CeBIT 2007: Terratec's cheap Freeview tuner

The USB tuner is also bundled with Cut, a package for cutting out ad breaks

Terratec has announced a budget USB TV tuner for picking up digital television services such as Freeview. The £65 Cinergy HT USB XE will connect to any aerial input and is also hybrid, so it can be used for analogue television as well, should you be out of a Freeview reception area.

The Terratec Home Cinema TV software provides an Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) and enables you to record programmes from the incoming signals.

Other features include the automatic optimisation of aspect ratio, Dolby Digital recording, plus full compatibility with Teletext and subtitles. There is also support for DVB radio and Cut, a package for cutting out ad breaks.

Specifications: