How do I contact DreamCloud? To get in touch with DreamCloud customer service, call them on 0203 807 1401, email them on hello@dreamcloudsleep.co.uk or start a live chat on the website.

How much does shipping cost from DreamCloud? DreamCloud offers free delivery on all orders. It’ll be delivered to your room of choice by DreamCloud’s Premium 2-Person Delivery service.

How do I track my DreamCloud order? Once you’ve placed your order, DreamCloud will send you an email confirmation with tracking details. Use this to track your delivery. Alternatively, you can sign into your DreamCloud account to check on your order status.

What is the DreamCloud returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 365 days, thanks to the DreamCloud 365 night trial. To start a return, all you need to do is contact the DreamCloud customer service team.

Can I cancel my DreamCloud order? If you’d like to cancel your order, you can do so any time prior to it being dispatched. If your order has been dispatched, you won’t be able to cancel it but will have to go through the returns process instead. Contact DreamCloud customer service for any cancellations.

Does DreamCloud offer warranties? DreamCloud offers a 365 night trial on its mattress, so you can test it out for a full year to decide if you like it or not. On its mattress, DreamCloud also offers a Forever Warranty, where your mattress is guaranteed for a lifetime.

Watch out for the sales: To save money on your DreamCloud order, make sure to shop the sales! You can find DreamCloud sales and deals all year round, especially during big sales seasons like Black Friday, Boxing Day, Easter and Summer. The type of deals you can expect include up to 50% off select mattresses and free bedding sets, and bundle deals.

Shop DreamCloud bundles: Want a full sleeping set up at a fraction of the price? At DreamCloud, you can save up to 60% when you buy a mattress bundle. DreamCloud has four bundles to choose from: the DreamCloud Essential Hybrid bundle, the DreamCloud Premium Hybrid bundle, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid bundle and the DreamCloud Storage Hybrid bundle. The bundle includes the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress, a protector, bedding set, duvet and two pillows.

