LG GD900 Crystal - available from 1 July

LG has announced its new GD900 Crystal phone will be available from 1 July, exclusively at The Carphone Warehouse.

Users will be able to pick it up for the princely sum of £35 per month, although we're yet to find out what that contract involves and whether you'll have to cough up the handset as well.

TechRadar conducted an in-depth hands on with the phone, which features the world's first transparent keypad, and ran the rule over the innovative track / keypad.

Beefy

Essentially it's a beefed up Arena, which was released earlier this year, but adds in some nice hardware and software touches.

Users will probably have to spend some time getting used to the new gesture pad, and the S-Class UI might be a little underpowered for some.

But those entranced by the transparent touchpad "made of highly durable tempered glass, is ultra-strong and encased within a frame able to absorb shock and vibration" will love the veritable banquet of media options on display.

Check out TechRadar's hands on here, and hold on to your hats ready for the in-depth review coming very soon.