A new version of Tiny11 Builder is out that's 'completely redesigned'

The developer has revamped the interface and made it more modern

This means it's easier to use — and faster — when creating your own slimline take on Windows 11, for those keen on de-bloating the OS

If you feel Windows 11 is too bloated, one way of tackling that is to make your own light version of the OS – and it's possible to do that with a utility that's been around for a long time now.

Tiny11 Builder lets you create a custom version of Windows 11 without all the bloat you don't want — and the good news is that a new release of this tool makes it a lot more user-friendly.

The Register spotted that NTDEV, the creator of Tiny11, has released a "completely redesigned" Tiny11 Builder, with an all-new fancier interface that makes decluttering Windows 11 a lot easier.

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(Image credit: NTDEV)

Previously, the Builder tool relied on a cruder setup process leveraging PowerShell scripts, but with this new version you're presented with a WinUI 3 desktop app. In other words, a fully modern Windows 11 app, as you can see from the screenshots, which is a far nicer — and easier — way of working than before.

Builder is also faster now, too, with the developer explaining: "The new Builder is massively more reliable, with features like auto-resume, custom configurations (!) and leveraging the full power of modern PCs in order to speed up the process."

Analysis: a slicker way of cutting down Windows 11

tiny11 builder, reimagined. Now with a a new interface and more features! - YouTube Watch On

In short, making your own installation image is less intimidating for those who aren't so technically confident, whether you're concocting a custom take on Windows 11, or just using the standard Tiny11 build. The latter removes a whole bunch of Microsoft apps and general bloat, but it keeps the central pillars of the OS, including Windows Update and Microsoft Defender (the built-in antivirus).

That said, there are caveats for those wishing to avail themselves of a super-cut-down version of Windows 11. As a custom installation of the OS, the end result isn't officially supported by Microsoft, and if you go for the default Tiny11 configuration, bear in mind that it's quite aggressive in what it strips out (so you may find features that you use suddenly aren't present).

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Definitely steer clear of the 'Core' version of Tiny11, as that removes all sorts of important facets such as Windows 11 feature updates (though not security patches) and Microsoft's recovery environment (for a super-light install). Even the developer recommends that the Core install is for testing in virtual machines only.

Note that a Tiny11 install still requires a valid Windows license. While the app can be used to install Windows 11 on an older PC which doesn't meet the official system requirements, the developer doesn't guarantee that this will work flawlessly, noting that "local-account and hardware-check settings are best effort, not guaranteed bypasses on new builds". As stated, you can also use the tool to install Windows 11 with a local account (something Microsoft is still working to prevent), at least in theory, but again the bypass for this isn't guaranteed.

It's also worth bearing in mind that as with any third-party software, you use Tiny11 at your own risk.

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