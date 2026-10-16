Xgimi Horizon 30 series of projectors launches, with up to 6,000 ISO lumens of brightness and contrast up to 10,000:1

4K at 120Hz supported, with variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode also available

Built-in Harman Kardon speakers with DTS Virtual:X support

Xgimi has introduced a trio of triple-laser home projectors, each of which delivers 4K at up to 120Hz. The brand says they deliver up to seven times the native contrast and twice the refresh rate of their predecessors, delivering greater depth in darker scenes and delivering fast-moving content much more smoothly.

The three models are branded Horizon 30 Pro, Horizon 30 Max and Horizon 30 Ultra Max, and prices begin at a very reasonable $1,899 (about £1,439 / AU$2,724). All three are considerably brighter than many of the best 4K projectors you can buy today.

The specifications are particularly appealing if like me you spend as much time gaming as you do watching TV shows or movies. All three models have a game mode with promised latency of 1ms at 1080p 240Hz and 3ms at 4K 60Hz.

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(Image credit: XGIMI)

XGIMI Horizon 30 Series projectors: key specifications and pricing

All three models are 4K 120Hz Google TV projectors with variable refresh rate (including AMD FreeSync) and auto low latency mode.

They all come with dual 12W Harman Kardon stereo speakers with DTS:VirtualX. Their light source is an RGB triple laser with a dual intelligent iris system that automatically optimizes the light for each scene, and there's support for for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Each model gets an integrated stand that tilts and rotates for optimum positioning, and there are both optical zoom and lens shift for flexibility. The Lens Memory feature can save details of up to five different setups, enabling you to quickly switch from a setup ideal for TV shows to one ideal for ultra-wide gaming or movies.

Where the models differ is in their brightness and associated contrast. The most affordable of the three, the Horizon 30 Pro, puts out up to 4,800 ISO lumens with native contrast of 8,000:1.

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The Horizon 30 Max emits 5,300 ISO lumens and has native contrast of 9,000:1.

And the range-topping Horizon 30 Ultra Max delivers 10,000 ISO lumens and has native contrast of 10,000:1.

The pre-order prices are:

Horizon 30 Pro : $1,899 (about £1,439 / AU$2,724)

: $1,899 (about £1,439 / AU$2,724) Horizon 30 Max : $2,499 (about £1,894 / AU$3,585)

: $2,499 (about £1,894 / AU$3,585) Horizon 30 Ultra Max: $2,999 (about £2,272 / AU$4,302)

Those prices are valid from October 12 through October 31 2026 at xgimi.com. Open sales begin on November 1 and the prices go up on that date to $2,499, $2,999 and $3,499 respectively (about £1,894 / £2,272 / £2,651 and AU$3,585 / AU$4,302 / AU$5,020).

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