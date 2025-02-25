Dell's site-wide Tech Days sale is live: see the 6 best laptop and gaming laptop deals from just $299
Save up to $500 on a wide range of Dell laptops today
Whether you're looking for a cheap new laptop for work or a high-end gaming laptop, Dell has some great options right now. The official Dell Store has launched a site-wide event dubbed 'Tech Days' sale that currently offers up to $500 off a range of Inspiron, XPS, and Alienware laptops.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been busy today combing through all of the discounts to find my favorites. Generally speaking, the deals here are of similar quality to those from the Presidents' Day sale a few weeks ago, but they're still very much worth your time, as we generally don't see that many good laptop deals in late February.
A few highlights include this incredibly cheap Inspiron for just $299 (was $449), which is an absolute steal for a machine with a Ryzen 5 chipset, this mid-range Inspiron 16 for $699 (was $899), and this Dell XPS 13 with an OLED for $1,399 *was $1,799) - quite possibly the best XPS deal you'll find anywhere right now.
Today's sale also features Black Friday-level deals on high-end Alienware gaming laptops. Dell is likely clearing out stock on these excellent machines to make room for the next generation of RTX 5000 series laptops, so don't hesitate to snap up a clearance deal before they start to vanish.
Today's best laptop deals at Dell
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Ryzen 5-7520U
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
Superb budget option: the saving isn't massive but I really think this Dell Inspiron is a stellar deal if you need a solid machine for the basics. For under $400, you're getting a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and a 512GB SSD - which should suffice for speeding through all the usual daily tasks. Sure, having 16GB of RAM would have been great, but for $350? This one is great value.
Display - 16 inches
Processor - Ryzen 7-8840U
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
Moving up in price, this Inspiron 16 is a fantastic choice if you need something with a decent amount of power but don't want to spend too big. With a Ryzen 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM, this is a very solid machine for work in particular. Sure, it's nothing too fancy, but you get a great set of specs for your money here.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
RAM - 32GB
Storage - 1TB
This Inspiron 14 is a great choice if you want something relatively lightweight that still packs plenty of power. This machine comes with one of the latest Ultra 7 chipsets and a healthy 32GB of RAM, which should future-proof it for a good few years down the line. This isn't one of Dell's higher-end models but it's packed with very respectable specs indeed for a range of demanding tasks.
Display - 13.4 inch OLED
Processor - Snapdragon X Elite
RAM - 32GB
Storage - 1TB
I've seen Dell XPS 13s with Snapdragon chips go for as low as $899 before, but this is a great deal with the really high-end configuration. This particular machine features the incredibly powerful and power-efficient X Elite chipset, a stunning OLED display, and 32GB of RAM, which makes it able to handle just about anything - aside from gaming. While pricey, this is a great option if you want a high-end premium laptop for both work and casual use.
Graphics card - RTX 4070
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 9-185H
RAM - 32GB
Storage - 1TB
Moving on to gaming laptops, one of my highlights is this RTX 4070-equipped Alienware m16 R2. While the RTX 4070 is due to be replaced imminently with models carrying the RTX 5070, this is a good price for a card that will still hold up great for a few good years. This configuration also carries 32GB of RAM and a powerful Ultra 9 chipset, so the specs backing up the graphics card are also extremely strong.
Graphics card - RTX 4090
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 9-185H
RAM - 32GB
Storage - 2TB
My favorite gaming laptop deal in the entire Dell sale, however, has to be this super high-end X16 R2. This is currently one of the cheapest machines on the market to feature a powerful RTX 4090 graphics card - a component that should easily see you maxing out the graphical settings on most games for a few good years. If that wasn't all, this x16 R2 also features an excellent Ultra 9 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a generous 2TB SSD for storage.
