How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 online and stream season 13 from anywhere

It's fair to say The Great British Bake Off has cemented itself within the very foundations of quintessential British television, capturing global attention for its mixture of silly baking mishaps and often lewd innuendos. Back for another year, 12 new bakers enter the renowned Bake Off tent, as Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas invite us to kick things off with Cake Week. Available free-to-air in the UK, use our guide to find out how to watch The Great British Bake Off online from anywhere.

Watch The Great British Bake Off 2021 When: every Tuesday evening at 8pm BST Stream for FREE in the UK: Channel 4 / All 4 (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch internationally: Netflix (US) / CBC (CA) / Binge (AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Great Britain is considered a melting pot of cultures, and this series of GBBO once again brings a dozen (not the baker's kind) contestants together from all walks of life, aiming to infuse their baked goods with the taste of home.

In the line-up we'll be introduced to Malaysian flavors from 32-year-old Syabira, a Cardiovascular research associate whose show-stopping bakes hopefully won't leave Paul and Prue's hearts racing too much.

Expect plenty of Mediterranean-inspired dishes from Maisam, the youngest baker in the Class of 2022 at 18, who juggles her time baking with speaking five different languages and photography. Then we've got Maxy, 29 and mother-to-two, born in Sweden, as well as Janusz who enjoys introducing a Polish flare to British staples.

That's alongside nuclear scientist and proud Scot, James, as well as Carole and Will representing the West Country.

Another series of tense technicals and spectacular show-stoppers, we go into detail below about all the ways to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 online around the world - including how to tune into Channel 4 for free while abroad.

How to watch Great British Bake Off for free in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Great British Bake Off finds its home on free-to-air linear TV channel Channel 4 (opens in new tab), with its thirteenth season arriving from September 13 at 8pm BST. New episodes will then air every Tuesday for the next ten weeks. If you can't make it in front of the TV, you can watch live online or catch up on-demand using Channel 4's streaming platform, All 4 (opens in new tab), where it'll be confusingly listed as 'Series 6'. In other words, A.B. - After the Beeb. Use a VPN to watch The Great British Bake Off from anywhere (opens in new tab) You'll need to create an account to watch All 4, but you won't be asked for any payment details. The app is available across a number of devices, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and media streamers like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, Roku, and Now TV. Select Smart TVs also have All 4 built into its interface. Episodes usually stay on All 4 to watch back for up to 30 days after their original air date.

How to watch Great British Bake Off online from anywhere in the world

We've detailed how you can watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 online, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during this season's baking antics, you won't be able to stream from abroad or access All 4.

Don't chance missing a baking catastrophe due to geo-restrictions, though. While these restrictions may prevent you from accessing certain services and content, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable, and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch The Great British Bake Off from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN. It's fast, easy to use, and packs a great range of security features. You can also use it across a huge range of devices, including Android and Apple smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. If you want to stay safe online and watch your preferred broadcast from anywhere, you won't find anything better than ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to All 4 (opens in new tab) and start watching The Great British Bake Off as if you were back at home

How to watch The Great British Baking Show in the US

(opens in new tab) Known as The Great British Baking Show in the US, you'll be able to watch the 2022 season (Collection 10) not long after it airs in the UK on Netflix. While we don't have a confirmed date on when episodes will begin to arrive just yet, we'll be sure to update this page when more information is released. Plans for Netflix range from $8.99 a month depending on the quality of stream you want and how many simultaneous connections you desire.

Related: discover today's best Netflix VPN

How to watch The Great British Baking Show 2022 in Canada

(opens in new tab) For those in Canada, CBC Gem will be the place to watch the latest season of The Great British Baking Show. However, it's not confirmed when season 13 will arrive and those north of the border could expect a significant delay. CBC Gem costs $4.99 a month and comes with a 30-day free trial. That said, you can watch some content with ads without an account. Abroad in Canada, but want to watch The Great British Bake Off when it airs back home? You can subscribe to a VPN (opens in new tab) to by-pass geo-restrictions and access your preferred streaming service.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off online in Australia

(opens in new tab) There's no official word on when season 13 of The Great British Bake Off will arrive down under. However, with streaming service Binge (opens in new tab) up-to-date with episodes from the previous season available to watch, we imagine Aussies won't have to wait long. This is good news considering Binge costs just AU$10 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), making it an affordable way to watch The Great British Bake Off when it does arrive. Outside of the country? Get a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock geo-restricted services.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 FAQ

(Image credit: Channel 4)

The Great British Bake Off 2022 contestants

Abdul - 29, Electronics engineer, London

Carole - 59, Supermarket cashier, Dorset

James - 33, Nuclear scientist, Cumbria

Janusz - 33, PA to a head teacher, East Sussex

Kevin - 33, Music teacher, Lanarkshire

Maxy - 29, Architectural assistant, London

Dawn - 60, IT manager, Bedfordshire

Maisam - 18, Student, Manchester

Sandro - 30, Nanny, London

Syabira - 32, Cardiovascular research associate, London

Rebs - 23, Masters student, County Antrim

Will - 45, Former charity director, London

Who are the hosts of Great British Bake Off? Once again, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are the dynamic duo that will guide contestants through baking disasters and soggy bottoms. Paul Hollywood may as well pitch his tent next door to the famous GBBO marquee, well and truly a part of the furniture at this point. He's joined by restauranteur, businesswoman, and novelist Prue Leith and her striking collection of costume jewellery. As has become par-of-the-course since Bake Off's controversial move from BBC One to Channel 4, the pair will judge this year's amateur bakers.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

What Bake Off week is it? If you're new to the tent, you may not know that each week of Bake Off takes on a theme, from pastry to biscuits, chocolate to bread week. The Bake Off team is keeping their baking utensils pretty close to their chest, but we'll be updating this list as and when we know.

Week One: Cake

Week Two: TBC

Week Three: TBC

Week Four: TBC

Week Five: TBC

Week Six: TBC

Week Seven: TBC

Week Eight: TBC

Week Nine: TBC

Week Ten: TBC

*Spoilers ahead for the 2022 series of The Great British Bake Off*

Who was the Star Baker?*

It’s the icing on the cake at the end of each episode - who's won Star Baker?! First introduced in series 2, each week the judges crown a budding baker who has risen to the challenge. While it's no guarantee of their safety the following week - alongside the coveted Hollywood Handshake - it's one of the highest accolades of the show.

Here we’ll be keeping track of this season’s Star Bakers as the competition progresses:

Week One: TBC

Week Two: TBC

Week Three: TBC

Week Four: TBC

Week Five: TBC

Week Six: TBC

Week Seven: TBC

Week Eight: TBC

Week Nine: TBC

Week Ten: TBC

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Who left Bake Off this week?*

While there's one star baker each week, each episode also ends us with saying goodbye to another as they leave the Bake Off tent for good. Here we'll keep an updated list of who has left the competition as the series goes on:

Week One: TBC

Week Two: TBC

Week Three: TBC

Week Four: TBC

Week Five: TBC

Week Six: TBC

Week Seven: TBC

Week Eight: TBC

Week Nine: TBC

Week Ten: TBC

Winners of The Great British Bake Off from past seasons