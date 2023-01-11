The best VPNs have come a long way since their beginning, when they were mostly used by employees to “dial home” to the corporate mainframe, running programs and accessing their data.

These days, virtual private networks have exploded in popularity and have many uses besides connecting together office networks. plus our guide on getting started with VPN setup .

In this guide you’ll discover some of the ways in which you can use your VPN to get it working for you.

How to set up a VPN : It’s really easy to get started - we’ll show you how

Access geolocation services

One of the most popular ways in which people use VPNs is to access services which restrict what you can do based on countries. Netflix is a great example of this, as content is region-locked; their website shows different TV shows and films depending on which country you seem to be in.

Sometimes, you can change your location and IP address with a VPN to trick these services into believing you’re in a different country. This is known as “geo-spoofing.” Naturally, VPN providers are getting wise to this and will often try to block it from happening.

Protect your privacy

The privacy tools work by establishing a secure, encrypted VPN tunnel between your device (the “client”) and the VPN server . Once this connection is established, it’s extremely difficult for your ISP or anyone with access to their records to detect which websites you’re visiting, which apps you use and what files you download.

If you want to use a VPN for privacy reasons, firstly make sure that you’re using a reputable provider. There are differences between all the best VPN providers, and especially between paid-for and free VPN services.

You also need to make sure that your VPN provider is using a secure VPN protocol to authenticate and encrypt connections. Some of the best VPN protocols available are OpenVPN and Wireguard .

Make sure that your software also includes a VPN kill switch , so that if your connection to the server fails for any reason your device won’t revert back to using regular internet protocols which can be monitored.

Some VPN providers will encrypt your web traffic but still allow your DNS requests to be handled by your ISP. In plain English, this means that anyone with access to your ISP’s records can detect which sites you’re visiting. This is known as DNS leak .

Speed up connections

Using a VPN means you’re redirecting all your web traffic through a specialised server via an encrypted connection. This server then transmits your web data back to your ‘client’ device where it can be decrypted.

This obviously is not as direct as connecting to the internet in the usual way, where your device simply connects to your ISP’s server and serves up web traffic.

Still, there are ways to make sure you’re using the fastest VPN . In the first place, your VPN provider might well use their own DNS servers , which will store or ‘cache’ commonly used web addresses to help the load faster.

Your ISP also may limit your bandwidth based on the type of traffic you access. They may deliberately slow down downloads when using a VPN for torrenting or streaming video. By encrypting your connection with a VPN, you can force your ISP to be “data agnostic”, as they won’t know the type of information you’re accessing.

Secure file upload and download

Peer-to-peer (known as P2P ) is a perfectly legitimate way to share and download files. However, it sometimes has a reputation as certain protocols like Bittorrent and other torrents are commonly used to share copyrighted files.

So, your ISP may throttle the speed of P2P traffic or block it altogether. While connected to a P2P network your IP address is also visible to other connected ‘peers’, making your connection less secure.

Using a VPN stops your ISP from filtering out specific traffic like P2P as all data is encrypted. No-one can read the contents of files you upload and download. It also means that other users connected to your network will only see the VPN provider’s IP address, not your own.

Game on

A VPN will disguise your real IP address. This has a real advantage when playing games with a gaming VPN , as certain dishonest players may try to overwhelm your home network with traffic, as part of a DDoS attack .

Should an attacker try to do this to you while you’re hooked up to a VPN, they would be attacking the VPN servers, not your home connection. Most importantly you could simply switch to another VPN server offered by your provider and carry on gaming. If you plan to use your VPN specifically for gaming, make sure that your provider offers servers with this in mind.

How to use your VPN

It’s up to you how to use your VPN service. Take some time to think through what’s important to you - such as geo-spoofing your location, protecting your identity and online privacy, and secure downloads. Make sure to do your research thoroughly on your chosen VPN provider to be sure they offer the services you need to stay safe online.