Our coffee machine testers have been well and truly spoiled this year. We've reviewed 11 different models so far, and there hasn't been a dud among them. Below, I've rounded up all the coffee makers we've put through their paces, and if you hit the View Details button, you can see a summary of exactly what we thought of each one, plus a link to read the full, in-depth review. If you're thinking of investing in a new machine (perhaps in the upcoming Black Friday sales?) this would be a great place to start your research.

There were three standouts, all scoring a perfect five stars. There's a KitchenAid Semi Automatic Espresso Machine that combines serious brewing skills with a stunning design (let's not pretend that looks aren't important here). For those hunting for their first bean-to-cup machine, the Philips Baristina is well worth a look — our resident coffee queen Cat Ellis insists it "makes brewing with whole beans as simple as using coffee pods".

If your taste levels exceed your coffee-making know-how, the Philips Café Aromis espresso machine could be your new best friend: it has a chatbot-style assistant that listens to your exact preferences (however finicky) and adjusts the necessary settings to deliver the perfect brew for you.

Scroll down for a full roundup of the coffee machines we've tested so far in 2026 — plus exactly what we thought of them. Note: you'll only be able to see product cards for the coffee machines available in your region.

Caffeine kings

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