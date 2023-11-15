Shark Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Does Shark offer free delivery? Shark offers free delivery seven days a week via DPD. Products can take a day or two to be shipped out but you'll receive it the day after dispatch. Due to it being shipped via DPD, you'll receive a one-hour delivery time slot on the day of delivery so you can plan accordingly. When ordering parts and accessories, the items are delivered via Royal Mail 2nd Class postage so they may take longer to arrive.

Does Shark do free returns? Yes, Shark offers free returns. After you've purchased something, go to My Account and click Return. From there, you'll be given a returns label to print out. You can take the item to any DPD pick-up shop to return the item. If you need Shark to collect the product, there's a £15 collection fee. This applies to main units. When returning any parts or accessories, you need to return the item at your own expense.

How do I contact Shark? If you need to contact Shark, it's possible to either submit a ticket via their Contact Us form or you can phone Shark customer service telephone support at 0800 862 0453. The phone line is open between 8am and 8pm Monday to 8pm. At weekends, it's open between 9am and 7pm on Saturdays and 10am to 6.3pm Sundays and UK bank holidays.

Hints and tips

Sign up for the Shark newsletter: It takes seconds to do but if you sign up for the Shark newsletter, you gain a 10% off voucher code to use on any product. It's a small discount in some cases but it soon adds up for the more premium vacuum cleaners. More importantly, there's absolutely nothing to lose in signing up and you'll even get a heads-up when a new sale starts. It can be a good path to finding new discounts before they become widely available elsewhere.

Shop the Shark sales: Shark holds sales events semi-regularly throughout the year. These tend to correlate to events like Christmas, Black Friday, Easter and so forth. Take a look around these times of year to see what discounts are available on popular products. The price cuts can add up quite a lot, especially around Black Friday when retailers are keen to clear existing stock.

Check the Shark offers page: Shark has an offers page which often has discounts on products. These can be as simple as a price cut but they can also include free accessories such as a car kit for a vacuum cleaner. There are bundle deals, too, if you want to buy a couple of devices for cleaning up your home. It's far cheaper than buying the items individually. The offers page can vary frequently so if you see the right item for you, make sure you buy it before the deal ends.

Sign up to be a Shark product reviewer: Shark, like Ninja, has its own product review panel that you can sign up for to gain access to new products in exchange for an honest review. There's no guarantee you'll be picked but there's no harm in signing up as you just might get the ultimate bargain - a free vacuum cleaner or beauty product.

Use your personal discount: Some people are eligible for a 10% discount on Shark products. This includes key workers such as NHS staff, young professionals aged between 18 and 25, and seniors over 55. You need to verify your status with the website, but you'll soon be able to enjoy an exclusive 10% discount. As with most specific discounts, it could end at any time so make sure to take advantage of it while it’s currently available. In the past, some companies have ceased offering key worker discounts.