With one of the best blenders you can create a range of dishes including fresh soups, healthy smoothies, and flavor-packed sauces but knowing how to clean a blender is going to be essential.

Cleaning a blender is not only key for preventing bad odors and staining building up in the jug container, but it’s also important for prolonging the life of your appliance and stopping any nasty germs from growing.

Some blenders will have removable pitchers that can be placed in the dishwasher but it’s well worth taking the time to deep clean your machine every so often - especially around the blades which can be notoriously difficult to clean.

How often should you clean a blender?

Blenders should be cleaned after every use to make sure they’re hygienic and functioning properly. If your blender jug is dishwasher-safe, you’ll be able to simply clean it this way and wipe the base of the blender with a damp cloth. If your blender isn’t suitable for placing in the dishwasher, then fill your blending jug about a third of the way up using warm but not boiling water. You can add a very small amount of dish soap at this stage too, but be sure not to use too much because you could end up with a mass of bubbles instead of a clean blender.

Turn your blender on to give the soapy mixture a good whizz around before emptying out the jug and rinsing it out with water. Leave the blending jug to fully dry before placing the lid back on as this could cause damp odors to build up.

How to clean a blender thoroughly

Every now and then your blender will need a deep clean to make sure it’s in its best condition and to remove any stains that might have developed. To start the deep clean, follow the instructions above for washing out the blending jug, and dry everything off with a cloth or leave it to drip dry.

If you have any stuck on pieces of food inside your blender jug, gently ease these away using a bottle brush such as the Addis ComfiGrip from Amazon for £2.61/ $3.65/ AU$4.69. To create a cleaning solution for any stains, mix up a paste with 1 teaspoon of white vinegar and 1 tablespoon of baking soda. This can then be applied to any stains inside the blending jug using a new toothbrush and then leave the solution on to soak for around two hours. If you prefer, you can create a diluted version of the paste and leave it inside the blending jug, but a stronger paste will do a better job at tackling tough stains.

Rinse your scrubbing toothbrush and give the stains another scrub after the two hours are up, before rinsing the blender jug with water to get rid of any residue. To clean the exterior of your blender and any other parts, use a damp cloth but be careful not to use water anywhere near the motor of the appliance as this will damage it.

If you’re considering a new blender and want to avoid stains developing, take a look at models that have a glass blending jug instead of a plastic one as these don’t stain as easily.