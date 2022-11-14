It's all come down to Syabira, Sandro, and Abdul as we return one last time to the famous tent for The Great British Bake Off Final 2022. Having risen to the challenge across the past nine weeks, now it comes down to a the last Signature, Technical, and Showstopper of the series. Who will crumble under the pressure and who's a choux in for that crown? Get a live stream on TV or online with our guide on how to watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2022 from anywhere.

And then there were three. With a sprinkling of Star Baker accolades, Hollywood handshakes, and a 'Tremendous!' here and there from Prue, it all comes down to three more challenges for Syabira, Sandro, and Abdul.

While Syabira is by far the favorite, with three Star Baker wins under her belt, Sandro and Abdul have one apiece – and Lord knows, you've got to love an underdog.

Putting on a spread for the rest of this year's dozen amateur bakers, as well as family and friends, the final will feature a picnic for their Signature bake, a summer classic for their Technical, and a celebration of our planet for the final Showstopper of the series.

Get ready, set, bake! Make sure you know how to watch The Great British Bake Off Final online, live and on-demand wherever you are around the world.

How to watch Great British Bake Off Final for free in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Great British Bake Off finds its home on free-to-air linear TV channel Channel 4 (opens in new tab). The thirteenth season will come to melt-in-the-middle end on Tuesday, November 15 at 8pm GMT when the final airs. If you can't make it in front of the TV, you can watch live online or catch up on-demand using Channel 4's streaming platform, All 4 (opens in new tab), where it'll be confusingly listed as 'Series 6'. In other words, A.B. – after the Beeb. Use a VPN to watch The Great British Bake Off from anywhere (opens in new tab) You'll need to create an account to watch All 4, but you won't be asked for any payment details. The app is available across a number of devices, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and media streamers like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, Roku, and Now TV. Select Smart TVs also have All 4 built into its interface. Episodes usually stay on All 4 to watch back for up to 30 days after their original air date.

How to watch Great British Bake Off online from anywhere in the world

We've detailed how you can watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 online, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during this season's baking antics, you won't be able to stream from abroad or access All 4.

Don't chance missing a baking catastrophe due to geo-restrictions, though. While these restrictions may prevent you from accessing certain services and content, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable, and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch The Great British Bake Off from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to All 4 (opens in new tab) and start watching The Great British Bake Off as if you were back at home

How to watch The Great British Baking Show Final in the US

(opens in new tab) Known as The Great British Baking Show in the US, you'll be able to watch the final of the 2022 season (Collection 10) not long after it airs in the UK on Netflix. In fact, it'll land on Netflix this Friday, November 18. Plans for Netflix range from $8.99 a month depending on the quality of stream you want and how many simultaneous connections you desire.

How to watch The Great British Baking Show 2022 in Canada

(opens in new tab) For those in Canada, CBC Gem will be the place to watch the latest season of The Great British Baking Show. However, it's not confirmed when season 13 will arrive and those north of the border could expect a significant delay. CBC Gem costs $4.99 a month and comes with a 30-day free trial. That said, you can watch some content with ads without an account. Abroad in Canada, but want to watch The Great British Bake Off when it airs back home? You can subscribe to a VPN (opens in new tab) to by-pass geo-restrictions and access your preferred streaming service.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off online in Australia