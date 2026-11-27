When the Amazon Black Friday sale kicked off early last week on November 17, I boldly claimed it had already won the entire Black Friday sales period with a huge discount on the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones, which saw them plummet to a new Australian low of AU$419.95.

I monitored that outstanding deal in the days after it went live and, perhaps unsurprisingly, it sold out pretty quickly — we reckon they’re the best headphones in Australia, after all.

Don’t fret if you missed out though, as you’ve now got another chance to grab them from Sony itself! Better still, they’re discounted in all six available colours for the same record-low AU$419.95 price when you use the code SONYSAVE at checkout. I have the Platinum Silver version myself, but do kinda wish I’d held off until the Olive Gray version was released — it’s particularly eye-catching.

Follow our live coverage of the Black Friday sales in Australia for more deals and discounts

Save 40% (AU$279.05) Sony WH-1000XM6: was AU$699 now AU$419.95 at Sony Australia Right now, you can grab the incredible Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones with 40% off at Sony Australia, matching the all-time Aussie low set by Amazon last week. These over-ears deliver wonderfully balanced audio, top-tier touch controls, ergonomic comfort and exceptional ANC.

The SONYSAVE promo code stacks on an extra AU$80 saving on the already discounted AU$499.95 list price, and considering the AU$80 saving applies to purchases of AU$499 and over, it’s those last 95 cents that tips you into the category.

You only need a quick glance over our Sony WH-1000XM6 review to see how highly we rate these flagship headphones, and we’ve even put together some comparison pieces to prove how capable they are. You can, for instance, check out how the Sony WH-1000XM6 compares to the Apple AirPods Max 2 — themselves also on sale right now at an all-time low price of AU$788.

Sony has long been known for producing top-performing pairs of headphones, and the 1000X series has proven particularly popular for good reason. This latest set represents the company’s decades of expertise, combining a travel-friendly, fold-away design with wonderfully balanced audio performance and some truly effective ANC.

At their full price of AU$699, I personally struggle to recommend them when it’s possible to find alternatives (such as the previous-gen XM5s) for a lot less, but honestly, this discount solves that dilemma in a big way.