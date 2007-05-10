Just Mobile Roky 2 review

It'll take time to set up and get used to, but it does its job well

The Roky 2 (£70 inc. VAT) is a full Qwerty keyboard that is fully compatible with all PDA operating systems, but just happens to be made of 100 per cent fabric. All but the Bluetooth receiver attached to one end that is. There is even a separate stand for you to slip your PDA into.

You'll need to install the drivers on your PDA and, being Bluetooth, you'll need to pair it with your device. We found this a bit tricky at first, but once you've got them talking, the keyboard works smoothly enough. Being fabric you simply have to touch the key to respond and at first we found it a little strange.

The Roky 2 would feel more natural if there was actually a little weight to the keys - a thicker tab inside, for instance. Other than this, it's a great device that takes up less space than a conventional stowaway keyboard.