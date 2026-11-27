I’ve rounded up Australia’s best Black Friday iPhone deals — save up to AU$650 outright, or even more with a telco plan
From older models like the iPhone Air to the brand new iPhone 18 Pros
Black Friday is here and I’ve been following the best deals and discounts on phones over the past 2 weeks, which also includes a handful of iPhones, both current and previous-gen.
If you’ve been looking to upgrade to the top-tier iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max for less (it looks like we’ll need to wait a bit longer for deals on the iPhone Duo foldable just yet), or if you want to replace an ageing Apple handset that's starting to run its course, we’ve found a selection of good deals on iPhones across Australia from both retailers and telcos.
Some of the best deals we've found include the iPhone Air, last year’s iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and even some minor price reductions on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.
The local telcos also have their own iPhone deals, slashing handset costs, monthly plan fees, or both. We’ve also listed some of the best iPhone-plus-plan telco deals below.
- Follow our live coverage of the Black Friday sales in Australia for more deals and discounts
Best telco Black Friday iPhone deals
AU$109.77 per month with a 24-month Optus Small Choice Plan (120GB)
Sure, the iPhone 17 Pro Max isn't the latest and greatest from Apple, but I'd argue it's almost the same handset as the iPhone 18 Pro Max in more ways than one. Optus is discounting the handset by AU$500 when paired with a plan, and my recommendation for that is Optus' Small Choice Plus Plan, which has double monthly data (120GB in total) and is discounted to AU$39/m for the first 12 months.
AU$72.28 per month with a 24-month Vodafone Small Plan (130GB)
We haven’t quite seen an iPhone get discounts as frequently as the svelte Air since it launched in 2025, with telcos offering a AU$600 handset discount as early as January 2026. This Black Friday deal from Vodafone takes it to another level with a whopping AU$1,100 off the iPhone Air’s handset price, provided you sign up for a 24-, 36- or 48-month plan. Pair that with Vodafone’s Small Plan, which is discounted to AU$39/m for the first 12 months, and you can pick up the slimmest-ever iPhone for a steal.
Best outright Black Friday iPhone deals
We gave the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max a perfect 5 stars in our joint review, with the excellent cameras, variable aperture, new colours and the new A20 Pro chipset as some of the highlights. While this isn’t a discount per se, as this is the normal retail price on Amazon, it’s still slightly cheaper than buying direct from Apple and most other Australian retailers.
Despite it already being a year old, the iPhone Air saw a price hike earlier this year, but this Black Friday discount is matching the pre-hike deals to make it a compelling buy if you like it’s unique stylings. I own one of these personally and, though there are some trade offs (such as a single rear-camera lens setup and comparatively small 3,149mAh battery) I can testify that it's the nicest-feeling phone I've ever used.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max may not be the very best iPhone money can buy anymore, but it represents a significant improvement over its predecessors with an updated design, a powerful A19 Pro chipset and still some of the best smartphone cameras. If you’re after a pro-level iPhone at a discount and you don’t need the few feature improvements offered by its newer iPhone 18 Pro Max replacement, the 17 Pro Max is a great option.
Our iPhone 17e review praised the handset’s A19 chip-powered performance, all-day battery life and proper MagSafe support, though the single rear camera and 60Hz display are the main compromises. This model saw a price hike in July to AU$1,149 for the 256GB, so this deal brings it back to its old RRP.
Our reviewer called the iPhone 17 the best iPhone for most people, mainly for its new 120Hz display, a larger 6.3-inch display, better cameras, a bigger battery, and storage options now starting at 256GB instead of 128GB from its predecessor. If you're okay with grey-import stock, Kogan has a decent price here.
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Nico is an experienced writer and journalist, having previously written for business titles across Australia. He mainly focuses on evergreen content like buying guides and reviews, as well as finding deals and coupon codes at TechRadar Australia. Outside of work, Nico is a keen cyclist and occasionally goes on runs and hikes.
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