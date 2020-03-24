Surfshark has the best cheap VPN deal around and is now free for some businesses

If VPN service Surfshark could already be counted on to have some of the world's best VPN deals, the provider has gone above and beyond for its customers in light of the current global situation. Surfshark is now offering six free FREE months of its VPN for small companies .

With so many people now retreating to their homes to work, VPNs have been extremely useful in the battle against cybercriminals trying to take advantage of unsecured home connections. By encrypting all traffic, they make all sensitive information much more difficult to get hold of - that means a much more secure online environment.

Surfshark is letting companies of 10 employees or less in countries subject to lockdown apply for the six months free VPN at this link.

And if you're not a business but still like the idea of protecting your online life with a VPN, don't turn away just yet as Surfshark's has got some great value for money offers. Sign up now and you'll effectively be paying $1.99/£1.69 a month for the two year plan - that's a whopping 83% discount.

Paying less than $50/£50 for two years of coverage is an incredible deal, making Surfshark one of the very cheapest VPN deals around. But that doesn't mean you have to compromise on quality, as it's also one of the best services in the world (we rank it in our top five best VPN services overall) noasting loads of features, unblocking Netflix and has a speedy and helpful live chat support.

Surfshark VPN | 24 months | $47.76 | 83% off

There's a reason why we rank Surfshark as our second best VPN provider in the world. As well as offering unlimited devices per one account, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee and extremely speedy and helpful live chat so you won't ever have to struggle with the service. Plus $47.76 is a pretty small amount to sort out your next 24 months of VPN and online security needs.

Is Surfshark a good VPN provider?

Absolutely! We rank it as our second best VPN service, which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do on VPN services, is pretty pretty position to sit in.

If your concern is streaming, Surfshark easily unblocks Netflix and has 1000+ servers in over 60 countries meaning that if you've found yourself increasingly spending more time at home, there's a whole new world of content for you.

Or if privacy is your main reason for a VPN, the provider has plenty of technical features such as AES-256 encryption, OpenVPN and IKEv2 support, a no-logs policy, and a kill switch to protect you if your connection drops.

If you need more information on the provider, make sure you check out our full Surfshark review.