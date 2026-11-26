There’s no shortage of excellent Black Friday coffee machine deals in Australia this sales season, but one that has caught my eye in particular is a huge AU$1,100 saving on the Breville Oracle Jet at Amazon.

Any saving on any Breville espresso machine is worth taking notice of, as the Aussie company is synonymous with quality models that cater to coffee lovers of all skill levels. But what makes this deal particularly easy for me to recommend is that, not only did our Breville Oracle Jet review award it a full five stars, but I can also personally vouch for the Oracle Jet’s performance — it’s the exact model we use in the caffeine-obsessed TechRadar Australia office.

Breville Oracle Jet: was AU$3,899 now AU$2,799 at Amazon This attractive coffee machine offers everything you could need to get your caffeine fix. Its large colour touchscreen makes selecting your preferred drink a cinch, while it automatically grinds and tamps your coffee, providing intelligent feedback along the way. It can automatically steam milk (including non-dairy alternatives) too, and Breville’s ThermoJet technology means it’s ready to use in seconds. The best price is on the stainless steel model, but Black Truffle and Sea Salt also get solid discounts.

We have a range of coffee drinkers in the office, from those who prefer a strong long black, to oat milk flat white drinkers like myself, and a smattering of people who can’t go one second without an iced latte within reach. And the Breville Oracle Jet caters to all our demands and never makes a fuss.

Much of its appeal lies in its simplicity. Selecting your preferred drink via the large colour touchscreen and adjusting the grind size using the side-mounted dial is a doddle. And while you get to enjoy some of the theatre associated with making espresso, the Oracle Jet takes care of much of the hard work for you.

Its ThermoJet technology is particularly welcome in a busy office, as the machine is ready to go within seconds of being switched on — ideal when much of the team arrives around 9 a.m. and needing their first caffeine hit of the morning without delay. Our office machine gets switched on and off multiple times a day, and the fact it’s never once complained is a testament to its reliability.

This is easily the biggest discount I’ve seen on the Breville Oracle Jet, and it’s one you should consider if you have the space to accommodate a jack-of-all-trades coffee machine. If you want a wider selection of Breville machines to consider, check out my guide to the Breville Black Friday sale, where you can save a further 10% on already discounted models thanks to our exclusive coupon code.