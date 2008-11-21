True Sport nano Armband review

A few minor issues aside, our nano does feel secure in this strap

With the popularity of the Nike + Sport Kit on the increase, many manufacturers have jumped on the fitness bandwagon and produced their own iPod armbands.

Some of them look flimsy and we wouldn't trust them to house our iPods safely while out jogging or in the gym (or even doing the housework), but Case Logic hasn't done a bad job here.

It's not expensive and certainly doesn't look it, but the iPod nano (fourth generation) compartment does provide a tight fit. There's even a secret pocket to hold your keys.

There's no way your iPod nano is going to slip out of this comfortableto- wear case, but controlling the nano when it's strapped to your arm is a bit tricky, and the Click Wheel isn't as responsive when in the case.

It's best to have a playlist set up for your whole workout time. Also, lock the controls or else it will be skipping tracks.

Niggles apart, the True Sport does what it should, and we felt our iPod was secure.