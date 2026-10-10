Our top coffee makers of 2026: every model that wowed us in our tests — including 5-star standouts and a brilliant budget pod machine
Thinking of upgrading your coffee station? Read this first
Our coffee machine testers have been well and truly spoiled this year. We've reviewed 11 different models so far, and there hasn't been a dud among them. Below, I've rounded up all the coffee makers we've put through their paces, and if you hit the View Details button, you can see a summary of exactly what we thought of each one, plus a link to read the full, in-depth review. If you're thinking of investing in a new machine (perhaps in the upcoming Black Friday sales?) this would be a great place to start your research.
There were three standouts, all scoring a perfect five stars. There's a KitchenAid Semi Automatic Espresso Machine that combines serious brewing skills with a stunning design (let's not pretend that looks aren't important here). For those hunting for their first bean-to-cup machine, the Philips Baristina is well worth a look — our resident coffee queen Cat Ellis insists it "makes brewing with whole beans as simple as using coffee pods".
If your taste levels exceed your coffee-making know-how, the Philips Café Aromis espresso machine could be your new best friend: it has a chatbot-style assistant that listens to your exact preferences (however finicky) and adjusts the necessary settings to deliver the perfect brew for you.
Scroll down for a full roundup of the coffee machines we've tested so far in 2026 — plus exactly what we thought of them. Note: you'll only be able to see product cards for the coffee machines available in your region.
Caffeine kings
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Ruth is TechRadar's Collections Editor, responsible for masterminding TechRadar's approach towards the new Collections format — a themed, curated selection of product recommendations designed to provide readers with an exciting new way to shop for the very best new gadgets and gizmos.
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