Black Friday PC deals 2022: grab a cut-price desktop PC

Black Friday is here! We've got loads of great Black Friday PC deals, from super-powerful gaming desktops to compact office workstations and all-in-one computers.

If you want one of the best computers, there's no need to wait any longer - we've now reached the sales event proper, and the deals are in full swing. Plenty of early deals we saw in the buildup to Black Friday are still live too, so finding the right PC for you should be a cinch.

It's important to remember that there will be an awful lot of seemingly good PC discounts during Black Friday weekend, but many of these will hide sub-par or outdated components if you dig through the spec sheets. You can trust us to only recommend future-proof hardware, and trim out the rubbish deals.

We'll keep updating this page frequently to add any new discounts from all the major retailers as they show up. If you're in the mood for something a bit more portable instead, you can check out our Black Friday laptop deals.

We're sure to see a ton of great deals on PCs for every budget this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We've also included some handy buying advice below, so you can buy a new PC with confidence this Black Friday.

The best early Black Friday PC deals in the US

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebase 21.5-inch AIO Desktop: was $609.99 , now $524.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While the price of this Chrome-powered all-in-one computer has been discounted as recently as August, and this is a decent price. And, we were already fans as we gave this a 4 out of 5 in our review (opens in new tab) for its compact and beautiful design as well as snappy performance.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i Gaming Desktop: was $899.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Though it’s not the deal to end all deals, if you’re in the market for a gaming desktop, you know how expensive they can be. So, this one from Lenovo, which comes with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, dropping $50 in price is worth jumping on, especially since it’s already relatively affordable. And, considering it has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Best Buy, you know it will get you through your favorite games as well.

(opens in new tab) Apple iMac 27-inch: was $1,799.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Though many of Apple’s products have moved on to the company’s own M1 CPU, you can still get a 27-inch iMac powered by an Intel CPU. And, as we mentioned in our 4.5 out of 5 star review (opens in new tab), they can get very powerful. Plus, that large 27-inch display makes this one of the biggest and best all-in-one computers around. And, since it is sporting that Intel CPU, it’s getting the kind of deep holiday discount that Apple products usually don’t get to the tune of $600 off.

(opens in new tab) Apple iMac 27-inch: was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

As we mentioned in our 4.5 out of 5 review (opens in new tab) on the Intel-powered iMac, it can get very powerful. It also comes with a gorgeous and color-accurate display. Since this is an older-generation model, as Apple has gone all-in on their 24-inch M1-powered models, it’s getting the type of sale Apple products usually don’t in the form of $600 off this particular configuration sporting an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Apple iMac 27-inch: was $2,299.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If our 4.5 out of 5 review (opens in new tab) on the 27-inch iMac is any indication, we’re a fan of its performance, gorgeous screen, and improved webcam. And, while Apple products miss out on big sales, the Intel-powered iMacs are seeing some big discounts. This configuration, sporting an Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD is getting $600 off the price.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5i All-In-One Computer: was $1,149.99 , now $949.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Whether it’s the IdeaCentre AIO 5i’s compact design or elegant build, this All-In-One computer certainly impresses. And, though this configuration packed with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD typically goes for $1149, it’s getting the Black Friday treatment with a $200 discount.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion Desktop: was $859.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With its AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, this HP Pavilion desktop is a lot of computer for under $1,000. And, Best Buy users agree as they’ve rated this a 4.7 out of 5. While it was already relatively affordable for a desktop, it’s getting a holiday price cut of $260. So, instead of paying $859, you can take this all-in-one for $599.

(opens in new tab) HP 24-inch All-In-One Computer: was $929.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This gorgeous all-in-one computer from HP, which Best Buy users have rated a 4.8 out of 5, is easy to set up as well as use and won’t take up too much space despite its large 23.8-inch display. For the holiday shopping season, it’s getting a decent sized discount as it’s dropping in price by $230.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 27-inch All-In-One Computer: was $1,409.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This All-In-One computer scores its 4.6 out of 5 rating on Best Buy with its large, bright 27-inch screen, 5MP webcam, and its sleek design, not to mention that sparkling black colorway that’s getting a sale. That’s right, this Intel Core i7-powered model, also packed with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, is getting $310 cheaper for Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Asus Rog Gaming Desktop: was $2,199.99 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Asus gaming desktop is quite a powerhouse as its 4.1 out of 5 rating on Best Buy implies. After all, this comes with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, not to mention tons of storage space in the form of a 2TB hard drive and a 512GB SSD. While the cost of entry is pretty high, getting a powerful gaming computer doesn’t have to be quite as expensive as this Asus is seeing a $300 discount.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G10CE Gaming Desktop: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With an 11th-gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, the G10CE gaming desktop is quite capable while understandably a bit more reasonably priced than a lot of the competition, which is why it scores a 4.4 out of 5 from Best Buy users. Users also appreciate the RGB lighting. Now, this configuration is receiving a very large price drop for the holidays. Instead of $1099, it’s dropped $400 for a Black Friday price of $699.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G10: was $1,449.99 now $1,003 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Getting a high-performance gaming PC for under $1,000 is tricky, but this is a stellar deal: an Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 3060 graphics card make for great 1080p gaming performance in a stylish chassis. A terabyte of speedy SSD storage means you can keep plenty of games installed.

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower TraceMR258i: was $1,300 now $1,099 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A powerful and reasonably-priced gaming PC for 1080p and 1440p gaming, the TraceMR258i from iBuyPower packs an RTX 3060 and an AMD Ryzen 7 processor. A 1TB SSD means you'll have plenty of storage space for your games, too.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus Gaming Desktop: was $730 now $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A hefty discount on this budget gaming desktop from HP, which comes with a GTX 1650 GPU and a 12th-gen Intel Core i3 processor. It's not the most powerful gaming system on the planet, but it'll handle less demanding titles fine and gives you space to upgrade the components later on.

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower Stealth 264i: was $2,700 now $2,249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save almost half a thousand dollars on this high-end gaming desktop, which comes with an RTX 3070 Ti, 12th-gen Intel i9 CPU, and a beefy 32GB of DDR5 memory. It also comes with an iBuyPower RGB mouse and keyboard too, so all you need is a monitor and an internet connection.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaCentre 5i: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Much cheaper than its gaming counterpart, the standard IdeaCentre 5i from Lenovo is a straightforward desktop PC for productivity workloads. This model uses an Intel Core i3 processor with half a terabyte of SSD space for you to store all your files.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop: was $639 now $449 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save almost a third on this budget gaming PC from HP, which uses a Radeon RX 5500 graphics card for affordable desktop gaming. It's not going to break any performance records, but this little unit is perfect for low-intensity gaming. It comes with a matching keyboard and mouse, too!

(opens in new tab) CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme: was $1,130 now $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We'd have argued that the retail price for this RTX 3050-equipped gaming PC was a tad steep, but for eight hundred bucks it's a solid deal. It comes with a CyberPowerPC RGB mouse and keyboard, so all you need is a monitor for this PC to be Fortnite-ready.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 3910: was $750 now $641 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a sensibly-priced future-proof work desktop, the Dell Inspiron 3910 is a great choice thanks to its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, which uses a new type of core architecture to provide ultrafast performance that massively outpaces the previous generation.

(opens in new tab) Beelink SER4: was $599 now $415.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A decidedly more niche pick than most of the entries on this list, but a great deal nonetheless. This mini PC from Beelink has some surprisingly impressive internal components and Windows 11, making it perfect for working from home with limited space. Just don't believe the 'gaming computer' part of the product description - it'll only run older games.

The best Black Friday PC deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 25L: was £1,399.97 now £999.97 at Box (opens in new tab)

We love the striking, clean design of HP's Omen line of desktop gaming PCs, and this model is no exception. A tall, minimalist chassis packed with powerful components, chief among them the RTX 3060 Ti, makes for excellent 1080p and 1440p gaming. The processor is a bit older at this point, but there's always the option to upgrade it further down the line.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro N50-640: was £1,000 now £783 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A budget gaming desktop from Acer, the Nitro N50 uses the still-excellent GTX 1660 Super graphics card along with a much newer 12th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU for solid 1080p gaming performance that won't break the bank. There's only one of these left in stock.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15L: was £850 now £749 at Currys (opens in new tab)

HP's Omen gaming desktops are generally more powerful, but if you're on a budget the Victus line is a great pick. This model uses a Ryzen 5 CPU and the GTX 1660 Super - an older graphics card, but still capable of handling some gaming at 1080p.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Orion 3000: was £1,599 now £1,399 at Currys (opens in new tab)

A powerhouse gaming PC from Acer, equipped with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 3070 Ti. The new-for-2022 redesign of the Orion 3000 looks fantastic too, with a glass front plate and a tonne of RGB lighting.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix GA35: was £2,299 now £1,999 at Currys (opens in new tab)

If you want a 4K gaming monster, the ROG Strix GA35 is great value this Black Friday. A mighty RTX 3080 GPU is joined by 3TB of total storage (split between an SSD and a conventional hard drive), contained within a chunky but well-designed case that comes with a carry handle on top - in case you want to take your gaming rig with you to a LAN party at a mate's house.

(opens in new tab) Apple iMac M1 (2021): was £1,249 now £1,127 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We're not likely to see many discounts on new M2-powered Apple products this year, but last year's M1 model of the 24-inch iMac is already on sale. This one is powered by the Apple M1 chip, which is absolutely great - a big generational step up for Apple's all-in-one PCs.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 3910: was £799 now £569 at Currys (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a sensibly-priced future-proof work desktop, the Dell Inspiron 3910 is a great choice thanks to its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, which uses a new type of core architecture to provide ultrafast performance that massively outpaces the previous generation.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i: was £499 now £349 at Currys (opens in new tab)

A super-cheap PC with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor for speedy performance in everyday office workloads, this compact desktop won't play all the latest games but should be able to handle just about everything else you can throw at it - perfect for equipping a home office.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire C24-1700: was £699 now £589 at Currys (opens in new tab)

If you want a plug-and-play PC for daily tasks (from emails to spreadsheets to a cheeky bit of Netflix), the Aspire C24-1700 has got you covered. A 12th-gen Intel i5 CPU and a bundled keyboard and mouse mean that this computer is ready to use right out of the box - just set it up and you're good to go.

Should you wait for a Black Friday PC deal?

Black Friday is still a little while off, so is it really worth waiting to buy a new PC? If you need one urgently, then go for it - otherwise, we say sit and wait for more deals to roll in. Desktop PCs, especially gaming PCs, tend to be among the most heavily discounted items during the Black Friday weekend.

It's also worth considering that even if you can afford the PC you want to buy right now, waiting for the sales means you could grab a desktop PC with better specs without having to spend any more. If you want a mighty gaming PC that can run all the best PC games , set yourself a budget early and see what the most powerful model you can get is once the deals are here.

Even if you're not a gamer, there are plenty of reasons why you might want a powerful PC. If you work in a creative profession, like digital art or video editing, a better computer will make your work smoother and faster. Even tasks like financial modeling and scientific analysis programs benefit hugely from a better processor and more RAM, so if you're going to use your PC for work, make sure it's up for the job.

Black Friday PC deals: our predictions

When will the best Black Friday PC deals start in 2022? Black Friday starts on November 25 this year, although we're very likely to see deals on great PCs start to show up before that date. Although the Friday-Monday period is generally where the biggest price discounts land, there's been a visible trend in recent years where retailers kick off their Black Friday sales early and don't necessarily reduce prices any further. This starts at the beginning of November, but usually rises significantly around the beginning of Thanksgiving week - that means we'll see sales start to arrive from November 21, or possibly a little sooner. There are also 'early bird' sales that kick off weeks before Black Friday, sometimes even as early as mid-October. Judging by sale prices from 2021, many of these early bird discounts will be just as good as those seen on Black Friday itself.

How can I get the best Black Friday PC deals?

What specs should I look for when buying a PC on Black Friday?

The answer to this question is entirely dependent on what you want to use your PC for. If you're just going to be doing basic office work, like internet research, sending emails, and checking spreadsheets, you won't need anywhere near as much power.

As a general rule of thumb for any modern PC running Windows 10 or 11, we would recommend a bare minimum of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 CPU. That's the absolute baseline; if you want to do anything remotely more demanding than surfing the web and running Microsoft Office, we strongly recommend more.

When it comes to gaming, you'll want a discrete GPU (also called a graphics card). This could be from Nvidia's GeForce line or AMD's Radeon series - both are good, and broadly speaking bigger numbers in the name of the GPU mean better performance. The Nvidia RTX 3050 and GTX 1660 are what we would currently consider the minimum for a good gaming experience at 1080p resolution, but more powerful GPUs will obviously net you better performance.

You're also going to want at least 8GB of RAM, ideally 16GB, for playing the latest games, as well as an Intel Core i5/AMD Ryzen 5 processor. i7/Ryzen 7 is also good, but anything more powerful than that is likely to be overkill.

The only reason you might want to splurge on a super-powered system with tonnes of RAM, a high-end graphics card, or an Intel Core i9 CPU, is if you need your PC to be able to carry out demanding, resource-intensive tasks. This could be editing 4K videos, or running 3D animation rendering software. In this situation, be sure to do your research in advance regarding what programs you'll be running, and what the recommended system requirements for those are.

In terms of how old the components are, you may want to tread carefully. We'd recommend against choosing anything more than two generations old; that means you can go back as far as 10th-generation Intel or a 5th-generation AMD CPU. Some of the deals that crop up on Black Friday might seem great, but upon closer inspection have some seriously outdated components that won't stand up in the long run.

Lastly, if you're considering something like an iMac or a Mac Mini, you'll have a much easier time. The variation of components here is far smaller than that found in Windows-powered PCs; broadly speaking, we'd recommend opting for one with Apple's excellent M1 chip, rather than the older Intel-powered models.

3 best PCs to look out for this Black Friday

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition Performance meets beauty and affordability Specifications CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i5 – i9 Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Super RAM: Up to 64GB DDR4 2933Mhz Storage: Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD + 2TB SATA 7200RPM HDD Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great price + A lot of power + Beautiful white chassis Reasons to avoid - Only one USB-C port

The Dell XPS Tower Special Edition is the rare PC that can tick boxes for every kind of user. It's powerful enough to get some gaming on, with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, small enough to fit on a reasonable desk, and comes at a reasonable price to boot. This is the kind of PC that will fit into anyone's home, and hopefully we can see some Black Friday PC deals slash the price a bit.

Read the full review: Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel Ghost Canyon NUC Small, but dangerous Specifications CPU: 9th-generation Intel Core i5 – i9 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM: 8GB – 64B DDR4 Storage: 128GB SSD – 2TB + 2TB specifications Processor Intel Core i9 Storage Size 64GB Storage Type SSD Read more ▼ $576.64 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) $1,599.99 (opens in new tab) at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable at its low configurations + Highly upgradeable + Great performance Reasons to avoid - Can get pretty pricey at the highest configurations

If you're looking for a PC that you can easily fit in anywhere without it getting in the way, Intel NUCs are always a great choice. They're tiny and powerful, and unlike a lot of other PCs like it, are completely upgradable. The only downside is that you have to supply the SSD and memory yourself, but if you have any tinkerers on your Christmas list, you can do a lot worse than the Intel NUC 9 Extreme on Black Friday.

(Image credit: Apple)

iMac (24-inch, 2021) The iMac gets a welcome redesign Specifications CPU: Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU Graphics: Integrated 7-core – 8-core GPU RAM: 8GB – 16GB unified memory Screen: 24-inch 4.5K Retina display Storage: up to 2TB Reasons to buy + Excellent screen + Striking new design + Fantastic webcam Reasons to avoid - Lack of ports remains - Mac mini may offer better value for some

The smaller iMac has always been a weird spot in Apple's lineup, but thanks to the new M1 chip, it's better than ever. The processor keeps the all-in-one PC agile, while Apple's new colorways make the Apple M1 a great fit in any home or office. And, this is one of the computers we're expecting to make a big appearance on Black Friday.

Read the full review: iMac (24-inch, 2021)