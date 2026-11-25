There are some amazing Black Friday coffee machine deals in Australia this year, but the excellent KitchenAid KF8 fully automatic espresso machine for AU$1,399 is easily up there with the best.

I’m a big fan of KitchenAid’s coffee machines — I use the more compact KF4 myself at home, and I love the Semi Automatic Espresso Machine too. The flagship KF8 is high on my wishlist, though, and at this price — albeit only in Matte Black — I think it could be time to take the plunge.

Save 46% (AU$1,200) KitchenAid KF8: was AU$2,599 now AU$1,399 at Amazon My colleague Cat Ellis gave this premium bean-to-cup espresso machine four and a half stars out of five in her review, praising it for its ability to make espresso drinks with minimal fuss — just pick your drink from the colour screen, and it handles the dosage, grinding, extraction, and milk frothing for you. And it even works well with plant-based milks.

Opting for the convenience of a fully automatic machine can occasionally mean making some sacrifices, most notably when it comes to the richness of your espresso, the texture of your milk and the level of control you have over the brewing process.

That’s not the case with the KF8, which truly does an admirable job of dosing, grinding, and tamping, then extracting a perfect shot of espresso every time. Its automatic milk frother is a step above average too, producing smoothly textured, creamy microfoam. Check out our full KitchenAid KF8 review for more details.

This is still very much a premium coffee maker, but thanks to this Black Friday deal, its price is definitely easier to swallow, especially given the fact that the Matte Black colour option is only AU$100 more than the step-down KF7. Other colours of the KF8 are available, though the discount isn’t as impressive.

As you'd expect from KitchenAid, the KF8's build quality is excellent, and it's a cinch to maintain thanks to its self-cleaning cycles. It can even purge old beans and evaporate all liquid from its circuit to make sure your next drink isn't spoiled by old water or grounds. Everything is explained on the colour touchscreen, so you don't even need to consult the manual.

KitchenAid is running its own Black Friday sale, but it's only offering an AU$200 discount on the KF8, so this Amazon deal is definitely the one to choose.