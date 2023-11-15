Razer Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

How much does shipping cost from Razer? Razer offers free standard delivery on orders over £79. If your order is under £79, the shipping cost depends on your location but will typically set you back £10. You can also get free delivery on all orders if you’re in tier three of the RazerStore Rewards loyalty programme.

How do I track my Razer order? When you order with Razer, you’ll be sent an email confirmation with tracking details. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can sign into your Razer account to check your order status.

What is the Razer returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 14 days from when you received your order. To start a return, head to the returns section of the website and click ‘Start My Return’ or get in touch with Razer customer service.

How do I cancel my Razer order? If you need to cancel your order, you have two hours to do so after placing your order. Get in touch with Razer to sort out a cancellation or head to the orders page on your Razer account to cancel your order.

Do Razer products come with a warranty? Razer offers limited warranties on its products, with warranty options varying between one to five years. You’ll need to claim your warranty by showing proof of purchase to take advantage of the coverage.

How do I contact Razer? If you need to get in touch with Razer customer service, you can fill out the contact form on the website. Provide as many details about your query as possible and a member of their team will come back to you as soon as possible.

Hints and Tips

Check the sales: You can find all the latest offers and discounts on Razer products on the Razer website and at select retailers. Make sure to shop during big sales seasons like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To get the biggest discounts

Sign up for the Razer newsletter: Stay up-to-date with Razer by signing up to their newsletter. By subscribing to Razer emails, you’ll receive the latest news, product releases, deals, competitions and much more. When you sign up, you’ll also get £10 off your first order.

Don’t forget RazerStore Rewards: Razer has a free loyalty programme called RazerStore Rewards. When you spend money at Razer, you’ll earn points that you can use on your orders. There are three tiers to RazerStore Rewards depending on how much you spend. The more you spend, the more points, awards and benefits you receive!

Use the Razer student discount: Razer offers a student discount called the Razer Education Program. When you verify your eligibility, Razer will give your 15% off peripherals and accessories, and 5% off desktops and laptops.