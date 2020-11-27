Black Friday iPhone 11 deals: these four offers blow everything else away

Forget the fancy specs of the iPhone 12, the impressive small package of the iPhone 12 Mini, or the nightmares of the iPhone 12 Pro Max price tag...the number 1 iPhone this Black Friday is the iPhone 11.
And if you've had your eye on iPhone 11 deals, patiently waiting for prices to drop over Black Friday - your patience has paid off. We're seeing deals across a massive range of retailers, with some of the lowest prices ever.
And, while we've seen Black Friday iPhone deals across a host of devices including the XR, SE, and even iPhone 12 deals, we'd say the iPhone 11 offers the best value right now.
Below we've picked out the best iPhone 11 deals of Black Friday so you can find your ideal option. Whether that's an EE contract, something SIM-free, or just a cheap price, it's all there.
iPhone 11 deals: a bargain exclusive offer
iPhone 11 64GB: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £150 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
This iPhone 11 deal is easily the best offer we've seen yet on this handset. It provides you with 60GB of data on Voda while only charging £26 a month. Use the code 10OFF at the checkout and your upfront costs will come down to £150 as well. That's an excellent price.
View Deal
iPhone 11 deals: big data, low costs
iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £80 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30 per month
An affordable monthly rate that doesn't skimp on the data can be a hard compromise to find, but Mobiles.co.uk has nailed it with this generous 60GB tariff for just £30 a month. Better still, you can reduce the upfront payment by a tenner utilising the code 10OFF.
View Deal
iPhone 11 deals: don't pay a penny upfront
iPhone 11 64GB: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 50GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm
Whilst the iPhone 11 may seem 'so last year', it still has tech that is years ahead of other smartphones on the market, with the A13 Bionic chipset still an incredibly powerful and reliable processor and a not-too-shabby LCD display.
View Deal
iPhone 11 deals: the cheapest SIM-free offer
iPhone 11 64GB: at Amazon | SIM-free |
£599 £579
A £20 discount...why should you care? Well considering the iPhone 11 has had two price cuts in its lifetime, starting at £729, its current full price cost of £599 is already extremely impressive. Take off that extra £20 (the lowest price on the market) and the iPhone 11 is a bargain you really can't pass up.
View Deal
iPhone 11 deals: what's the iPhone 11 like?
iPhone 11 review
Of course, with the annual turnaround of flashy new flagships, it's easy to get swept away with the latest and greatest. However, it's important to remember ex-flagship handsets like the iPhone 11 still capture some of the best, up-to-date technology. Better still, as previously mentioned, you can bag them for a far cheaper price point than at release.
The more budget-friendly of Apple's ex-flagship range from 2019, the iPhone 11 continues to prove itself as a top phone choice, mixing strong specs and the aforementioned affordable pricing.
Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words, with an array of colourful yet muted variants to choose from – purple, yellow, green, as well as the usual white, black and PRODUCT(Red) culprits.
But where this phone really shines is its camera with 4K video, impressive night mode, portrait mode and a dual lens set-up. And let's not forget you can now capture the not-quite-cottoned-on 'Slofie' with slo-mo functionality included in the iPhone 11's front-facing camera.
- Mobile phone deals: see the cheapest plans
- Broadband deals: need internet? Here are the best offers
- SIM-free phones: see the best prices available