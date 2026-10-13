As an audio expert, I rate Nothing’s headphones for style and sound — and you can already save up to 48% ahead of Black Friday
Standout design doesn’t have to come with a standout price
If you’re shopping for a new pair of headphones, you’re not exactly short of options. As an audio reviewer, I naturally have to consider sound quality when recommending headphones, but I’m also partial to pairs that look distinctive. Who wouldn’t want to stand out in the crowd for all the right reasons? And if you can get a set for basement-bargain prices without too many compromises, who am I to say no?
That’s where Nothing comes in. The fledgling brand has made a serious mark on the headphone industry with its distinguished style, which you can see clearly across both its over-ear and in-ear headphone models. What’s more, we’ve found they perform exceptionally well under review. A double win.
Right now, some of our favourite pairs have received generous discounts on Amazon, including a 44% saving on the highly rated Headphone (a), and the same 44% discount on the Ear (a) if you prefer in-ear buds. And Black Friday 2026 sales in Australia haven’t even started yet!
The only caveat with these deals is that they’re exclusive to Prime members and ship from Amazon Japan, so you’ll need to wait a bit longer than usual for them to arrive at your doorstep. If you’ve not been a Prime member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, make your purchase, then cancel any time.
The Ear (3) are Nothing’s current flagship buds and admittedly, at full price, they are a little tricky to recommend over the Ear (a) below. This mega discount takes care of that, however, making it money well spent. You get excellent ANC, LDAC support for higher-res streams and some hearing tests that help tailor the sound to your preferences. We said the sound quality had “excitement, energy, bass clout and oomph” in our Nothing Ear (3) review, and we love the level of customisation on offer. Note that the best price is on the white model only.
We love the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds. They sound fantastic, offer excellent noise cancellation and they boast an impressive 42.5 hours of battery life. Plus, if you pair them with a Nothing phone, you get the added benefit of ChatGPT integration. They were around AU$10 cheaper during Black Friday last year, making this a great price outside of a major sale. All three colours are discounted to below AU$100.
They’ve now been superseded by the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro for flagship status, but the Headphone (1) are well worth considering for their looks alone. We thought the audio was a little flat in our review, at least compared to price-comparable rivals, and this discount helps to fix that gripe. Plus, they’re brimming with useful features like tactile controls, and they deliver strong ANC.
The jewel in Nothing’s headphone crown if you ask me, the Headphone (a) represents a big improvement over the Headphone (1). The sound quality is objectively better, while the customisable EQ, spatial audio, and adaptive noise cancellation make them more useful for day-to-day listening. Add the obscene 135-hour battery life and IP52 dust and water-resistance rating into consideration, and it's basically golden. Only the yellow version is available at this price. Black, white and pink are all available for a smidge under AU$210 via Amazon US.
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Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publications. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also the editor of Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica magazines. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.
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