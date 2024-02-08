Ebuyer Discount Codes for February 2024

FAQs

How to Contact Ebuyer Customer Service? You can call the customer service team direct on 0371 521 33 00 or email them at customerservice@ebuyer.com . You can also visit the contact support page found on their website for further information on how to contact them.

What delivery options do Ebuyer offer? Standard delivery will cost you £3.49 and can take up to 5 working days to arrive. You can also opt for express delivery which can take up to 3 working days to arrive and costs £5.98. If you need your order ASAP a next-day delivery option is also available and costs £6.98 but orders need to be made before 6pm.

Can I track my Ebuyer order? Orders can be tracked by visiting the relevant tracking page on the ebuyer website. Here you’ll need to input your order number and postcode. This page will contain all useful information regarding your purchase.

What is the Ebuyer Returns policy? You can request to return it within 14-days of receiving it and have 30 days to return it. Ensure the item is appropriately packaged so it’s not damaged in transit. You can find more details on their Returns Policy page on their website today.

Do Ebuyer price match? Yes, you have 7 days from your purchase to price match with another retailer. However, items that are on sale or subject to discount codes cannot be price-matched against. You can find the full terms and conditions regarding price matching on the ebuyer website.

Hints and Tips

Shop Daily Deals: Head over to the Ebuyer website daily to ensure you get the best deals. Ebuyer updates their deals daily so it's always having a quick look to see if there is a bargain to be had, just remember stock is limited and the deal could be gone by tomorrow. In the past, we’ve seen huge savings in the daily deals section with up to 40% off select products.

Shop Seasonal Sales: Mark your calendar and shop at Ebuyer during the sale season. Ebuyer hosts sales during the Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas period. So, make sure to check in during these sale events to grab a saving or two.

Head to the Clearance: Ebuyer has a clearance section so you can shop for even cheaper products. Make sure you snap up a deal when you see one though because once a product has gone from the clearance, it's gone for good.

Sign up for the Newsletter: To stay in the loop sign up for the Ebuyer newsletter and become an Ebuyer Insider. By signing up for Ebuyer Insider emails, you'll receive the latest reviews and products, exclusive discounts, and competitions, plus get early access to the sales.

How to use an Ebuyer Discount Code 1. Select your favourite eBuyer discount code from the MyVoucherCodes website to use on your shopping order. 2. Once selected, open up the eBuyer website on a new page and begin shopping. 3. Now that you've got all of your tech products, gadgets, and gaming items in your basket, go to checkout. 4. Copy and paste your eBuyer code into the code box then press 'apply' to secure your shopping savings.



How we source voucher codes

At TechRadar, we have a number of tools at our disposal to help us find the latest voucher codes. Our Vouchers team uses connections with big name brands, our affiliate networks, and the world wide web to source the latest & best codes for our pages. Each page is updated multiple times a week with sales info, exclusive codes negotiated by our Commercial team, and a number of ways to save on your next online order.

How we test voucher codes

Every code listed on TechRadar is tested before it’s added to our pages by our Vouchers team. We include a range of offers including student discounts, sale prices, free shipping, & more across a number of categories of products & services. Each code is checked to ensure it is accepted at the checkout, and you won’t find any one-time use or user-specific codes.

The expiry date and any terms & conditions of each code are also displayed on the page, next to or below the ‘Get Code’ button, for added clarity. Click the text that reads ‘Terms & Conditions’ to expand the corresponding area, where you can read more about any requirements your order will need to meet in order for your chosen coupon to be accepted.

What to do if a voucher code doesn’t work

We take the utmost care to verify every code before it’s uploaded, and include as much relevant information as we can find to make using our codes as straightforward as possible. However, sometimes codes expire or are amended before we’re able to refresh our pages, and codes may not work as intended.

Should you experience any issues, it’s always best to start by checking the terms & conditions on the page. Click “View terms and conditions” and the code area will expand. You’ll see all applicable criteria listed in this area. For example, you may not meet a required minimum spend (i.e. spend £20 or more); you may not have enough times in your basket (e.g. you have only selected 2 products when trying to redeem a 3 for 2 multibuy offer), or your chosen offer may only apply to a certain type of product (i.e. 10% off laptops).

If issues persist once you’ve checked that you’ve met any necessary requirements, you can get in touch with our support team by emailing coupons.techradar@futurenet.com. Please provide as much detail about your issue as possible - including which code you used and where you found it - and we’ll be in touch to provide support as soon as we can.

How we make money

All the money TechRadar makes through its voucher pages is earned through a commission-based model. We have deals in place with every retailer that has a voucher page on our site, and every time someone makes a purchase using one of our codes, we earn a percentage of the total basket value back in commission.

Thanks to this model, we can offer all of our codes & discounts completely free of charge. You’ll never be asked to pay a fee to redeem an offer on our site - all you’ll pay is the discounted price of the products or services you’ve chosen to buy.