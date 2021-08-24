How to watch Wheelchair Rugby at Paralympics 2020: free Murderball live stream and schedule

Always one of the most anticipated of any Paralympics, wheelchair rugby - or its wonderfully evocative nickname 'murderball' - guarantees thrills and spills with its high pace and intensely physical nature. To find out how to watch the wheelchair rugby at Paralympics 2020 and live stream the matches for free, keep reading.

Mixed-gender teams of four battle it out over four eight-minute quarters and, when we say battle, we really mean it. Wheelchair rugby is known for being relentlessly fast, tactical, and above all loud, as opponents' wheelchairs crash into one another with abandon.

This Paralympic sport may have welders waiting on the sidelines for repairs - but it's not just the wheelchairs that clash! Team USA and Australia have taken home five of the six Paralympic gold medals ever awarded in the sport, so who will come out on top this time around? Or will home nation Japan - who beat the Aussies to the last world championship title - stir things up in Tokyo?

This page has all of the key dates and information about how to watch wheelchair rugby at Paralympics 2020 in one place so you don't miss a second of the fast-paced action from the court.

Semi-finals: Saturday, August 28 from 2.15pm JST / 6.15am BST / 1.15am ET

Bronze medal match: Sunday, August 29 at 2pm JST / 6am BST / 1am ET

Gold medal match: Sunday, August 29 at 6pm JST / 10am BST / 5am ET

For all the times and dates of the pool phase matches, check the official Paralympic site.

Free Paralympics wheelchair rugby live stream

Those living in the UK have some of the most extensive FREE Paralympic coverage on Channel 4, with More4 dedicated to team sports. All of this coverage will also be available on Channel 4's free online streaming service, All4, so you can watch on your Android or IOS device.

Aussie viewers have a similar scenario, with Channel 7 and 7plus online showing free coverage of the Paralympics. Even viewers in the US can watch wheelchair rugby medal action for free without cable on NBC's streaming service PeacockTV.

We have further information about worldwide Paralympics streams below.

How to watch your Paralympics live stream when abroad

Whether it is free or paid for, most countries are offering some sort of coverage of the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. However, if you're out of the country and can't access your usual coverage because of a geo-block or other restrictions, we've got you covered.

All you need to do is download and install a VPN to your laptop, phone, tablet, or whichever device you are trying to watch on. Using a VPN will trick your device into thinking it is in a different country so that you can enjoy your usual streaming service safely from any region.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've tried and tested some of the best VPNs on the market and, in our opinion, ExpressVPN is the best out there. Not only is the service impressively quick so that you can keep up with all the high speed wheelchair rugby action, but the extensive security features will keep your personal data safe too. That's not all, ExpressVPN can break even the toughest of geo-restrictions and is compatible with almost any streaming service, making it one of the best VPNs out there. Right now you can sign up for an annual ExpressVPN subscription and get three months FREE. If you aren't impressed with the service, just let them know within 30 days and get your money back. Try ExpressVPN with a 30 day money back guarantee

In just three basic steps you can get up and running with a VPN...

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommended choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the US or UK, just head to Peacock or All4 respectively

FREE Paralympics wheelchair rugby live stream in the UK

Channel 4 is set to provide its most ambitious coverage of the Paralympics yet - and it's all FREE. Over 300 hours of round-the-clock Paralympic coverage is to be shown on Channel 4, including a breakfast show, live sport from Tokyo, and highlights. For wheelchair rugby, you'll want to head to More4, which will be the home of team sports for the fortnight of Paralympic sporting action. If you need to watch on the go or stream online, just go to All4 online or the All4 app where you can watch over 1,000 hours of Paralympic coverage, including the wheelchair rugby, for free. The All4 app is available on both Android and IOS devices. And the streaming service can be used with Chromecast, PS4, Xbox one, YouView, Roku, Samsung, Amazon Fire, FreeviewPlay, Now TV, Sky, and Virgin Media. If you're planning a last minute summer get away don't worry, remember to download and install a VPN to access all the Channel 4 coverage from abroad.

How to watch 2020 Paralympics wheelchair rugby in the US with and without cable

In America, NBC has the rights to the 2020 Paralympic coverage and you'll need a cable set up to watch it, so if you've already got a cable contract, this is the coverage for you. If you find yourself without cable, NBC's streaming service Peacock is a decent FREE alternative. The free online streaming service will be showing the gold medal wheelchair rugby match so you can watch without cable. You can watch Peacock on your IOS and Android devices, as well as Fire TV Sticks and a whole lot more. Our guide to watching Paralympics 2020 on Peacock has more details. Watch Paralympics wheelchair rugby without cable To watch the NBC coverage without a cable subscription, cord-cutter SlingTV is a great alternative. The $35 a month Sling Blue package includes NBC and NBCSN, which are covering a whole host of Paralympic action. At the time of writing this, you can get your first month for just $10. FuboTV is another alternative to cable. This cord-cutter streaming service carries a lot more channels and there's a free 7-day trial available now. However, it's usually a bit pricier, starting at $64.99 a month.

How to watch Paralympics wheelchair rugby in Canada

In Canada, the streaming rights for the 2020 Paralympics have been split between CBC, TSN and Sportsnet. CBC is to air more than 120 hours of Paralympic coverage, making it our top pick for viewers in Canada. The coverage is set to be the best Canada has ever seen so it should be easier than ever to follow all the action. Or you can stream wheelchair rugby matches on CBC's online streaming service CBC Gem. The standalone streaming service costs just CA$4.99 a month but make use of the 1-month FREE trial to see if the service is for you. Cord-cutter Sportsnet is also offering some Paralympic coverage but it'll cost you CA$20 a month to watch. It's a similar story with TSN Direct, which comes in at CA$19.99 a month. If you find yourself out of the country during the games, remember using a VPN lets you access your favorite local streaming services whilst abroad.

How to live stream wheelchair rugy at the Paralympics for FREE in Australia

FREE Paralympic coverage is available in Australia on Channel 7 and its online 7Plus streaming service. The Aussies are providing free live coverage from 10am-10pm of the Paralympic action in Tokyo. As well as 16 live sports available to stream on 7Plus, including a free live stream of the wheelchair rugby action from Tokyo. Not in Australia? Use a VPN when you’re away from home to catch all the Paralympic coverage from your local provider.

How to watch Paralympic wheelchair rugby in New Zealand

New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ and its TVNZ OnDemand streaming service, are providing extensive coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics for free. All of the Kiwi moments from Tokyo will be shown from lunchtime to 1am daily on Duke, and highlights will be shown across TVNZ, Duke and TVNZ OnDemand.

Other 2020 Paralympics broadcasters around the world

The Paralympics have grown in popularity from one Paralympics to the next, so it will come as no surprise to you that this year's coverage will be some of the best yet. Most countries will have some coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, whether this is free or paid for.

There is a dedicated page on the Paralympic website with an extensive list of all the channels covering the Games if you aren’t in one of the countries mentioned above.