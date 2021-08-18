How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 online and stream episodes 3 and 4 from anywhere

Cool cool cool cool, we're not emotional at all. Already two episodes into the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine ever, a barrel of laughs have already been had, and there are another two new episodes this week with the whole gang. Here's how to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8, episode 3 and 4 online where you are.

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episode 3 & 4 Date: Thursday, August 19 at 8pm ET / PT Creators: Dan Goor and Michael Schur Cast: Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti US stream: NBC / Sling TV / Hulu Streaming options elsewhere: CityTV (CA) / E4 (UK) / SBS (Au) FREE stream: SBS (Au)

Used to the sex tape title jokes and Terry talking about himself in the third person, it's fair to say Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 has kicked off with a slightly more somber tone.

Always raring to contextualize itself within the current times, the 99th Precinct sees drastic changes due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. With a beautifully diverse cast, too, it feels right that we should see the effect of the George Floyd protests and the pre-existing issue of police brutality in the US. That's on top of all the other new changes our favorite cast finds themselves adjusting to as Jake and Amy become parents, and Holt aspires to become commissioner.

Delivering two new episodes a week, episodes three and four of season 8, the former titled 'Blue Flu' looks to portray the difficulties of staffing issues in the wake of the virus as Holt and Amy attempt to manage the understaffed precinct.

In episode 4, it appears to be another kind of balancing act - aptly named 'Balancing' - as Jake and Amy attempt to organize childcare around their work in the force.

Buckle in for another two installments of the eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and keep reading for everything you need to know about how to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8, episode 3 and 4 online where you are.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episode 3 and 4 from outside your country

Happen to be out of the country when this final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs? No problem. While you'll find the content is geo-blocked when you try and tune in, you can still catch all of the action via a VPN.

A VPN allows you to watch your favorite show from anywhere in the world. It does this by changing your IP address to one in the country you live in normally. Here's everything you need to know to get started:

Three simple steps to using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions:

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location, i.e., US for Hulu, or Australia for SBS' free stream

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to SBS On Demand

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episode 3 and 4 online in the US

Season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is airing in the US on NBC, with episodes 3 and 4 airing on August 19 at 8pm ET / PT. If you have cable, you can simply watch NBC. Don't have cable? Strangely, you won't be able to catch the two new episodes via NBC's on-demand service Peacock TV. However, for cord-cutters, you can opt for a more cable-like experience by subscribing to either Sling TV or FuboTV, both of which offer NBC as a part of its host of live TV channel streams. The Sling Blue plan offers NBC alongside 40+ other channels, costing just $10 for your first month, while you can get FuboTV's Starter Plan with a 7-day free trial and hosting 100+ live channels. You also have the option of both Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. You'll need the latter if you wish to stream NBC and watch new episodes live. Alternatively, you can wait until the following day when new episodes land on Hulu's $5.99 a month baseline plan with ads. All Hulu plans come with a Hulu free trial, spanning from 7 to 30-days depending on which you opt for. Of course, if you happen to be out of the country when this latest season airs, you will find the content is geo-blocked. However, you can resolve this issue via the use of a VPN, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 online in the UK

Sadly for fans of the show in the UK, no official date has been announced yet for season 8, so you'll have to wait a bit longer for episodes 3 and 4 - and the rest. We expect it to air on E4 like all of the previous seasons (and then available on All4 after). In previous years, the show has followed to the UK shortly after within a month or so. This means we should hear announcements of premiere dates soon. For now, fans can catch all of the previous seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the UK on Netflix. All seven seasons are available on there, which gives you plenty of time for a rewatch before season 8 lands.

Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8, episode 3 and 4 for free in Australia

Fans in Australia are lucky as they are able to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8, episode 3 and 4 for free on SBS, airing just after the US on Friday, August 20 at 9.35 pm. SBS also has an online stream option via the SBS On Demand service if you don't want to watch live. Away when the new season goes live? Not to worry, like the other regions on this list, you can catch up with Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 online away from home via a VPN.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8, episode 3 and 4 online in Canada

Canadians can catch episodes 3 and 4 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 at the same time as the US on Citytv at 8pm ET / PT. While Citytv is a cable channel, it also has an online streaming platform via its website. Here you can watch episodes after they air. While the latest episodes will be free for one week after the air date, you'll have to subscribe to the service to watch the episodes any later than that.