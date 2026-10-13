As an audio expert, I rate Nothing’s headphones for style and sound — and you can already save up to 48% ahead of Black Friday

If you’re shopping for a new pair of headphones, you’re not exactly short of options. As an audio reviewer, I naturally have to consider sound quality when recommending headphones, but I’m also partial to pairs that look distinctive. Who wouldn’t want to stand out in the crowd for all the right reasons? And if you can get a set for basement-bargain prices without too many compromises, who am I to say no?

That’s where Nothing comes in. The fledgling brand has made a serious mark on the headphone industry with its distinguished style, which you can see clearly across both its over-ear and in-ear headphone models. What’s more, we’ve found they perform exceptionally well under review. A double win.

Right now, some of our favourite pairs have received generous discounts on Amazon, including a 44% saving on the highly rated Headphone (a), and the same 44% discount on the Ear (a) if you prefer in-ear buds. And Black Friday 2026 sales in Australia haven’t even started yet!

The only caveat with these deals is that they’re exclusive to Prime members and ship from Amazon Japan, so you’ll need to wait a bit longer than usual for them to arrive at your doorstep. If you’ve not been a Prime member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, make your purchase, then cancel any time.

Save 47% (AU$139.71) Nothing Ear (3): was AU$299 now AU$159.29 at Amazon The Ear (3) are Nothing’s current flagship buds and admittedly, at full price, they are a little tricky to recommend over the Ear (a) below. This mega discount takes care of that, however, making it money well spent. You get excellent ANC, LDAC support for higher-res streams and some hearing tests that help tailor the sound to your preferences. We said the sound quality had “excitement, energy, bass clout and oomph” in our Nothing Ear (3) review, and we love the level of customisation on offer. Note that the best price is on the white model only.

Nothing Ear (a): was AU$169 now AU$94.26 at Amazon We love the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds. They sound fantastic, offer excellent noise cancellation and they boast an impressive 42.5 hours of battery life. Plus, if you pair them with a Nothing phone, you get the added benefit of ChatGPT integration. They were around AU$10 cheaper during Black Friday last year, making this a great price outside of a major sale. All three colours are discounted to below AU$100.