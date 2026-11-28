The Black Friday deals have been pretty good on fitness trackers this year, but for those looking for a cheap gadget to help track your runs and gym sessions, it's going to be hard to top this.

Right now, you can get the Garmin Forerunner 55 for just £99.99 (was £149.99 ) at Amazon UK, one-third off and a lowest-ever price. The device is a little bit old now, but it's still really good — it's an easy-to-use GPS watch that accurately tracks your runs, heart rate, and other metrics.

• Browse all of today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

Garmin watches are generally really good quality, and even though this is an older watch, at this price I recommend snapping it up. Check out the deal in full below:

Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS: was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Garmin's cheapest running watch may be an older device, but there's no denying how good it is. GPS tracks your runs and Garmin's Elevate V3 heart rate sensor estimates your heart rate, while also providing sleep tracking. You also get a virtual pacer (PacePro) and a Garmin Coach in the app so can help smash your next PB. Note the deal is on Garmin's Aqua and Whitestone colours, not Black.

It's a smaller, lighter training tool than many others in Garmin's stable, but still an excellent watch, which you can probably tell by the fact that the man broke the two-hour marathon world record, Sebastian Sawe, wore it during his historic London Marathon race this year. After all, if the best marathon runner in the world is wearing it, you know it's a quality bit of kit.

Black Friday may be over, but we're tracking the deals all weekend long and into Cyber Monday. Not a fan of this particular deal? Perhaps you're after a chunkier Garmin with more navigation tools, or more features? Well, you're in luck. I've linked a bunch of the best UK deals below, and you can visit our Black Friday Garmin deals page for more of the best discounts still live.

Save £100 Garmin Venu 4 (41mm): was £439 now £339 at very.co.uk Our pick for the best Garmin watch for most people — it's just as suited to activities and adventures as it is to being a dedicated smartwatch — is £100 off for Black Friday at Very in three different colours, and the deal is still live now. The advanced Elevate V5 heart rate sensor ensures accurate health metrics (which we've tested against a heart rate monitor) while all three versions can go from super-sporty to classic-looking with a change of strap and watch face.

More Black Friday deals in the UK

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