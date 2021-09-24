How to watch Gold Rush season 12 online where you are

Get your pickaxes and gold pans ready, the miners are back for season 12 of Gold Rush. Thanks to the pandemic the price of gold is booming, so it's mining war on the show this fall. Keep reading to find out how to watch Gold Rush season 12 online from anywhere.

The reality TV show is one of Discovery's top rated and the near record high gold prices look set to make this season the most competitive yet. Gold Rush follows four mining companies as they battle for the best ground, most of which is already tied up, making the task even tougher. The miners are forced to dig deeper and go further into the wilderness in the hunt for their fortune.

Parker Schnabel is forced to take a risk and spend millions to get 50ft underground for what could be the richest he has ever mined. Competitor Tony Beets also finds himself in a sticky spot, with no water license for his Indian River operation, which he spent $5 million on new gear to mine.

Schnabel's ex-foreman, Rick Ness, has his sights set high, aiming for 2,000 ounces of gold. But will he make it happen when two of his key teammates don't turn up? Fred Lewis will be hoping not as the military veteran moves his operation north in the hopes of correcting last season's Oregon mining mistakes.

But who will be the most prosperous and come out on top this time around? Keep reading to find out how to watch Gold Rush season 12 online and stream new episodes from anywhere.

How to watch Gold Rush season 12 online in the US

Season 12 of Gold Rush premieres on the Discovery Channel on Friday, September 24 at 8pm ET / PT. Simply tune in to the channel to watch a new episode of the reality TV show each week at the same time. If you don’t have cable, the Discovery Channel has its very own streaming service, Discovery Plus, where episodes of Gold Rush will be available to watch online. You’ll need to sign up for a $4.99 a month subscription or go ad free for $6.99 a month but use the 7-day FREE trial first to see if the eservice is for you. Or if you prefer to use an OTT streaming service there are lots of options. Get Sling TV for $10 for your first month and watch Discovery live through its Sling Blue package. Alternatively, make the most of the 7-day FuboTV free trial with their Starter package. Not currently in the US? Get ExpressVPN - our top recommendation of VPN - to make sure you can access your usual streaming service and shows whilst you’re away from home.

How to watch Gold Rush online from outside your country

Taking a trip abroad and going to be out of the country when Gold Rush season 12 airs? You might encounter a few geo-restrictions, which will stop you from accessing your usual streaming service when you're away from home.

But fear not, there's a simple solution. All you need to do is download and install a VPN to your device and set the location to your home country. This effectively tricks your device into thinking it's somewhere else, so you can watch your favorite shows on your usual streaming service as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Gold Rush from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

You can try it risk-free with a 30 day money back guarantee or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months free. Whether you stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, a smart TV, PlayStation or Xbox you can use your ExpressVPN subscription. The software can also be used on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Linux with the ExpressVPN app.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Gold Rush season 12

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the US, head to Discovery Plus

How to watch Gold Rush season 12 in Canada

Discovery Plus is coming to Canada at some point this year - we just don't know when yet. So for the time being Canadian viewers can watch Gold Rush season 12 on CTV. Canadian mining fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the newest season of Gold Rush, which doesn't air on CTV until October 5 at 9pm ET / PT. If you prefer to watch online, head to the CTV website, sign in with your TV provider details and stream Gold Rush that way. Or go to the CTV Go app to watch the new season on-demand. Out of the country when Gold Rush airs? Simply grab a VPN as described above and continue to watch episodes online as if you were at home.

Watch Gold Rush season 12 online in the UK

Anyone from across the pond can watch Gold Rush season 12 on Discovery. However, you will have to wait until a few days after the US, with the reality show airing on Tuesday, September 28 at 9pm BST. Those with Sky, BT or Virgin Media TV packages have access to Discovery. For everyone else, the Discovery Plus streaming service will let you watch Gold Rush online. You'll need to sign up for a £4.99 a month entertainment subscription to watch Gold Rush, but make use of the 7-day free trial to check it's right for you first. Any Amazon Prime Video customers out there can add the Discovery Plus app to their account and keep all their favorite shows in one place. Treating yourself to a holiday or away for business when Gold Rush season 12 airs? Remember to use a VPN to access your usual streaming service and watch your favorite shows as if you were at home.

Can you watch Gold Rush season 12 online in Australia?