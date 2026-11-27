Black Friday is here and I’ve been following the best deals and discounts on phones over the past 2 weeks, which also includes a handful of iPhones, both current and previous-gen.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade to the top-tier iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max for less (it looks like we’ll need to wait a bit longer for deals on the iPhone Duo foldable just yet), or if you want to replace an ageing Apple handset that's starting to run its course, we’ve found a selection of good deals on iPhones across Australia from both retailers and telcos.

Some of the best deals we've found include the iPhone Air, last year’s iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and even some minor price reductions on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

The local telcos also have their own iPhone deals, slashing handset costs, monthly plan fees, or both. We’ve also listed some of the best iPhone-plus-plan telco deals below.

Follow our live coverage of the Black Friday sales in Australia for more deals and discounts

Best telco Black Friday iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB): at Optus AU$109.77 per month with a 24-month Optus Small Choice Plan (120GB) Sure, the iPhone 17 Pro Max isn't the latest and greatest from Apple, but I'd argue it's almost the same handset as the iPhone 18 Pro Max in more ways than one. Optus is discounting the handset by AU$500 when paired with a plan, and my recommendation for that is Optus' Small Choice Plus Plan, which has double monthly data (120GB in total) and is discounted to AU$39/m for the first 12 months.

Best outright Black Friday iPhone deals