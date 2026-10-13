Microsoft closes a worrying Windows 11 account bypass hack — all it took was one click

Clicking 'Learn more' would skip Microsoft account demands when setting up Windows 11

It now shows user data policies, so you'll have to sign in with your account (or create one)

Having an account can make certain things easier, but it's one less choice for consumers

Microsoft has finally fixed one of the easiest ways for attackers to bypass its account requirements when installing Windows 11, but it's bad news for anybody who didn't want to sign in with – or create – a Microsoft account during setup.

Previously, users only had to click the 'Learn more' hyperlink on the sign-in screen to be taken to a local account creation screen.

Ultimately, it marks another step in the company's ongoing efforts to make Microsoft accounts mandatory during the initial setup of Windows 11 on consumer PCs.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Microsoft wants you to use an account to activate Windows 11

Before the fix, users could click the 'Learn more' link and be taken to a screen that allowed them to enter a local username, create a password, configure security questions and complete Windows 11 setup without ever entering their Microsoft username or password.

Instead, the link now opens a page that explains how the company managers user data.

The change "has been recently quietly patched server side," Bob Pony said in a Bluesky post after revealing that "a new method for skipping the mandatory Microsoft Account login in Windows 11 Home Edition has been discovered" just one month ago.

Local accounts remain supported to a certain degree, but creating them either requires technical knowledge to use a third-party tool or command-line methods, or enterprise versions of Windows rather than consumer-grade operating systems.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are some benefits to signing in with a Microsoft account from the get-go, like speedier setup of system integrations with OneDrive, the Copilot app and other Microsoft products, however it eliminates user choice for those who prefer not to tie their PCs to their online account.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.