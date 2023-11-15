Otty Coupons for November 2023

How do I contact Otty? To get in touch with Otty customer service, call them on 0113 3202 490, email them on cs@otty.com or start a live chat on the website.

How much does shipping cost from Otty? Otty offers free standard delivery on all orders made on its website. If you want premium delivery where your mattress is delivered to a room of your choice, it will cost you £10. Other premium delivery options are also available and start from £10. Otty only has weekday delivery and won’t deliver on weekends.

How do I track my Otty order? Once your Otty order has been dispatched, you’ll receive an email confirmation from the couriers with your tracking details. Use this to track your order. You’ll also be asked in that email to book a day of delivery in the couriers’ calendar booking system.

What is the Otty returns policy? If you’re unsatisfied with your Otty order, you can return it within 100 day sof receiving it, thanks to the Otty 100-night sleep trial. This is only available on mattresses. If you’ve bought a pillow, topper or other sleep accessory, you can retunr it within 14 days and for furniture, you have 30 days to return your order.

Can I change or cancel my Otty order? If you want to change or cancel before your Otty order has arrived, all you need to do is contact the customer service team. If you’ve received your order already, you’ll need to go through the returns process.

Hints & Tips

Watch out for the sales: Looking to save money on your Otty order? Then shop the sales! Otty runs sales throughout the year with its biggest promotions available on big sales seasons, like Black Friday, Boxing Day and Easter. The type of deals you can expect to see include up to 50% off select mattresses and bundle deals where you can save money on a sleep accessory if you buy it with a mattress.

Sign up to Otty emails: To stay up-to-date with Otty, sign up to the newsletter. By subscribing to Otty emails, you’ll be the first to know about the latest news, deals, product releases and more. And there’s more: when you join Otty’s email list, you’ll get 5% off your first order.

Refer a friend: Refer a friend with the Otty Referral Program. When you refer a friend and they pass the 100-night trial on their mattress, you’ll receive a £25 Amazon voucher as a thank you.

Take advantage of the Otty student discount: If you’re a student and need a new sleep set-up for your dorm, Otty has a student discount for you! When you verify yourself as a student with Student Beans, Otty will award you with an exclusive discount code to get 7% off your order.