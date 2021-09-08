How to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story online where you are

The true-crime anthology series is returning for its third season, following on from its award winning portrayal of both the O.J. Simpson case and the murder of designer, Gianni Versace. Delving into the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal that gripped the US political landscape in the late 90s, here's how to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story online and stream season 3 around the world.

Monica Lewinsky (portrayed by Beanie Feldstein) was an intern at the White House during Bill Clinton's presidency. In 1995 she entered into an affair with the President, with news breaking of the scandal in January 1998.

Starring Clive Owens as Bill Clinton, Impeachment: American Crime Story chronicles the fallout as Lewinsky confides in Linda Tripp (Sarah Poulson) about her relationship with the President, and the perjury charges and impeachment of December 1998 which ensued.

Lewinsky herself co-produced Impeachment: American Crime Story, setting out to give a voice to the intern who found herself wrapped up in a love affair with the 42nd President of the United States, and her subsequent vilification in the press.

On having Lewinsky aboard, executive producer Sarah Burges said, "The understanding that a real human arrived in Washington [...] all of that was always very important to me to bring forward, and I think to Monica as well."

Following in the footsteps of prior season's success, this promises captivating viewing. Make sure you know how to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story online and stream season 3 from anywhere.

How to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story online from outside your country

How to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story online in the US

How to watch American Crime Story season 3 online in Canada

Impeachment: American Crime Story is available to Canadians at the same time as their American cousins, with episodes debuting on FX from 10pm ET / PT on Tuesday, September 7. As long as you’re an FX cable subscriber, you'll be able to watch live as the episode airs. Alternatively, catch up through the FX Now streaming service, where you can also find both previous seasons of American Crime Story, too. It's worth mentioning too that you'll need an FX subscription to watch either new episodes live or via the FX Now app. You can consult your local provider to see pricing and options where you are if you don’t already have a cable package with FX to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story. If you’re already a paying customer with a FX package but aren’t at home in Canada right now, you can still catch all of the latest action. Simply download a VPN and use it to point your location back to Canada.

How to watch American Crime Story season 3 online in the UK

It has yet to be confirmed when Impeachment: American Crime Story will arrive in the UK. However, it is expected it will air on BBC Two like its two previous seasons shortly after it arrives in the US. That means you'll be able to watch it 100% for free on linear TV or through BBC iPlayer. For Brits looking to watch The People v O.J. Simpson or The Assassination of Gianni Versace, you'll now find both previous American Crime Story seasons on UK Netflix.

How to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story online in Australia

American Crime Story season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, September 8 through VOD service Binge in Australia, just one day after it airs in the US, with episodes dropping weekly thereafter. A Binge subscription starts at an affordable AUS$10 for the Basic plan, which provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade for a few extra dollars. But before paying a thing, the Aussie streaming service provides a bountiful 14-day FREE Binge trial first, which means you can try before you buy. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Modern Family, Mayans, and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and plenty more from HBO, Warner Bros, and FX. It also has more than 800 movies.. Remember, if you’re abroad right now but want to tune in as normal, your best bet is to download a VPN, as explained above.