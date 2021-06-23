How to watch British Lions: dates and live stream South Africa tour from anywhere

Billed as "rugby's greatest adventure", Warren Gatland's British and Irish Lions are heading to South Africa to resume old hostilities. Read on as our guide explains how to watch every Lions Tour 2021 match online and get a live stream from anywhere in the world.

Out to avenge their series defeat to the Springboks during their last tour of South Africa in 2009, the Lions will play eight matches in three cities. After a warm up in the UK against Japan on free-to-air Channel 4 this Saturday, the tour kicks off properly in Johannesburg before heading to nearby Pretoria, with the Lions' first Test against the reigning world champions set to take place in Cape Town on July 24.

2021 British and Irish Lions dates and live stream Dates: July 3 - August 7 UK & Ireland live streams: Sky Sports Watch anywhere: try the No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free trial

The tour has looked in some doubt in the run up to the first game at Ellis Park Stadium on July 3, amid concern over a third wave of Covid-19 sweeping South Africa.

Neverthless, organisers claim the series is all set to go ahead, with each game currently set to take place behind closed doors and the 37-man Lions squad set to train and play in a coronavirus bubble with camps in both Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Gatland's section for his squad has seen Bundee Aki, Andrew Porter and Jack Conan of Ireland, all in but Johnny Sexton, James Ryan and Garry Ringrose were all left out of his 37-man selection. Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones will be tour captain on what will be his fourth overseas trip with the Lions.

While you won't need us to tell you that South Africa are world champions, following their impressive campaign in Japan in 2019.

Excited? Then follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2021 Lions Tour live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch 2021 Lions Tour online in the UK and Ireland

While free-to-air Channel 4 and its All4 service will be showing highlights of each Test, actual live coverage of all eight matches of the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports. The pay-TV network will be showing all three Tests which take place on successive Saturdays on 24 July, 31 July and 7 August, as well as the five preceding tour matches. If you're looking to watch matches from the tour but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action. Not in the UK for the 2021 Lions Tour? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to live stream British Lions when you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch the British and Irish Lions tour from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

What is the British and Irish Lions 2021 schedule?

3 July - Emirates Lions, 6pm SAST / 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

7 July - Cell C Sharks, 8pm SAST / 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 4am AEST / 6am NZST (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

10 July - Vodacom Bulls, 6pm SAST / 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

14 July - South Africa 'A' Team, 8pm SAST / 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 4am AEST / 6am NZST (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

17 July - DHL Stormers, 6pm SAST / 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

24 July - First Test v Springboks, 6pm SAST / 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

31 July - Second Test v Springboks, 6pm SAST / 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST (Soccer City, Johannesburg)

7 August - Third Test v Springboks, 6pm SAST / 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST (Soccer City, Johannesburg)

How to watch the Lions Tour 2021 free online and live stream rugby in the US

NBC Sports has the rights to show all three Tests of this tour, alongside the five preceding tour matches. Watching rugby on NBC used to mean coughing up the best part of $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, but not anymore. NBC's Rugby Pass has been absorbed into its excellent new streaming platform, Peacock TV, which makes rugby more accessible to US fans of the sport and ex-pats living in the States than ever before. For starters, Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets rugby fans not only the Lions Tour 2021 but also features Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup coverage as well (plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies). Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. And best of all, Peacock even offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of. If you've already hopped on the Peacock bandwagon but are abroad during the 2021 Lions Tour, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch a Lions Tour live stream in Australia

Streaming service Stan has a bit of a coup on its hands after snapping up exclusive live broadcast rights Down Under for the entire British and Irish Lions Tour. The streaming service will be showing the games on its new Stan Sports platform. A Stan subscription currently starts at AUS$10 a month, with the Stan Sports add-on costing a further AUS$10 a month. However, the service is currently offering a FREE 7-day trial of the add-on, which if timed right, should allow you to watch a couple of the Tour matches for nada.

Who won the last Lions Tour of South Africa in 2009?

South Africa won the first two Tests to clinch the series but the Lions roared back to win the third match in style.

Things have been better for the Lions since, with a win Down Under in Australia, followed by the most remarkable drawn series in New Zealand four years ago.

Which players are in the British and Irish Lions 2021 squad?

Tadhg Beirne (Ire), Jack Conan (Ire), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Eng), Tom Curry (Eng), Zander Fagerson (Sco), Taulupe Faletau (Wal), Tadhg Furlong (Ire), Jamie George (Eng), Iain Henderson (Ire), Jonny Hill (Eng), Maro Itoje (Eng), Wyn Jones (Wal), Courtney Lawes (Eng), Ken Owens (Wal), Sam Simmonds (Eng), Kyle Sinckler (Eng)*, Rory Sutherland (Sco), Justin Tipuric (Wal), Mako Vunipola (Eng), Hamish Watson (Sco), Josh Adams (Wal), Bundee Aki (Ire), Dan Biggar (Wal), Elliot Daly (Eng), Gareth Davies (Wal), Owen Farrell (Eng), Chris Harris (Sco), Robbie Henshaw (Ire), Stuart Hogg (Sco), Conor Murray (Ire), Ali Price (Sco), Louis Rees-Zammit (Wal), Finn Russell (Sco), Duhan van der Merwe (Sco), Anthony Watson (Eng), Liam Williams (Wal).

Which players are in the South Africa squad?

Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nché, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi,

Scarra Ntubeni, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Dan du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Jean-Luc du Preez, Rynhardt Elstadt, Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies, Sanele Nohamba, Cobus Reinach, Elton Jantjies, Handré Pollard, Morné Steyn, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Wandisile Simelane, Frans Steyn, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe,

Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi, Yaw Penxe, Rosko Specman, Damian Willemse

Which players are the captains?

Back-row forward Siya Kolisi will captain the hosting Springboks, while Wales legend Alun Wyn Jones leads the Lions.