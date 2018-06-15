PC cooling mythbusting with Corsair's fan and PC case experts

TR: Push-pull system, are they worth it?

Jankowski: Yeah, buy more fans, man! *laughs* I mean, yeah, you’ll have better cooling with push-pull than with just push or pull. You should push if you can, if you have to choose one.

TR: Don’t push-pull systems create an air flow dead zone in between the middle of the radiator?

Neal: There's always a dead zone. So, the problem is you have the center of the fan. There's always a dead zone there. This is every on the market – unless you go with the old Delta fans. They actually reversed part of the fan section that took the air and basically turned it another way and forced it to go in a single direction. Instead of exiting the tip blade and going out the side but you still had the hub in the center.

Then you also had a company, back in the day, who did tip magnetic drive that moved the motors into the corners, and so it had a very small hub in the center, which worked, but that fan was then four times as expensive because it had four motors instead of one in the center.

So, you get down to the point where you can get the center section as small as possible, but there's a little bit of a dead zone. There's always going to be that dead zone coming off the fan motor into the radiator.