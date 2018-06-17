All the highlights from TechRadar’s PC Gaming Week 2018

We've now brought the curtain down on PC Gaming Week 2018 – you can catch up on all our coverage below.

Welcome to the fourth annual TechRadar PC Gaming Week, celebrating our love of all things PC gaming with a week of in-depth and exclusive coverage.

Whether you're new to the craze or have been a PC gamer since sound cards were still a thing, join us from today until June 15 for some deep dives into the world of PC gaming, looking at both the games we play and the machines we play them on.

In preparation for what's going to be a fun and full-on week we've been busy playing PC games and testing gaming hardware and peripherals, and talking to the individuals and the companies that make them.

We'll be bringing you a vast and varied selection of articles, including an interview with an esports player in which they talk about how to get into playing PC games professionally, a feature getting behind the design of one the best PC gaming mice ever made, and a look back at one of the PC games that sparked the modern phenomenon of worldwide online gaming.

To make sure you don't miss anything amid the constant stream of content that is TechRadar – E3 2018 is also happening this week – just keep coming back to this page, which we’ll be updating daily as new articles are published.

So, without further ado, let TechRadar's PC Gaming Week 2018 begin!

Sunday

SteelSeries’ relentless pursuit of the best gaming accessories

SteelSeries’ top brass tells us about the company’s history, what goes into each of their products, and how they always strive to solve gamers’ problems.

Saturday

Inside SteelSeries: where gaming accessory concepts turn into reality

Get a look inside the US office of the maker of some of our favorite PC gaming accessories.

Friday

Remembering StarCraft’s Battle.net – the service that sparked an online gaming revolution

In which we reminisce with Blizzard’s Rob Bridenbecker all about the original StarCraft’s Battle.net.

PC cooling mythbusting with Corsair's fan and PC case experts

We get expert PC cooling advice from Corsair's fan and PC case experts.

Nvidia’s quest for the ultimate 4K HDR gaming monitor

Nvidia tells us everything it took to create its incredibly gorgeous looking G-Sync HDR monitors.

How to build a gaming PC more powerful than the Xbox One X

Sure, the Xbox One X is great, but we’ll show you how to build a PC that’s even more powerful.

Inside Lenovo’s mission to create a true ‘Legion’ of PC gamers.

We chat with Lenovo about how it completely overhauled its line of PC gaming desktops and laptops.

The best PC games for couch co-op and multiplayer

These are the best PC games to play with friends from the comfort of your couch

The most important PC games of all time

The software that rewrote, redefined and revolutionised PC gaming forever

Thursday

Touring Corsair: the ultimate PC parts maker for PC gamers

A tour of Corsair’s Fremont, California HQ office, where the company masters its PC parts and peripherals.

How to livestream like a pro gamer

Stream games like a pro with the right combination of hardware, software, and personality.

How Logitech brings sophistication to PC gaming accessories

Logitech shows us the behind the scenes development process of its gaming keyboards and mice.

The best motherboard 2018: the top Intel and AMD motherboards we've seen

Whether your CPU is Intel or AMD, the best motherboards will make the most of it.

Best wireless routers 2018: the best routers for your home network

Having a strong, fast and reliable internet connection is increasingly essential for games, so check out our list of the best gaming routers.

The best graphics cards 2018: all the top GPUs for gaming

Whether it's for 4K gaming or just a round of eSports, these are the best graphics cards we've thoroughly tested.

The most impressive PC mods ever made

We look back at the history of mods, and list the most impressive game-changing PC mods ever made.

What it takes to become a professional esports player

Love PC gaming? Want to do it professionally? We talk to an esports player about how to get paid to game.

Wednesday

11 best open world games on PC today

Cavernous mountain ranges? Inner-city suburbs? These games have it all.

10 best free total conversion mods for PC

Total conversion mods can transform your old PC games into entirely new ones. Here's our pick of the best ones.

How to run your old PC games on Windows 10

One of the best things about PC gaming is that it's relatively easy to play old games. This guide shows you how.

The best free software for your gaming PC

Got a brand new gaming PC? Here's out list of the best free software to install right away.

The history of Minecraft

Minecraft is the best selling PC game of all time, and we take an in-depth look at how an obscure indie game conquered the world.

Tuesday

Corsair on getting serious about gaming mice

Corsair takes TechRadar on a journey inside the design process for its last two mice, the Glaive RGB and Dark Core RGB.

Best gaming keyboard 2018: the best gaming keyboards we've tested

All of these keyboards are as beautiful as the components in your PC, tested by TechRadar editors and refreshed for PC Gaming Week.

Best gaming mouse pads 2018: the best mouse mats for gamers

From the basic unicorn-laden mouse pads to ones with top tech, we're helping gamers decide with a the guide to top gaming mouse mats.

Why (and how) Acer makes the most extreme PC gaming hardware

Acer tells us all about its philosophy for developing extreme hardware for the most hardcore PC gamers.

How MSI builds some of the smallest gaming PCs in the world

MSI tells us about the design processes behind its latest and smallest gaming PCs.

The 30 best indie games on PC and consoles

The best indie games don't need loot boxes to succeed – here they are. And, surprise: the best place to find them is on PC.

Touring Maingear: the hypercar auto shop of gaming PC builders

We’ve had the chance to tour Maingear’s New Jersey HQ office, though it’s more like an exotic auto shop.

Best hard drives 2018: the top HDD for desktops and laptops

From a little extra storage space to a beefy NAS, these are the best hard drives for the job, now with PCGW deals.

Steam vs GOG vs GreenManGaming: which is best for PC gamers?

Buying PC games can be tough, so we compare Steam, GOG and GreenManGaming to see which is best.

Best gaming laptops 2018: the 10 top gaming laptops we've reviewed

The best gaming laptops you can buy, always up to date with the latest hardware configurations, now with PCGW deals.

10 things PC gamers hate

Gaming on PC is great, but it's not without its frustrations. Here's our list of what really grinds our gears.

The best RPGs to play on PC today

The PC is the best place to play RPG games, so if you fancy a bit of role playing, check out our updated list.

How to turn a second hand PC into a gaming beast

You don't need to spend a fortune to create a monster gaming PC, just a second-hand PC and some components.

The best gaming monitor 2018

If you really want to make the most out of your PC games, then make sure you have one of our picks for best gaming monitor.

Monday

Hands-on Lenovo Legion Y730 review

The Lenovo Legion Y730 is a reinvention for Lenovo's PC gaming line – an impressive one at that.

Why Corsair believes in the wireless future of PC gaming

We sit down with Corsair for the inside scoop on its first wireless keyboard and its outlook on wireless gaming.

Microsoft’s E3 2018 conference made me glad I’m a PC gamer

Microsoft’s E3 2018 show had a lot of games, but it also delivered no reasons for this PC gamer to move to Xbox.

The best PC games of 2018 (so far)

What better way to kick off this year's PC Gaming Week than with a rundown of the very best PC games of 2018?

The best gaming PCs of 2018

If PC Gaming Week 2018 has got you in the mood for buying a new gaming PC, then check out our roundup of the best rigs.

Intel’s love affair with PC gaming

Intel is one of the biggest names in PC hardware, and we talk to the chip maker about its passion for PC gaming.

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ review

The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is an amazing gaming monitor that boasts 4K, HDR and Nvidia G-Sync tech. But it is expensive...