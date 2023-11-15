How do I contact Eve?
To get in touch with the Eve customer service team, you can start a live chat on the Eve website. A member of the team should get back to you within four business days. Alternatively, you can check the FAQs page to find answers to all your questions.
How much does shipping cost from Eve?
Eve offers free standard delivery on all its mattresses, bed frames and other sleep products.
How do I track my Eve order?
Once your order has been dispatched, Eve will send you an email confirmation with tracking and courier details. Use this to track your order.
What is the Eve returns policy?
If you’re not completely satisfied with your Eve order, you can return it within a year of receiving it, thanks to Eve’s 1-year sleep trial. To start a return, all you need to do is fill out a form on the Eve website. Once the Eve team received and assessed your return details, they’ll come and pick up your mattress and issue a refund.
Can I change or cancel my Eve order?
Unfortunately, Eve won’t let you cancel or exchange an order currently. If you’ve decided you no longer want your Eve mattress or order, you’ll need to go through the returns process.
Does Eve offer warranties?
Eve offers a 1-year sleep trial on its mattresses to give you a full 365 days to test it out and decide if you like it or not. Its mattresses are covered by a 10-year warranty, and its other products like furniture and sleep accessories come with a 2-5 year warranty.
Hints & Tips
Watch out for the sales: Want to save money on your Eve order? Then shop the sales! Eve runs sales and discounts throughout the year, including big sales seasons like Black Friday, Easter, Summer and Boxing Day. The type of deals you can expect to see include 30% off pillows when you buy a mattress, buy one get one half price on furniture and up to 50% off select mattresses.
Sign up to the Eve newsletter: To stay up-to-date with Eve, sign up to the newsletter. By subscribing to Eve emails, you’ll be the first to receive the latest news, product releases, deals and promotions. When you sign up, you’ll also be gifted £10 off your order when you use the code that Eve sends to your inbox.
Follow Eve on social media: Want even more Eve news and updates? Then make sure to follow Eve on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.
Blue Light Card discount: If you’re a Blue Light Card holder, Eve offers an NHS discount to help you save money on a new mattress. All you need to do is head to the Blue Light Card website to redeem your discount code.
Take advantage of the Eve sleep trial: Don’t forget that Eve offers a 1-year trial period on its mattresses! That means you can try out your new mattress for a full 365 days before you decide it’s right for you or not. If you decide that you want something different, you can return your product for a full refund.
How to use Eve coupons
1. Do your shopping at Eve, add everything to your basket and head to the checkout page.
2. Once at the checkout, you’ll see a box on the right side of the page that says ‘Discount Code’. This should be underneath your order summary.
3. Enter or paste the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.
4. If your code is valid, the page will refresh and the coupon will be added to your total.
Jen Brown is a Senior Director at GoTo, overseeing marketing in the EMEA region. She has over 20 years of experience in bringing products and services to market and has been managing pan-EMEA strategies for over twelve years.
Most Popular
Rate Eve Coupons
About Eve
Eve or Eve Sleep is a UK online mattress e-commerce company. Founded in 2014, Eve designs, manufactures and sells spring, memory foam and hybrid mattresses, bedroom furniture and pillows. After a brief administration period in 2022, Eve made a comeback and decided to scale back its products to solely focus on providing the best mattresses for a good night’s sleep. Eve offers six mattresses: the Eve Original, the Eve Original Hybrid, the Eve Premium, the Eve Premium Hybrid, the Eve Lighter and the Eve Lighter Hybrid. All its mattresses are made using different types of memory foam and springs, which uniquely mould and contour to the body to offer exceptional support while keeping your spine and body parts aligned for a better night’s rest. For those on a budget, Eve make high quality mattress and sleep products at an affordable price, with prices starting from as little as £249.
Other Eve Shoppers Also Like
Similar CategoriesView All
Written by
Jen Brown is a Senior Director at GoTo, overseeing marketing in the EMEA region. She has over 20 years of experience in bringing products and services to market and has been managing pan-EMEA strategies for over twelve years.