You don't see Nintendo Switch deals on brand new releases too often, and it's incredibly rare to see them on first party Nintendo games. However, you can already save £10 on Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury at Currys this week. That takes the £49.99 game down to just £39.99 right now - the lowest price around.

It might be due to the fact that this is a Wii U port, but it's still a port with a massive content expansion packed in in the form of Bowser's Fury. Plus, with plenty of demand in the lead up to launch day, it's easy to see how popular this Nintendo Switch game deal is going to be. We wouldn't wait too long to scoop it up, then, as the price has already jumped back up at other retailers.

If you're playing Super Mario 3D World in docked mode, you might also want to check out some other Nintendo Switch deals on offer this week - such as this £10 discount on the Pro Controller. John Lewis is boasting a record low price on the traditional gamepad right now, cutting it all the way down to £49.99.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Nintendo Switch deals in your region.

Super Mario 3D World & Bowser's Fury £10 off

Super Mario 3D World & Bowser's Fury: £49.99 £39.99 at Currys

Just weeks after release, Super Mario 3D World & Bowser's Fury is taking a £10 price cut at Currys. That's a stunning result, especially considering these first party Nintendo Switch games rarely see discounts within their first year of release. There's a little leeway as it's a Wii U port, but there's still a whole new world of content to explore in the Bowser's Fury expansion here.

More Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: £59.99 £49.99 at John Lewis

Save £10 on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at John Lewis - that's a record low price where we usually only see a £53.99 final cost. Not only that, but you're getting a two year guarantee here as well.

Extra discounts on Nintendo Switch games: Now £36.99 at Currys

Currys had plenty of Nintendo Switch game deals already discounted to £39.99, but you'll find an extra £3 shaved off the price of titles like Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Odyssey, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Luigi's Mansion 3 right now.

