amazon

Pick up the Google Pixel 4 XL for just £543 ahead of next week's Prime Day deals. This is the cheapest price we've seen on the 2019 Android smartphone, making it the perfect time to jump on Google's line of devices.

iPhone 11 Pro: £1,049 £919 at Amazon

Save £130 on the iPhone 11 Pro at Amazon right now. The crystal clear OLED display is well worth the upgrade, as is the enhanced camera features and slick experience under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: £1,179 £1,095 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is still fairly new to the market, but that's not stopping Amazon dropping its price by £84 ahead of Prime Day. Grab this 5G model with 256GB of storage space for £1,095 this week.

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Amazon | SIM-free | £777.58 £649 | 19% saving

If you don't mind losing out on 5G features, this is without a doubt the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deal on the market right now. It brings the costs down to just £649 for one of the best smartphones currently available.

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Amazon | SIM-free | £569 £469 | 11% saving

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is no longer Samsung's newest device but it remains a top choice. Take into account the discount, knocking this below the rest of the market and it's a hard deal to say no too! While it isn't a device that was launched in 2020, the specs remain very up to date.

Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £999 £499 | 23% saving

While we love the above deal, for some the storage size just isn't going to be enough. For just an extra £30, you can upgrade the device to the larger 512GB version. Considering the small additional cost, this seems like the better value of the two.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G (128GB): £386.95 £364 at Amazon

Save over £20 and bag yourself a cheap (but still excellent) Galaxy this week at Amazon. The A51 may be one of the baseline versions of the world-renowned Galaxy range of smartphones, but it still shares the same DNA as it's more premium siblings. A 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 4,000mAh battery, 5G connectivity and a 48MP rear camera make the A51 more than capable and a good option for Android users on a budget.

Samsung Galaxy A41 (64GB): £233.99 £209.99 at Amazon

This is already one of Samsung's cheapest handsets, and the Galaxy A41 is even cheaper for Prime Day with the price nearing £200 for the first time ever. It features a great 6.1-inch display, 25MP selfie camera and the battery will charge up quickly with 15W fast-charging.

OnePlus 8 Pro 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £649

We're big fans of OnePlus at TechRadar towers, and this is the brand's crème de la crème (at least until the OnePlus 8T arrives later in October). £649 is a price tag that we're much more used to seeing for its flagship phone, making now a better time to get on board with OnePlus.

OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £799 £749

If you know that 128GB just won't be enough space for your catalogues of photos, music and video, then an extra £100 allows you to double your storage to a mighty 256GB. And that's not the only thing that increases here, as the RAM heads up to a powerful 12GB, too.

Sony Xperia 5 (128GB): £699 £499.99 at Amazon

The Sony Xperia 5 is built for those who want a smaller version of its flagship phone, but they still want to be able to get a great experience when watching films or playing games. The Xperia 5 will be able to do that with its 6.1-inch 21:9 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and its 6GB of RAM.

Huawei P40 Pro (256GB): £899 £699.99 at Amazon

The Huawei P40 Pro is the company's best looking phone with a phenomenal rear camera and powerful chipset that is able to cope with anything you throw at it. Before you buy this, know that it isn't compatible with the Google Play Store but if you can workaround that you'll enjoy what the P40 Pro offers.

Huawei P40 Lite: at Amazon | SIM-free | £208 £144.99

Amazon has managed to knock off a lot off for this Prime Day bargain, getting it down waaaaaaay below the £200-mark. The cameras are way better than a phone that costs this little should be, and there's 128GB storage for all your snaps and apps, too.

Huawei P40 Lite E: at Amazon | SIM-free | £133 £114.99

Good luck finding a better, practically new smartphone from a big name manufacturer cheaper than this in 2020. Yes, you're reading that correctly - just £114.99, thanks to a big discount. You get a 48MP triple camera and a more than decent 6.4-inch screen. Enjoy!

Moto G8: at Amazon | SIM-free | £160 £139

Amazon had already knocked this bargain hunter's companion down to £160, but now it's gone even further for Prime Day. Getting a phone this good for less than £150 is really sensational value - remember, this handset was only released in March!

The best Amazon Prime Day wearables deals

Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £38.99 at Amazon

Fitbit's cheapest fitness tracker just got cheaper. The Inspire is now available for just £38.99 at Amazon and offers five day battery, exercise recognition, and sleep and swim tracking - along with all the baseline monitoring features you'd expect from Fitbit.

Fitbit Versa: £199 £106.08 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Fitbit Versa fitness tracker - coming in £20 cheaper than it was on Black Friday last year. That makes this £90 price drop a fantastic opportunity to pick up a cheap smartwatch before Amazon Prime Day even kicks off.

Garmin Forerunner 45S running watch: £169.99 £109.99 at Amazon

Save £60 on the Garmin Forerunner 45s this week (if you like purple or red, the other colours are more expensive). You're picking up an excellent running watch here, with Garmin Coach support, onboard modes for running, cycling, track, cardio, yoga and more.

Addsfit MAX Massage Gun: £159.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Relieve muscle aches and pains with this powerful yet quiet percussion massager. With nine speeds, five interchangeable heads, whether you're an athlete or someone who suffers from muscle tension, grab the addsfit MAX Massage Gun for only £89.99 by applying our exclusive discount voucher before adding to your basked, and then using the code FUTURE111 at checkout.

Addsfit MINI Massage Gun: £99 £59.99 at Amazon

Portable and super quiet, this palm-sized percussion muscle massager has three speeds, two heads and 27 pounds of stroke force. Select the voucher saving on the product page itself before adding to basket, and then use our exclusive promo code FUTURE222 at checkout to pick up this portable massage gun for just £59.99.

Garmin Fenix 6S: £444.44 £356 at Amazon

The Fenix 6 range are some of the best multi-sports watches you can buy. The Fenix 6S is a slightly smaller version of the original watch, but it nevertheless packed full of features, including multiple navigation systems for increased accuracy, altitude-adjusted SPO2, a dedicated climb planning tool, on-watch performance metrics and much more. Available in black or white.

Garmin Fenix 6: £471.16 £356 at Amazon

One of the world's best fitness trackers has received a huge discount for Prime Day, knocking over £100 off the original price. The Fenix 6 is unbeatable for outdoor fitness tracking, from triathlons to skiing. It's extremely tough too, and its large face provides plenty of room for stats and maps.

Garmin Instinct: £220 £169.99 at Amazon

One of Garmin's toughest fitness trackers, the Instinct is a GPS watch that's water-resistant to 100m, and resistant to extreme temperatures and shocks. Its navigation tech is particularly impressive, with route planning, plus TracBack so you can improvise a route then find your way home.

Garmin Vivoactive 3: £149 £122.99 at Amazon

One of Garmin's most stylish fitness watches, the Vivoactive 3 is smart enough for everyday wear, but still packed with advanced features including on-board GPS, activity tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring and stress tracking, contactless payments and support for third-party apps. This price is for the white and silver version, but the white and rose gold and black and gunmetal options are discounted for Prime Day as well.

Garmin Vivomove 3: £219 £149.99 at Amazon

The Vivomove 3 is a hybrid smartwatch, featuring both an analog dial and a touchscreen display that's hidden when not in use. It tracks your heart rate and daily steps, measures stress levels, and offers sleep tracking so you can see how well you're resting at night and identify patterns that suggest why you wake feeling tired. The only downside is the lack of on-board GPS, but you can track workouts with the watch connected to your phone.

Garmin Vivomove 3S: £215.42 £149.99 at Amazon

A slightly smaller version of the Vivomove 3 above, the Vivomove 3S is another hybrid smartwatch that's a great choice for anyone who prefers a traditional timepiece to a chunky fitness tracker. It offers the same fitness and wellbeing features as its larger counterpart, including step-tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and various specialised workout modes.

Garmin Approach S10: £135.97 £94 at Amazon

Garmin is one of the biggest names in GPS golf watches, and the Approach S10 has always been one of its best budget offerings. It's pre-loaded with maps for over 41,000 courses around the world, and provides yardages to the front, back and middle of the green - plus hazards and doglegs. A great deal if you're into golf yourself, or looking for a Christmas present for a golfer.

Garmin Forerunner 35: £96 £79 at Amazon

If you're just getting started running and looking for an entry-level GPS watch, the Forerunner 35 is a great choice. It's easy to use, will track your runs (plus walks and bike rides) accurately, measures your heart rate, and syncs all your stats to Garmin Connect. It's available in white and black, and is a steal on Prime Day.

Garmin Forerunner 45: £149 £109.99 at Amazon

Another excellent budget running watch, the Forerunner 45 has all the same features as the Forerunner 35, plus a bright colour screen and music playback so you can travel light and run without your phone. It also offers incident detection, so your friends and family can keep tabs on you and receive warnings if you take a spill.



Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Under Armour Edition): £279 £219 at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a premium fitness tracker that's stylish enough to wear every day. When we tested it, we were particularly impressed by its bright display and digital dial that makes navigating between apps and songs a breeze. The Under Armour Edition features a tough 40mm plastic case, and is available in Mod Grey and (for a slightly higher price) Aqua Black.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Bluetooth aluminium 44mm): £269 £209 at Amazon

If you like the feature set of the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but aren't keen on plastic watches, this aluminium version ticks all the boxes. It's smart and super lightweight, but still packs in all the activity tracking and smartwatch features you'd expect. This is the larger 44mm model, and is available in Aqua Black and Pink Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Bluetooth aluminium 40mm): £239 £189 at Amazon

This version of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a 40mm metal case, making it a better choice for smaller wrists, It comes in Pink Gold and Aqua Black, and features automatic workout detection, GPS, contactless payments, sleep and stress tracking, heart rate monitoring and app notifications right on your wrist,View Deal

This specialized sports watch comes with Samsung's premium Smart Caddie app pre-installed, with accurate satellite and graphic maps of over 40,000 golf courses around the world, touch targeting and shot history. It's water resistant too, with a display that's easy to read even in direct sunlight.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Golf Edition 40mm): £299 £239 at Amazon

This version of Samsung's golf watch is slightly smaller than the model above, with otherwise identical specs. The 40mm model is available in a wide range of colours, but the Prime Day deal only applies to the pink edition.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: £199 £169 at Amazon

If you're after a cheaper Samsung smartwatch, the Active model may be perfect, especially if you feel like you need a little nudge here and there to get yourself back on the fitness wagon. You're saving £30 on the fitness-focused wearable here. which also lets you play music offline too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm: £279.99 £239 at Amazon

Considering the price tag of the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, you'll be forgiven for shopping cheaper this week. The original Samsung Galaxy Watch is available for £41 less than its usual sales price right now.

Huawei Watch GT 2 (42mm): £120.79 £97.50 at Amazon

The smaller version of Huawei's stylish fitness tracker is sleek enough to wear every day, and boasts impressive fitness tracking features including 15 workout modes, accurate location tracking via GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking and all-day heart rate monitoring. At under £100, it's remarkable value.

Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm): £126.49 £118 at Amazon

The larger version of the Huawei Watch GT 2 is a little more expensive, but gives you all the same features as its smaller counterpart with 4mm extra screen real estate for viewing your workout and wellness stats. If you've been looking for a budget-friendly fitness tracker with on-board GPS and impressive battery life, this could be the one for you.

Huawei Watch GT 2e: £119 £94.99 at Amazon

A sportier successor to the GT 2, the GT 2e puts more focus on fitness, with a wider range of activity tracking options (both indoor and outdoor), a new SPO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation, and the ability to detect six workout types automatically. With a battery life of up to two weeks, it's a solid workout partner, particularly at under £100 for Prime Day.

The best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Nintendo Switch (Neon) bundle with Ring Fit Adventure: £348.99 £314.99 at Amazon

This lightning deal throws in Ring Fit Adventure, a popular, physically intensive game, with the Nintendo Switch for a very competitive price. It's selling fast: don't miss out on a great console with one of its biggest games of the year.

Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £289.00 at Amazon

All year it's been hard to get the Switch in-stock, and now Amazon is offering it for just £9 over the RRP with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, its biggest game of the year. That makes this the best UK Switch bundle deal of Prime Day, so act fast.

Nintendo Switch (Neon) bundle with three games: £279.00 at Amazon

Pay 99p less than the retail price for the Nintendo Switch, and get three games thrown in for no extra cost. We can't vouch for Monopoly and Sports Friends, but Rayman Legends is a great 2D platformer, and a solid way to kick off your Switch collection.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Gaming Headset: £99.99 £37.99 at Amazon

Razer's Kraken headsets are perennial favorites around sales periods, and Prime Day 2020 brings a big discount on this THX Spatial Audio-ready headset, which provides 360 degree audio. It usually retails for around £70+, and comes with a USB audio controller, which lets you adjust volume, bass and the balance between game and chat levels. This headset is compatible with PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and mobile devices.View Deal

Razer Kraken X Wired Gaming Headset: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Razer's affordable gaming headset gets a decent discount. It's very light at 250g, and boasts simulated 7.1 surround sound. It's compatible with Mac, Xbox One, PS4 and Switch, too, and features headband padding for more comfort. View Deal

DualShock 4 PS4 controller: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

The Rose Gold version of the PS4 controller is available for £10 less at Amazon right now. We were seeing other colour variants up for grabs as well, but they've since run out of stock. Be sure to keep an eye if you're after a specific version, however, as these might pop back in before Amazon Prime Day.

Logitech G502 HERO gaming mouse: £79.99 £47 at Amazon

With the Logitech Hero 16K sensor providing a 16,000 DPI, this G502 gaming mouse is sitting particularly pretty at £50 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. There's 11 programmable buttons onboard, with adjustable weights and RGB lighting for more customisation as well.

Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard: £179.99 £75.99 at Amazon

There's Razer Green mechanical switches inside this BlackWidow Elite keyboard, making for a super tactile experience. Not only that, but you're picking up the ergonomic wrist rest included, and of course full Chroma support.

The best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

Amazon Echo Flex: £24.99 £13.99 at Amazon

The Echo Flex is now available for just £13.99 - perfect if you just want to add Alexa to more rooms but don't want to splash out on smart speakers (though the Echo Dot is looking particularly tempting right now). The Flex plugs straight into the wall for a more convenient virtual assistant experience.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: £49.99 £18.99 at Amazon

£18.99 is a fantastic price tag on the third generation Echo Dot - the lowest we've ever seen in fact. Prime members can bag this incredible saving right now, with every colour variation included in the discounts.

Amazon Echo Dot + LIFX smart bulb: £64.98 £23.99 at Amazon

Use your new Echo Dot to control your lights with this LIFX smart bulb bundle. You're picking both up for £23.99 right here - an excellent price considering that's cheaper than we've seen the Echo Dot by itself for most of this year.

Amazon Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug: £74.98 £28.99 at Amazon

Or, you can expand your roster of smart devices by turning your everyday appliances into Alexa-enabled gadgets. Simply plug them into this Amazon Smart Plug and tune it to your WiFi to control lamps and other devices from your Echo Dot.

Amazon Echo (2020) + Hue Bulb: £104.98 £89.99 at Amazon

It's not even released yet, and there's a deal to be had on the new Amazon Echo. While the price for the unit is still the same, you can now grab a free Philips Hue bulb to kickstart (or add to) your smart home experience. Free stuff rocks.

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £39.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is available for its lowest price yet at Amazon. That's thanks to a £40 discount that drops the price down to £39.99 ahead of Amazon Prime Day itself.

Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon

You'll also find the larger Amazon Echo Show 8 on sale this weekend. With a £60 discount, you're paying just £59.99 for the 8-inch smart display - an excellent improvement over the £119 usual price.

Amazon Echo Buds: £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

These true wireless earbuds are perfectly tuned for all your Alexa queries, and they're sitting at their lowest price yet at Amazon right now. That's an excellent offer if you want to take Alexa on the go with you.

Amazon Echo Studio: £189.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £50 on the Echo Studio right now at Amazon, with a £139.99 sales price bringing about a record low cost for the powerful smart speaker. You're getting some serious audio here, as well as a smart home hub for a range of Philips Hue and other connected devices.

Blink Mini security camera: £34.99 £24.99 at Amazon

You can already save £10 on the Blink Mini security camera at Amazon right now - considering we're still a couple of weeks from Prime Day and this is a new release, that's a fantastic offer.

Ring Spotlight Camera: £199 £139 at Amazon

With two way talk, Alexa compatibility, infrared night vision, and an LED alarm light, this Ring Spotlight camera is packed with features that sit particularly well with a £60 discount for Prime members. We only saw it this cheap over Black Friday last year, and so far in 2020 it's only dropped to £159 - making this deal all the more impressive this week.

Eero mesh Wi-Fi system: £249 £149.40 at Amazon

Boost the Wi-Fi around your home with the Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, now only £149.40. It's easy to install and manage thanks to the Eero app, and automatically updates to bring improved performance and new features.

Save on refurbished Echo devices at Amazon

All of these refurbished Echo devices come backed by Amazon's Certified Refurbished guarantee - a 1 year warranty and assurance that each device has been tested to work like new. You'll find extra savings on a range of these gadgets ahead of the full Amazon Prime Day deals, saving you on everything from the Echo Show to the Echo Studio.

The best Amazon Prime Day camera deals

Fujifilm X-T200 with XC15-45mm lens: £749 £549 at Amazon

This beginner-friendly mirrorless camera has hit its lowest price for Amazon Prime Day in this XC15-45mm kit lens bundle. The X-T200 combines excellent image quality from its 24.2MP sensor with a sharp 3.5-inch rear touchscreen and an attractive retro design. This deal is for the Silver version, but you can also get its Dark Silver and Champagne Gold versions for the same price.View Deal

Canon EOS 2000D with EF-S 18-55mm kit lens: £469.99 £319.99 at Amazon

An incredible price for this beginner-friendly DSLR, the Canon EOS 2000D is a great buy for anyone who's looking to step up from smartphone snapping. The 2000D combines a tried-and-tested 24.1MP sensor with intuitive controls and an excellent battery life, and this bundle also includes the reliable EF-S 18-55mm kit lens. View Deal

Instax Mini 9 with 10 shots: £74.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £15 on the Instax Mini 9 with 10 shots included. The instant camera brings mini Polaroid-esque shots back, and updates them for the 21st century with the addition of a selfie lens as well.

GoPro Hero 7 Black: £249.99 £234.35 at Amazon

Now that the GoPro Hero 9 Black is out, we're seeing even more discounts on the older models. Originally sitting at £379.99, you'll find the Hero 7 Black model available for just £236 ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

DJI Osmo Action: £329 £239.95 at Amazon

Save £84 on the DJI Osmo Action this week, bringing that final price down to under £250. You're getting 4K video recording at 60fps here, with HDR functionality as well. 8x slow motion at 240fps and dualscreen action makes this DJI a worthy contender to the GoPro throne.

Best deals from other retailers

Google Home: £89 £39 at Currys

While Amazon may be concerned with its own Alexa line of discounts, Currys has snuck this excellent Google Home deal into the void left for Google Assistant users. Save £50 on the smart speaker this week.

AirPods Pro: £199.97 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct has Amazon beat on this AirPods Pro deal. This is the lowest price we've seen for the latest Apple buds, and it offers up premium audio for under £200 this week.

Samsung UE50TU850 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £749 £499 at Currys

This Samsung TU8-Series 4K TV deal was around last week, but Currys has just dropped the price by an extra £50, giving it a fantastic £250 discount overall. There's some serious tech packed in here with a great display as well - plus Bixby has finally been joined by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

You can already save £10 on the Blink Mini security camera at Amazon right now - considering we're still a couple of weeks from Prime Day and this is a new release, that's a fantastic offer.



This super premium Panasonic 50-inch TV is seeing a £100 saving right now. Complete with Dolby Atmos audio and HDR10+, there's some serious tech packed away inside.



If the PS5 price is still looking a little high, you'll be happy to know you can still pick up a good old PS4 at a decent price at Amazon. Plus, you'll find three games to get started with here as well.


