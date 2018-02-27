Trending
Brands

Latest News

null

New HTC Vive feature sets resolutions of your games to improve performance

By Nick Pino

Steam’s new feature allows games to set a custom resolution that meshes with your hardware specs.

Mac eGPU

Macs finally support external graphics cards with macOS High Sierra 10.13.4

By Joe Osborne

Apple’s macOS High Sierra update 10.13.4 brings external graphics support to Macs at last – sans any Nvidia cards.

Ready Player One

Apple's latest patent points to a VR system for your self-driving car

By David Nield

Sit back, relax, and imagine a world much better than the one you're driving through.

Nvidia Turing

Nvidia next-gen graphics cards to use GDDR6 video memory, says report

By Kevin Lee

Nvidia’s memory supplier confirms GDDR6 VRAM is going into mass production in the next three months for next-gen graphics cards.

null

The immersive audio you've never heard that could revolutionize virtual reality

By Jamie Carter

In Depth Multi-channel is going spherical as a bevy of new formats battle it out for VR sound supremacy.

null

Amazon one-day sale: Up to 30% off TP-Link networking devices

By Stephen Slaybaugh

Today only, Amazon offers up to 30% off a selection of TP-Link routers, modems, and other networking products.

Latest News

View more news
null

New HTC Vive feature sets resolutions of your games to improve performance

By Nick Pino

Steam’s new feature allows games to set a custom resolution that meshes with your hardware specs.

Gaming
Mac eGPU

Macs finally support external graphics cards with macOS High Sierra 10.13.4

By Joe Osborne

Apple’s macOS High Sierra update 10.13.4 brings external graphics support to Macs at last – sans any Nvidia cards.

Apple
Ready Player One

Apple's latest patent points to a VR system for your self-driving car

By David Nield

Sit back, relax, and imagine a world much better than the one you're driving through.

Wearables
Nvidia Turing

Nvidia next-gen graphics cards to use GDDR6 video memory, says report

By Kevin Lee

Nvidia’s memory supplier confirms GDDR6 VRAM is going into mass production in the next three months for next-gen graphics cards.

Graphics cards
null

The immersive audio you've never heard that could revolutionize virtual reality

By Jamie Carter

In Depth Multi-channel is going spherical as a bevy of new formats battle it out for VR sound supremacy.

Audio
null

Amazon one-day sale: Up to 30% off TP-Link networking devices

By Stephen Slaybaugh

Today only, Amazon offers up to 30% off a selection of TP-Link routers, modems, and other networking products.

Routers & storage
null

How this all-wheel-drive muscle car can help you understand data analytics for cars

By John Brandon

On The Road The 2018 Dodge Challenger GT has all the stats

Car tech
null

ZTE Tempo Go is the cheapest Android Oreo phone yet

By Cameron Faulkner

The Android Go initiative is officially a ‘go’ in the US, with ZTE being the first to bring stock Android to the masses.

Mobile phones
MyFitnessPal

If you use MyFitnessPal, now's a good time to change your password

By David Nield

Details on 150 million users have been nabbed by hackers, confirms the Under Armour fitness firm.

World of tech
null

Raspberry Pi prodigy can't get funding for asthma-warning device because he's 11

By Andrew London

We talked to Arnav Sharma, the 11-year old inventor, about how he got started and the hurdles he faces.

World of tech
null

Huawei Mate 11 Pro: what we want to see

By James Rogerson

The Huawei Mate 11 Pro could be an even better phone than the P20 Pro. Here's what what we want from it.

Mobile phones
View all news

Latest Reviews

View more reviews
null

Hands on: Huawei P20 review

By James Peckham

Not yet rated

Updated The Huawei P20 Pro is stealing the limelight right now, but is the standard P20 worth upgrading to?

Mobile phones
null

Asus ZenFone Max Plus M1 review

By Mark Knapp

The Asus ZenFone Max Plus M1 hints at flagship quality, but is held back in a number of ways.

Phones
null

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music review

By Gareth Beavis

Garmin’s running watches have been among the best around - and now one crucial missing element has been added in.

Wearables
G Technology G Drive 4TB

G-Technology G-Drive 4TB review

By Desire Athow

TechRadar Pro

G-Tech shows why external hard drives still have their place in the storage market.

Disk drives (HDD & SSD)
null

Braven Stryde 360 review

By Lewis Leong

MINI REVIEW Despite its hearty build quality, the Braven Stryde 360 fails to stand out from the competition.

Hi-fi and AV speakers
apple music review

Apple Music review

By James Rivington

Updated Apple Music is diving into music videos. Here's what we think of the service two years since its inception.

Audio software
iStorage datAshur Pro 64GB

iStorage datAshur Pro 64GB (IS-FL-DA3-256-64) review

By Desire Athow

TechRadar Pro

A USB drive that’s PIN protected for extra data security.

USB flash drives
null

Hands on: Huawei P20 review

By James Peckham

Not yet rated

Updated The Huawei P20 Pro is stealing the limelight right now, but is the standard P20 worth upgrading to?

Mobile phones
null

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset review

By Mark Knapp

Logitech rounds out its G Pro lineup with a subtle gaming headset that pairs an impressive build and subtle design with quality audio at a palatable price. RGB-haters, rejoice.

Headsets and headphones
null

Hands on: LG C8 OLED (OLED55C8) review

By Nick Pino

Not yet rated

If you’ve been pining for an OLED but were put out by the price, LG’s 2018 C8 OLED has everything you want for a lot less than you'd expect.

Televisions
WD My Passport SSD

WD My Passport SSD review

By Desire Athow

TechRadar Pro

WD hits the right notes with this smart looking portable SSD which performs admirably.

Disk drives (HDD & SSD)

Latest How Tos

View more how tos
null

HomePod tips and tricks: what can Apple's smart speaker do?

By Andrew London

Want to get the best out of your Homepod? Here's a selection of indispensable tips that will help you do just that.

Digital home
null

Google Assistant Easter eggs: 70 funny commands to try on Google Home

By Gerald Lynch

In Depth There’s more to the Google Assistant than just timers and news reports...

Digital home
null

How to mine bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

By Alan Dexter, Nate Drake

TechRadar Pro

Updated We show you the various methods of making money by mining Bitcoins

Computing
null

Huawei P20 live stream: how to watch back the big launch event

By James Peckham

Watch live Huawei's P20 and P20 Pro launch was on March 27, and here's how you can watch it back.

Mobile phones
null

The 10 laws of landscape photography

By Chris Rutter

Updated In our expert guide we reveal the 10 essential rules you should follow when photographing landscapes.

Cameras
Microsoft Photos on a laptop

Windows Movie Maker is back: how to use Windows 10's hidden video editor

By Cat Ellis

Microsoft has revived its classic video editor and hidden it away in the pre-installed Photos app.

Software
null

Far Cry 5 survival guide

By Dom Reseigh-Lincoln

in depth Everything you need to know to take back Hope County from Joseph Seed’s militant cult (and have all the fun while doing it).

Gaming
How to download Kodi for Mac

How to download Kodi for Mac

By Desire Athow

You can get Kodi, one of the most popular media players, on your Mac in just a few minutes. Here’s how.

Software
null

Sea Of Thieves tips and tricks

By Dom Reseigh-Lincoln

in depth Everything you need to know before you start your high jinks on the high seas.

Gaming
null

How to delete your Facebook account permanently or temporarily

By Cat Ellis

Take back control by erasing your personal data from the social network.

Computing
Google

How to stop third-party apps accessing your Google account

By Cat Ellis

You've trusted Google with your personal details, but who else has permission to see your information?

Internet
View all how tos