PS5 storage running low? These Prime Day external storage deals will help

With the early Prime Day deals now live, you may be looking for more storage on your PS5, which is where an SSD by ArmorATD can come in, saving you 35% off the 4TB Terrain external drive to store even more games.

With Sony's PlayStation Plus and Play at Home initiatives, there's been plenty of opportunity to download a plethora of games for your PS5 console for free. Eventually, this all adds up in space on the internal SSD.

With Spider-Man and The Last of Us 2 now updated for PS5, alongside Final Fantasy VII Intergrade launching soon, there's a good chance that you will need some more storage, to save you from deleting and managing your installed library.

Today's best PS5 external SSD drives deals before Prime Day

The main factor to consider when looking at an external drive for your PS5 is how much storage you think you will need for the coming months.

With Final Fantasy VII Intergrade, Life is Strange: True Colors, Far Cry 6 and more coming throughout the year, it may be best to look at a drive that has at least 2TB of storage.

US external hard drive deals

Armor 4TB SSD External Drive: $ 169.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save 35% - A perfect companion to your PS5, where you can easily manage your games and have them playable within moments. Because of its rugged design, its rain and dust resistant if you're planning on taking it outside, alongside it being shock resistant if it gets dropped.View Deal

WD Black 4TB P50 Game Drive: $749 $549 at Amazon

If you're anything like us, you have a ton of games that you want constant access to, but the paltry storage on the PS5 just can't keep up. Luckily, with this 4TB WD Black external SSD, you can likely load your entire PS4 library without losing too much on loading times. And, it's a whopping $200 less expensive for Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

UK external hard drive deals

WD Black P50 1TB NVMe SSD Game Drive: £ 208.99 £164.99 at Amazon

Save 31% - At 1TB of storage with USB-C, it's a perfect external drive to store additional games on your Xbox, PlayStation 5, or PC. It features speeds of up to 2,000MB/s which can help reduce those load times in some games even further, alongside its easy plug-and-play for PC if you are storing your Steam library on the drive.View Deal

Samsung T7 Portable 2TB SSD: £ 304.99 £203.99 at Amazon

Save 33% - One of the most commonly-used external SSD drives, mainly down to its portability and high transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. This drive by Samsung can easily store multiple backups, videos, and games to use on your iPad or laptop if you're going on holiday soon, thanks to its huge 2TB of storage.View Deal

