How do I contact Eve? To get in touch with the Eve customer service team, you can start a live chat on the Eve website. A member of the team should get back to you within four business days. Alternatively, you can check the FAQs page to find answers to all your questions.

How much does shipping cost from Eve? Eve offers free standard delivery on all its mattresses, bed frames and other sleep products.

How do I track my Eve order? Once your order has been dispatched, Eve will send you an email confirmation with tracking and courier details. Use this to track your order.

What is the Eve returns policy? If you’re not completely satisfied with your Eve order, you can return it within a year of receiving it, thanks to Eve’s 1-year sleep trial. To start a return, all you need to do is fill out a form on the Eve website. Once the Eve team received and assessed your return details, they’ll come and pick up your mattress and issue a refund.

Can I change or cancel my Eve order? Unfortunately, Eve won’t let you cancel or exchange an order currently. If you’ve decided you no longer want your Eve mattress or order, you’ll need to go through the returns process.

Does Eve offer warranties? Eve offers a 1-year sleep trial on its mattresses to give you a full 365 days to test it out and decide if you like it or not. Its mattresses are covered by a 10-year warranty, and its other products like furniture and sleep accessories come with a 2-5 year warranty.

Hints & Tips

Watch out for the sales: Want to save money on your Eve order? Then shop the sales! Eve runs sales and discounts throughout the year, including big sales seasons like Black Friday, Easter, Summer and Boxing Day. The type of deals you can expect to see include 30% off pillows when you buy a mattress, buy one get one half price on furniture and up to 50% off select mattresses.

Sign up to the Eve newsletter: To stay up-to-date with Eve, sign up to the newsletter. By subscribing to Eve emails, you’ll be the first to receive the latest news, product releases, deals and promotions. When you sign up, you’ll also be gifted £10 off your order when you use the code that Eve sends to your inbox.

Follow Eve on social media: Want even more Eve news and updates? Then make sure to follow Eve on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Blue Light Card discount: If you’re a Blue Light Card holder, Eve offers an NHS discount to help you save money on a new mattress. All you need to do is head to the Blue Light Card website to redeem your discount code.

Take advantage of the Eve sleep trial: Don’t forget that Eve offers a 1-year trial period on its mattresses! That means you can try out your new mattress for a full 365 days before you decide it’s right for you or not. If you decide that you want something different, you can return your product for a full refund.