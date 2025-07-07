I've covered every single Prime Day in Australia and these 110+ deals are my top recommendations on day 1 of the week-long sale

After weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day 2025 is finally here and, as always, the online retailer has delivered in spades! And now that the sale has begun, you have a whole seven days to shop till you drop. Yes, a week-long sale it is, ending at 11:59pm AEDT on Monday, June 14. That's one day more than the previous Prime Day sale last year, which begs the question: shouldn't it finally be called Prime Week now?

And this massive deals bonanza has already delivered more than just discounts on Kindles, Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks and Ring security systems. There's a heap of discounts on several products from the top brands, including Bose, Breville, Dyson, Samsung, Shark, Canon, Logitech and so many more.

I've been writing about Prime Day deals since the first ever such sale in Australia in 2018. So I have a very good idea of what kind of price drops make good deals. And so does my team – between them, they've got tons of experience in various tech categories to help me choose the best products as great prices.

We'll be here all week scouring Amazon deals to dig up the best tech deals only. They'll be handpicked, so only the most popular items that are worth it at their advertised prices. They may not be record-low prices, but they'll be worth your hard-earned money at their Prime Day offer.

Remember, though, you need to be a Prime member to shop several of the offers this week. If you aren't a Prime member, you can sign up now to get a 30-day free trial that covers the sale (and then some), and you can always cancel any time.

Best Prime Day 2025 deals

Deals under AU$50

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$11 Ugreen HDMI Bidirectional Splitter Switch 4K 60Hz: was AU$23.99 now AU$12.99 at Amazon Need to connect two devices to the one HDMI port? Or split the one HDMI output to two different displays? The UGREEN HDMI switch has you covered, and is currently 46% off. It operates at up to 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution at 60Hz, or 1080P at 144Hz.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$11 Anker 323 USB-C charger 33W: was AU$29.99 now AU$18.99 at Amazon This neat little charger doesn’t take up much space and offers USB-A and USB-C ports, capable of fast charging most base model phones from Apple, Google and Samsung. It won’t achieve the maximum wattage requirements of fast charging on more high-end models (such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at 37W, or the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus/Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max at 45W), but it’s still a neat and cheap charger to have, especially as a travel solution.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$12 Soundcore by Anker P20i earbuds: was AU$39.99 now AU$27.99 at Amazon We may not have tested these buds ourselves here at TechRadar but something has to be said about the whopping 64K customer reviews on Amazon. If you want reliable Bluetooth buds on a budget, this might well be what you need. They promise decent sound, and the case holds up to 30 hours of charge. That's good value for money.

Save AU$9.01 Sofirn SC13: was AU$38 now AU$28.99 at Amazon If you want a very compact torch, it’s hard to go past the SC13. Just 6.5cm long and only 65g, it's perfect for slipping into a pocket or clipping to a bag. Using turbo mode, it can put out an excellent 1,300 lumens (briefly) or run for hours at lower levels. It comes with a 18350 rechargeable battery, charges via USB, and includes a handy clip. I’d been waiting for the SC13 to go on sale again – so I bought an extra for myself and one as a gift.

Save AU$21.10 Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (1 pack): was AU$55 now AU$33.90 at Amazon Samsung's alternative to Apple's AirTag was redesigned in 2023 and has been reasonably well received, making it a good Bluetooth tracker for non-Apple users. It'll let you keep tabs on the location of whatever you attach it to and, critically, it works with Android. It costs a little more than a single AirTag at full price, but this discount is easy to recommend.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$35 Amazon Echo Pop: was AU$79 now AU$44 at Amazon The Echo Pop was down to a super low price of AU$29 during Black Friday last year, so I expect this price will fall come July 8. Even if it doesn't, this is still a decent price to get started with a smart home setup. The Echo Pop is Amazon's simplest smart speaker, with a compact size that makes it perfect to slot into small spaces. With Alexa built in and ready to take on your commands, you’ll be listening to tunes and setting timers and alarms without having to whip out your phone.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$53 Amazon Echo Auto: was AU$99 now AU$46 at Amazon Looking for a way to add a voice assistant to your car? From making phone calls, switching songs to finding routes, this handy little gadget can even help you control your home's smart gadgets while you're on the road – you'll never have to worry about forgetting to switch off the lights before leaving the house again! Plus it's over 50% off, and at the lowest price we have seen yet.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$52.49 Oral-B Pro 800 CrossAction: was AU$99.99 now AU$47.50 at Amazon Oral-B's Pro 800 CrossAction may not offer more than one cleaning mode, however, this electric toothbrush surpasses manual brushing with its rotating and pulsating head for superior plaque removal. It also includes a travel case and a replacement brush head. While it is often discounted to around AU$50, this deal is even better.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$22 Ugreen Steam Deck Dock: was AU$69.99 now AU$47.99 at Amazon Even though it has Steam Deck in the name, Ugreen’s dock is compatible with the Legion Go S and the ROG Ally X. With a 100W USB-C cable for plugging into the handheld, this device offers an ethernet port, two USB-C ports, HDMI (4K

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$50 Ring Indoor Camera 2 (Plug-in): was AU$99 now AU$49 at Amazon Already one of the more affordable indoor security cameras in Australia, 50% off makes it an excellent deal. If you don't need a complicated setup with multiple cameras, this little lens will help you keep an eye on your home while you're away, offering 1080p video footage. If you don't want it spying on anything, there's a handy cover too. You'll also get a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect, which you will need a subscription to if you want a record of previous footage.

Deals under AU$100

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$46.05 Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: was AU$99.95 now AU$53.90 at Amazon Boasting a 12,000 DPI 'Hero' sensor, as well as 6 programmable buttons, a 250-hour battery and onboard memory for your settings, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is ideal for competitive play. While we have seen it for as little as AU$40, this deal is still pretty good.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$40 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was AU$99 now AU$59 at Amazon This upgraded model of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best-value streaming sticks, especially for Amazon customers who appreciate Alexa. It supports 4K ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus and Dolby Atmos audio – plus cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Use it to access popular streaming subscriptions like Netflix, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and more. I expect the price of this device to fall when Prime Day officially starts as I've seen it for AU$49 previously.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$40 Amazon Echo Dot 5: was AU$99 now AU$59 at Amazon The Echo Dot offers surprisingly big sound and great audio quality for a small smart speaker. While we have previously seen it at half price, 40% off is not bad, and it's one of the better ways to get voice control via Alexa, making it easy to stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders. It's also available in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White colourways for AU$64.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$64.95 Logitech Lift: was AU$129.95 now AU$65 at Amazon This ergonomic vertical mouse is perfect for small hands and is set up just right to encourage better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. This deal is only on the black colourway, but is one of the lowest prices we have seen on Amazon.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$50 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was AU$119 now AU$69 at Amazon The more powerful sibling to the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Max offers improved Wi-Fi performance and a faster processor – letting you traverse every major streaming service easily and lag-free. Perfect for those who want a stress-free, high-value addition to the lounge room, all you have to do is plug it in like any HDMI cord. We have seen it AU$10 cheaper before, but this is still a great deal.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$130 Philips Essential Air Fryer (HD9200/21): was AU$199 now AU$69 at Amazon It's a basic air fryer with a 4L capacity that's perfect for a single person or a couple. This kitchen appliance is good value as it will do more than just air fry – it has 12 different functions to help you make a meal. Plus it's got a small footprint, making it ideal for a small household. It has been as cheap as AU$68 before, so this is a great price.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$74 Blink Outdoor 4: was AU$149 now AU$75 at Amazon Available in the Australian market as of October 2024, the Blink Outdoor 4 is an affordable home security camera from Amazon with the ability to last up to two years off two AA batteries. It comes with an easy-to-use app and fairly good camera quality via a 1080p lens, and can store video when paired with a Blink Sync module. At half price, it's an attractive home camera that you can place almost anywhere around your home.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$190 Instant Pot Vortex Plus 5.7L Air Fryer: was AU$269 now AU$79 at Amazon This is a fantastic deal if you're looking for an affordable air fryer that won't take up too much space on your kitchen counter. It has a 5.7L basket that can feed two to three people, and it offers simple controls for one-touch air frying, baking or roasting. The black colourway is AU$6 more, but this is one of the lowest prices we have seen on Amazon.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$90.99 Dreame Gleam Hair Dryer: was AU$169.99 now AU$79 at Amazon The Dreame Gleame hair dryer is an even more affordable alternative to the bigger brands. Its motor spins at a mighty fast 110,000 RPM for fast airflow and quick drying, plus built-in ion technology results in smooth, shiny hair. Not to mention, the slim, lightweight build make it comfortable to hold.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$81.01 Google Nest Cam 2nd Gen (wired): was AU$169 now AU$87.99 at Amazon Looking to bolster your home security but not in the market for a Ring camera? Let us introduce Google's own home security offering, the Nest Cam. This camera is indoor, wired and offers a birds eye view of your home in 1080p HDR video.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$55 Amazon Echo Spot: was AU$149 now AU$94 at Amazon The Echo Spot is a compact smart speaker that provides surprisingly vibrant sound. It works as an alarm clock, showing or telling you the time whenever you need it. Alexa functionality means you can ask it for the weather, the latest news, or to play music, while it’ll also control your smart home. It’s the new essential item to have by your bedside and it's at the lowest price we have seen.

Phones, tablets & accessories

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$79 Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (4-pack): was AU$169 now AU$90 at Amazon Samsung's answer to the AirTag, the SmartTag 2 works with select Samsung phones to help you find mislaid items. It has a built-in hole for easier attachments, up to 700 days of battery life and it's water-resistant. If you're always losing stuff, this is a worthy investment.