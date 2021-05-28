Samsung is offering 15% off all its phones including Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra deals

Bank Holiday sales are often a great time to get your hands on a discounted piece of tech and this weekend is proving that to the fullest. If you want a new phone, Samsung's Bank Holiday sale looks the perfect place to go.

This weekend, running until the Bank Holiday Monday, Samsung is offering 15% off every single one of its available smartphones. That includes the S, A, Note and M series handsets.

Plus, it is also expanding this out to the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus. All you have to do is add either of those tablets or a smartphone to your checkout and enter the code BANKHOL.

You can add more than one device and get the discount on both - perfect if you're looking to upgrade both your phone and tablet together. You can either head straight to Samsung to see all of its available smartphones or see our compilation of the top choices below.

Save 15% on Samsung phones and the Tab S7:

Samsung Galaxy S21 | SIM-free | £769 £653 with code BANKHOL

Samsung's cheapest device from its flagship series, the Samsung Galaxy S21 sees its price fall to a very comfortable £653 this Bank Holiday weekend. That's one of the cheapest prices yet for the device and a deal not to miss.

Samsung Galaxy A52 | SIM-free | £399 £339 with code BANKHOL

This is a fantastic price on one of Samsung's best budget devices. With the discount code, you'll see the Samsung Galaxy A52 fall to a price of just £339. If you pair that with a trade-in of your old phone, you can get an exceptionally cheap handset this weekend.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | SIM-free | £1179 £1002 with code BANKHOL

The Samsung Note 20 Ultra is now becoming quite an old phone but it is still exceptionally powerful. Combining the S pen with a host of top specs, this is a great device to get your hands on. And at a price of just £1002 when you apply the code, you'll be getting an excellent price for this device.

