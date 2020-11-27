Black Friday iPhone 11 deals: these four offers blow everything else away

Forget the fancy specs of the iPhone 12, the impressive small package of the iPhone 12 Mini, or the nightmares of the iPhone 12 Pro Max price tag...the number 1 iPhone this Black Friday is the iPhone 11.

And if you've had your eye on iPhone 11 deals, patiently waiting for prices to drop over Black Friday - your patience has paid off. We're seeing deals across a massive range of retailers, with some of the lowest prices ever.

And, while we've seen Black Friday iPhone deals across a host of devices including the XR, SE, and even iPhone 12 deals, we'd say the iPhone 11 offers the best value right now.

Below we've picked out the best iPhone 11 deals of Black Friday so you can find your ideal option. Whether that's an EE contract, something SIM-free, or just a cheap price, it's all there.

iPhone 11 deals: a bargain exclusive offer

iPhone 11 deals: big data, low costs

iPhone 11 deals: don't pay a penny upfront

iPhone 11 deals: the cheapest SIM-free offer

iPhone 11 64GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £599 £579

A £20 discount...why should you care? Well considering the iPhone 11 has had two price cuts in its lifetime, starting at £729, its current full price cost of £599 is already extremely impressive. Take off that extra £20 (the lowest price on the market) and the iPhone 11 is a bargain you really can't pass up.

View Deal

iPhone 11 deals: what's the iPhone 11 like?

iPhone 11 review

Of course, with the annual turnaround of flashy new flagships, it's easy to get swept away with the latest and greatest. However, it's important to remember ex-flagship handsets like the iPhone 11 still capture some of the best, up-to-date technology. Better still, as previously mentioned, you can bag them for a far cheaper price point than at release.

The more budget-friendly of Apple's ex-flagship range from 2019, the iPhone 11 continues to prove itself as a top phone choice, mixing strong specs and the aforementioned affordable pricing.

(Image credit: Future)

Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words, with an array of colourful yet muted variants to choose from – purple, yellow, green, as well as the usual white, black and PRODUCT(Red) culprits.

But where this phone really shines is its camera with 4K video, impressive night mode, portrait mode and a dual lens set-up. And let's not forget you can now capture the not-quite-cottoned-on 'Slofie' with slo-mo functionality included in the iPhone 11's front-facing camera.