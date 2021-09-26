How to watch the Tony Awards online and stream from anywhere

Hosted by Audra McDonald, the evening honoring Broadway stars makes its spectacular return of jazz hands and standing ovations after an impromptu hiatus last year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Take to your seats, the show is about to start. Here's how to watch the Tony Awards online and get a free live stream depending on where you are in the world.

There is something so special about the art of live performance, something that was sorely missed in the wake of the global health crisis. But, as theaters reopen their doors and invite audiences back in for a spectacle, we're able to finally give a nod to some of the talent, both onstage and working behind the scenes.

Following in James Corden's footsteps, six-times Tony award winner Audra McDonald will be presenting the 74th Annual Tony Awards. Hamilton's Leslie Odom, Jr is set to continue celebrations thereafter with The Tony Awards: Broadway's Back! - a special televised concert of performances from our nominees and fellow Broadway stars.

Don't miss a moment of what is sure to be a euphoric testament to theater with 4 hours of celebration to tune in for. Here's how to watch the Tony Awards online where you are.

How to watch the Tony Awards online from outside the country

Away from home when the Tony Awards live stream takes place? You’ll be unable to connect to your account from abroad due to annoying regional restrictions.

Thankfully, it’s easy to overcome geo-blocks. All you need to do is download a VPN to watch the Tony Awards online from anywhere in the world. It's an ingenious piece of software that changes your IP address, so you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch the Tony Awards reboot online from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've trialled and tested the major VPNs and found ExpressVPN to be the overall best pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch the Tony Awards 2021:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e US for the Tonys on Paramount Plus

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to either Paramount Plus, or FuboTV

How to watch the Tony Awards: live stream online in the US

The 74th Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, September 26 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. CBS comes as a part of cable packages. The Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back airs at 9pm ET straight after the awards ceremony, and a delayed time of 9pm PT for those on the west coast. Where to stream the Tony Awards without cable: Cable-cutters have plenty of options if you don't have cable. Paramount Plus (previously known as CBS All Access) is CBS' very own streaming platform, where you can watch the channel's live broadcast, as well as on-demand. Get Paramount Plus for just $9.99 a month with new customers able to benefit from a 7-day free trial. That means you could essentially watch the Tony Awards for free if you choose to cancel before your trial period ends. Alternatively, if you want a more cable-like experience without the hefty cost, there is also the option of FuboTV or Hulu and it's Hulu with Live TV package. FuboTV offers 100+ channels with its Starter package and costs $65 a month with a 7-day free trial period. You can also get a Hulu free trial of 7-days, too. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that’s needed is a reliable VPN.

How to watch the Tony Awards online in Canada

The good news for those further north is that you can get Paramount Plus in Canada too. While not confirmed, we imagine this means you will be able to live stream the Tony Awards through the service on Sunday, September 26 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. A monthly subscription is only $5.99 CAD – less than Disney Plus – and comes with a 7-day FREE trial for new subscribers. If you expect to be abroad while the Tony Awards is taking place, just download a VPN like Express VPN. That way you can still login to your account and stream Paramount Plus no matter where you are.

How to watch the Tony Awards online for FREE in Australia

Those Down Under are incredibly lucky, as you can watch the Tony Awards 100% completely for free as it airs on free-to-air channel 10 Peach from 9am AEST until 1pm AEST. This includes both the awards itself and the special concert show, The Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back! Either tune in on linear TV, or watch online on 10Play, which is also free to watch. You'll need to create an account, but no payment details are required to do so. Outside of Australia when the Tony Awards airs? Get a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch the Tony Awards online in the UK

Unfortunately, it doesn't look as though you'll be able to watch the Tony Awards in the UK, with no official broadcaster announced. However, you can check out the Tony Awards YouTube channel for highlights. If you happen to be travelling in the UK, though, and want to live stream the Tony Awards in your native country where they are broadcasting that ceremony, you can watch the Tony Awards with the help of a VPN and tune in as if you were at home.

(Image credit: Tony Awards)

74th Annual Tony Awards nominations

Best Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Play

Grand Horizons

The Inheritance

Sea Wall/A Life

Slave Play

The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford (Linda Vista)

Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Sea Wall/A Life)

Tom Hiddleston (Betrayal)

Tom Sturridge (Sea Wall/A Life)

Blair Underwood (A Soldier's Play)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango (Slave Play)

Laura Linney (My Name is Lucy Barton)

Audra McDonald (Fankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune)

Mary-Louise Parker (The Sound Inside)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge! The Musical)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge! The Musical)

Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill)

Adrienne Warren (Tine - The Tina Turner Musical)

For a full list of nominations in all categories, visit the Tony Awards website.