How to watch BTS at Radio 1 online: stream Live Lounge special free and from anywhere

Jungkook, Jimin, V, Jin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope, the seven-member K-Pop boyband BTS from South Korea, made their Radio 1 Live Lounge debut on Tuesday. But there's more in store for dedicated members of the A.R.M.Y. who can watch them perform three live tracks and an extra treat (an exclusive documentary) airing on BBC One on UK TV and via its BBC iPlayer service. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch BTS at Radio 1 online...and for free!

Watch BTS at Radio 1 online Date: Wednesday, July 28 at 10.35pm BST Watch free: BBC One / BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

BTS, otherwise known as the Bangtan Boys, formed back in 2013, but have seen success in recent years as they've experienced their mainstream breakthrough into global markets and climbed the charts in both the UK and US.

Offering a blend of K-Pop, Pop, Hip Hop, and R&B sounds, recent hits include Permission to Dance - with writing credits including Ed Sheeran - and Butter.

And there can be no accolade on British soil more notable than earning a slot in the Radio 1 Live Lounge. Hosting some of the music industry's biggest and best artists for acoustic renditions and covers - think Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Florence and the Machine - BTS were finally able to tick this off their career bucket list as they sat down to speak to Radio 1 DJ, Adele Roberts, and gave three exclusive performances.

BTS at Radio 1 will include all three performances of Dynamite and Permission to Dance, and their special Puff Daddy, Faith Evans and Sting cover of I'll Be Missing You, as well as footage from Adele's catch-up with the boys. And here's how to watch BTS at Radio 1 online where you are for free...

How to watch BTS at Radio 1 online and stream the BBC One special for free

Joining Radio 1 DJ, Adele Roberts for a chat, you can watch BTS at Radio 1 when it airs on BBC One at 10.35pm BST. Tune into the channel on linear TV, or you can live stream through BBC iPlayer, where we expect you will also be able to watch back if you missed it after the one-off special finishes airing. BBC is free to watch (with a valid TV Licence) and can be tuned into across a number of devices including on desktop, on an iOS or Android device, as well as via media streamers such as Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, and Chromecast. While you will miss out on the exclusive footage of BTS' interview with Adele Roberts, it's worth noting you can also watch back the three live performances on Radio 1's YouTube channel, or listen back on BBC Sounds when it aired on Tuesday, July 27.

How to watch BTS at Radio 1 online from abroad

A part of the BTS A.R.M.Y and don't want to miss out on the BBC special as the boys debut in the Radio 1 Live Lounge? We've got all the details on how to watch BTS at Radio 1 below. However, if you're out of the country, you may run into issue watching live on BBC iPlayer, as it can only be accessed if you're based in the UK.

This is because of geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch BTS at Radio 1 from anywhere

