Our VPN testing results are in and you’ll absolutely guess who’s number one!

It's that time again! We've cracked away at hours upon hours of testing security, monitoring speeds, review privacy policies, streaming movies and TV, installing apps ... it's exhausting! But the time has come, and we can finally divulge our list of 2022's best VPN.

We did again find ourselves very much in a "no news is good news" situation, as ExpressVPN still holds strong as our number one pick overall. Not lagging too far behind — and even catching up a bit along the way — are fan-favorites NordVPN and Surfshark. Rounding out the top five, as you may expect, are Private Internet Access and ProtonVPN.

Just because there isn't much new in the overall rankings, doesn't mean there isn't anything new buried within. We've gathered plenty of insight on all the top providers and can confidently now show off the best VPN services of 2022.

The top 5 best VPNs in 2022

(opens in new tab) 1. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) "This is a top-quality VPN which exceeds our expectations in everything from platform coverage and privacy, to ease of use, unblocking abilities and its excellent customer support. ExpressVPN is more expensive than most, but you can see why: this is a polished, powerful and professional service." Read more in our full ExpressVPN review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 2. NordVPN (opens in new tab) "NordVPN is an appealing VPN provider with great performance, loads of features, and a reassuring no logging audit. It's not the cheapest VPN around, and we've a few small issues with the app interfaces. But the company has added a bunch of welcome improvements recently, and overall, it's a polished and professional service which will deliver good results for most users." Read more in our full NordVPN review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 3. Surfshark (opens in new tab) "We have some small issues with the apps and Windows kill switch, but Surfshark excels everywhere else, providing market-leading speeds, top-notch unblocking and an array of advanced features for a very fair price. Great value and an absolute must for your VPN shortlist." Read more in our full Surfshark review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 4. Private Internet Access (opens in new tab) "Private Internet Access speeds are relatively ordinary, but it excels everywhere else. PIA runs on almost anything, is easy to use, crammed with advanced features, unblocks Netflix and almost everything else we tried, and all for less than a quarter of the price of some of the top competition." Read more in our full Private Internet Access review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 5. ProtonVPN (opens in new tab) "ProtonVPN unblocked everything we tried, its well-designed apps are open source and independently audited, WireGuard speeds are excellent and there's a free plan with no bandwidth limits. This is a great VPN, and it's getting better. Give it a try." Read more in our full ProtonVPN review (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN continues to impress!

It's really no surprise that ExpressVPN once again sits atop our list of the best VPNs. It continues to impress, thanks to attention to detail, extensive unblocking, and the latest network upgrades.

TechRadar's Chief Security Expert and Chief VPN Tester, Mike Williams, told us, "A great VPN isn't necessarily about having the longest feature list or the highest possible speeds. What really matters is quality; attention to detail; and the kind of consistency which says not only can you trust this provider with your privacy right now, but you're confident it'll stay that way for the foreseeable future."

While its speed isn't the main selling point, ExpressVPN still holds extreme value for anyone looking for a well-rounded, secure provider with stellar support. Its current 560Mbps outperforms providers like PIA (510Mbps) and Proton VPN (510Mbps), but still lags far behind some others. That noted, the pros of what ExpressVPN has to offer definitely outweigh the cons.

ExpressVPN's security smarts and privacy policy are top-notch. Its apps keep getting better. It even has a hardware offering in the form of the Aircove router. There's a lot to like with our top pick.

ExpressVPN has plenty of very visible features to boast about, but what gives it the edge is more in the background Mike Williams, Cybersecurity Expert

ExpressVPN remains a little pricier than some of the competition (there's no danger of it topping our cheap VPN chart, however). But the value lies deep in what ExpressVPN has to offer. Of course, you can look elsewhere for a faster provider — or a cheaper one — but if you want the absolute top pick, here you have it. And you can, of course, try ExpressVPN for 30-days without risk (opens in new tab), thanks to its quibble-free money-back guarantee.

Best VPNs for 2022: more of the same

As for the rest of the pack? We did see a bit of movement around the top players, but much of our best VPN list remains unchanged. NordVPN and Surfshark still stand strong to round out our top three, while PIA and ProtonVPN sit nicely in the top five. The biggest mover, IPVanish, has some major app updates and new features to thank for the jump.

VPN needs vary immensely user-by-user. Some may want speed for gaming, others the most capable unblocker, others just to stay safe online. That's why we try to break down all the bits and pieces of every major VPN so you know exactly what they offer.

Looking for a great VPN? Check out our full list of the best VPNs from our October 2022 testing to see which are the best of the bunch.