I've covered every single Prime Day in Australia and these 110+ deals are my top recommendations on day 1 of the week-long sale
Amazon devices, headphones, cameras and a whole lot more tech is up for grabs at deep discounts
After weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day 2025 is finally here and, as always, the online retailer has delivered in spades! And now that the sale has begun, you have a whole seven days to shop till you drop. Yes, a week-long sale it is, ending at 11:59pm AEDT on Monday, June 14. That's one day more than the previous Prime Day sale last year, which begs the question: shouldn't it finally be called Prime Week now?
And this massive deals bonanza has already delivered more than just discounts on Kindles, Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks and Ring security systems. There's a heap of discounts on several products from the top brands, including Bose, Breville, Dyson, Samsung, Shark, Canon, Logitech and so many more.
I've been writing about Prime Day deals since the first ever such sale in Australia in 2018. So I have a very good idea of what kind of price drops make good deals. And so does my team – between them, they've got tons of experience in various tech categories to help me choose the best products as great prices.
We'll be here all week scouring Amazon deals to dig up the best tech deals only. They'll be handpicked, so only the most popular items that are worth it at their advertised prices. They may not be record-low prices, but they'll be worth your hard-earned money at their Prime Day offer.
Remember, though, you need to be a Prime member to shop several of the offers this week. If you aren't a Prime member, you can sign up now to get a 30-day free trial that covers the sale (and then some), and you can always cancel any time.
Deals under AU$50
Need to connect two devices to the one HDMI port? Or split the one HDMI output to two different displays? The UGREEN HDMI switch has you covered, and is currently 46% off. It operates at up to 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution at 60Hz, or 1080P at 144Hz.
This neat little charger doesn’t take up much space and offers USB-A and USB-C ports, capable of fast charging most base model phones from Apple, Google and Samsung. It won’t achieve the maximum wattage requirements of fast charging on more high-end models (such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at 37W, or the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus/Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max at 45W), but it’s still a neat and cheap charger to have, especially as a travel solution.
The B6 is the top rated budget option in our best power banks buyers guide and outperforms much more expensive models. Ignore the listed RRP – AU$29.99 is the normal price, and while this isn't the cheapest we have seen, AU$25.49 is a decent discount.
Need a larger capacity? The INIU B5 has a 20,000 mAh capacity and is currently 33% off – on sale for AU$39.99.
There's no denying that the Philips Hue lights are expensive, but they're also the best ones, with plenty of smart features that you won't find elsewhere. And now with Bluetooth connectivity, they're easy to set up with a Hue Bridge. So when you can save a little, it's time to grab a few. This particular bulb is white dimmable light only, though, and comes in both B22 bayonet fitting and the E27 Edison screw for the same price.
We may not have tested these buds ourselves here at TechRadar but something has to be said about the whopping 64K customer reviews on Amazon. If you want reliable Bluetooth buds on a budget, this might well be what you need. They promise decent sound, and the case holds up to 30 hours of charge. That's good value for money.
If you want a very compact torch, it’s hard to go past the SC13. Just 6.5cm long and only 65g, it's perfect for slipping into a pocket or clipping to a bag. Using turbo mode, it can put out an excellent 1,300 lumens (briefly) or run for hours at lower levels. It comes with a 18350 rechargeable battery, charges via USB, and includes a handy clip. I’d been waiting for the SC13 to go on sale again – so I bought an extra for myself and one as a gift.
Samsung's alternative to Apple's AirTag was redesigned in 2023 and has been reasonably well received, making it a good Bluetooth tracker for non-Apple users. It'll let you keep tabs on the location of whatever you attach it to and, critically, it works with Android. It costs a little more than a single AirTag at full price, but this discount is easy to recommend.
The Echo Pop was down to a super low price of AU$29 during Black Friday last year, so I expect this price will fall come July 8. Even if it doesn't, this is still a decent price to get started with a smart home setup. The Echo Pop is Amazon's simplest smart speaker, with a compact size that makes it perfect to slot into small spaces. With Alexa built in and ready to take on your commands, you’ll be listening to tunes and setting timers and alarms without having to whip out your phone.
Looking for a way to add a voice assistant to your car? From making phone calls, switching songs to finding routes, this handy little gadget can even help you control your home's smart gadgets while you're on the road – you'll never have to worry about forgetting to switch off the lights before leaving the house again! Plus it's over 50% off, and at the lowest price we have seen yet.
Oral-B's Pro 800 CrossAction may not offer more than one cleaning mode, however, this electric toothbrush surpasses manual brushing with its rotating and pulsating head for superior plaque removal. It also includes a travel case and a replacement brush head. While it is often discounted to around AU$50, this deal is even better.
Even though it has Steam Deck in the name, Ugreen’s dock is compatible with the Legion Go S and the ROG Ally X. With a 100W USB-C cable for plugging into the handheld, this device offers an ethernet port, two USB-C ports, HDMI (4K
Already one of the more affordable indoor security cameras in Australia, 50% off makes it an excellent deal. If you don't need a complicated setup with multiple cameras, this little lens will help you keep an eye on your home while you're away, offering 1080p video footage. If you don't want it spying on anything, there's a handy cover too. You'll also get a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect, which you will need a subscription to if you want a record of previous footage.
Deals under AU$100
Boasting a 12,000 DPI 'Hero' sensor, as well as 6 programmable buttons, a 250-hour battery and onboard memory for your settings, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is ideal for competitive play. While we have seen it for as little as AU$40, this deal is still pretty good.
This upgraded model of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best-value streaming sticks, especially for Amazon customers who appreciate Alexa. It supports 4K ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus and Dolby Atmos audio – plus cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Use it to access popular streaming subscriptions like Netflix, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and more. I expect the price of this device to fall when Prime Day officially starts as I've seen it for AU$49 previously.
The Echo Dot offers surprisingly big sound and great audio quality for a small smart speaker. While we have previously seen it at half price, 40% off is not bad, and it's one of the better ways to get voice control via Alexa, making it easy to stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders.
It's also available in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White colourways for AU$64.
This ergonomic vertical mouse is perfect for small hands and is set up just right to encourage better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. This deal is only on the black colourway, but is one of the lowest prices we have seen on Amazon.
Don't care for the typewriter design of the standard POP keyboard? That's okay, because there's a cheaper version without it. This keyboard comes with a three-year battery life (off two AAA batteries) and a low profile design. We loved it in our Logitech POP ICON Keys Wireless Keyboard review, though would have liked the ability to change the typing angle.
The more powerful sibling to the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Max offers improved Wi-Fi performance and a faster processor – letting you traverse every major streaming service easily and lag-free. Perfect for those who want a stress-free, high-value addition to the lounge room, all you have to do is plug it in like any HDMI cord. We have seen it AU$10 cheaper before, but this is still a great deal.
It's a basic air fryer with a 4L capacity that's perfect for a single person or a couple. This kitchen appliance is good value as it will do more than just air fry – it has 12 different functions to help you make a meal. Plus it's got a small footprint, making it ideal for a small household. It has been as cheap as AU$68 before, so this is a great price.
Available in the Australian market as of October 2024, the Blink Outdoor 4 is an affordable home security camera from Amazon with the ability to last up to two years off two AA batteries. It comes with an easy-to-use app and fairly good camera quality via a 1080p lens, and can store video when paired with a Blink Sync module. At half price, it's an attractive home camera that you can place almost anywhere around your home.
This is a fantastic deal if you're looking for an affordable air fryer that won't take up too much space on your kitchen counter. It has a 5.7L basket that can feed two to three people, and it offers simple controls for one-touch air frying, baking or roasting. The black colourway is AU$6 more, but this is one of the lowest prices we have seen on Amazon.
The Dreame Gleame hair dryer is an even more affordable alternative to the bigger brands. Its motor spins at a mighty fast 110,000 RPM for fast airflow and quick drying, plus built-in ion technology results in smooth, shiny hair. Not to mention, the slim, lightweight build make it comfortable to hold.
Looking to bolster your home security but not in the market for a Ring camera? Let us introduce Google's own home security offering, the Nest Cam. This camera is indoor, wired and offers a birds eye view of your home in 1080p HDR video.
These affordable earbuds with ANC are brimming with features, including a range of ANC modes, EQ presets and other audio adjustments. They sound good (but you'll want to tweak it from the default) and they'll last up to 7.5 hours with ANC on before they need a recharge. Check out our Earfun Air Pro 4 review for more info.
The Echo Spot is a compact smart speaker that provides surprisingly vibrant sound. It works as an alarm clock, showing or telling you the time whenever you need it. Alexa functionality means you can ask it for the weather, the latest news, or to play music, while it’ll also control your smart home. It’s the new essential item to have by your bedside and it's at the lowest price we have seen.
Phones, tablets & accessories
Samsung's answer to the AirTag, the SmartTag 2 works with select Samsung phones to help you find mislaid items. It has a built-in hole for easier attachments, up to 700 days of battery life and it's water-resistant. If you're always losing stuff, this is a worthy investment.
This price puts the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE only AU$36 above the base price of the Galaxy A56, which I think is an absolute bargain. Celebrated for its low cost and premium Galaxy S hardware, our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE review was filled with praise. It has a phenomenal battery life and awesome performance for the original AU$1,099 price point, so getting it with such a significant discount shouldn’t be ignored. This discount applies to