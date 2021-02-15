Presidents' Day mattress sales: here are the best deals happening now

Presidents' Day mattress sales are live with some of the best deals we've seen all year from popular online brands like Nectar, Purple, Casper, Tempur-Pedic, and more. The Presidents' Day sale event is the perfect opportunity to score an incredible bargain on your dream mattress for a better night's sleep.



Mattress deals are always a popular category during the President's Day sales event, with several online stores offering some of its biggest discounts of the year with sitewide discounts and free accessories with your purchase. One of our favorite Presidents' Day deals is from Nectar and includes a $400 discount on the Nectar Memory Foam mattress and $399-worth of free gifts added to your order.



So whether you want to save money on the best mattress you can buy or are looking for the cheapest (quality) mattress possible, we've got you covered. Keep in mind, the Presidents' Day sales event ends today, so you could take advantage of these incredible bargains now before it's too late.

The best Presidents' Day mattress sales

Editor's pick Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive and was named best mattress from our sister site Tom's Guide. Nectar's Presidents' Day sale includes a $400 discount on the mattress and you'll get $399-worth of free gifts added to your order, including luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector.

Tempur-Pedic Mattress: save up to $500 on premium adjustable mattress sets

Save up to $500 - You can save up to $500 on premium adjustable mattress sets at the Tempur-Pedic Presidents' Day sale. The best-selling Tempur-Pedic mattress adapts to your body's weight, shape, and temperature for ultimate comfort all night long. You can also score $300 in free accessories when you purchase a qualifying Tempur-Pedic mattress set.

Purple Mattress: from $599 $574 at Purple + $150 off your added bundle

The Purple Mattress Presidents' Day sale gets you up to $150 off your mattress, plus you can save up to $200 more if you add a bundle to your mattress purchase. This limited-time offer includes $150 off the Hybrid Premier Mattress, $125 off Hybrid Mattress, $100 off Purple Mattress, and $25 off Kid Mattresses. You can also save up to $200 if you want to add a pillow and sheets bundle to your order.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $999 $649 + free pillows and sheet set

Cocoon by Sealy's Presidents' Day sale includes 35% off its Chill Hybrid mattress, plus you'll also get free premium pillows and sheet set - a total savings of up to $799. The 12-inch Chill Hybrid is a medium-firm memory foam mattress with advanced cooling properties thanks to the cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat. A Twin starts at $649.99, and you'll enjoy free shipping that conveniently ships in a box to your doorstep.

The DreamCloud: from $799 $599 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - This President's Day sale allows you to save $200 on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud (it's medium-firm), and you'll get a free mattress protector (worth $99), a sheet set (worth $150), and two premium cooling pillows (worth $150) added to your order for free. It also comes with a year-long risk-free trial.

Amazon's Choice Lucid Memory Foam mattress: from $259 $237.08 at Amazon

Save $23 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. This 2020 mattress features a 12-inch medium-firm feel that's perfect for back, side, or stomach sleepers. There's currently just a small discount on the twin size, but this mattress is regularly discounted, so it's worth keeping an eye on.

Saatva Classic mattress: from $699 at Saatva

Save $225 - Saatva's Presidents' Day sale gets you a $225 discount when you spend over $1,000. Just click through from this page, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. The offer applies to any of Saatva's luxury mattresses, but we recommend the Saatva Classic. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a durable dual steel coil support system.

Casper Original Mattress: from $595 $506 at Casper

Save up to $194 - Casper's Presidents' Day mattress deals are now live, cutting 15% off all its mattresses. The Casper Original Mattress is our favorite of the bunch. It has three layers, and an eco-friendly, removable cover that's machine washable. Plus, it's built to suit all types of sleepers with specific support for your hips and shoulders. After discount, you can get the Casper Original Mattress (twin) for $506 (was $595) or the Casper Original Mattress (queen) for $931 (was $1,095). View Deal

Best Value Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $350 $315 at T&N

Save up to $150 - Tuft & Needle's Presidents' Day sale includes 10% off sitewide and up to 15% off mattresses. That means the company's popular budget foam Original mattress is now on sale for just $315 (was $350) for a twin, while a queen now costs $535, down from $595. View Deal

GhostBed Luxe mattress: from $1,395 $1,046 + 2 free pillows at Ghostbed

Save up to $1,160 - Ghostbed calls the Luxe the 'coolest bed in the world' and this 13-inch tall luxury foam mattress is packed with cooling tech, including a cool-to-touch quilted cover, gel memory foam, and a layer of thermo-sensitive foam. Additional support layers also adapt to your body to relieve pressure and boost comfort. The Luxe is a medium on the firmness scale, and a great option for anyone who overheats at night, and with 25% off - plus two free pillows worth $170 - it's a bargain. View Deal

